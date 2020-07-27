Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Far East Consortium International Limited    35   KYG3307Z1090

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITE

(35)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Far East Consortium International : CHANGE REQUEST FORM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Please complete and sign this change request form and return it by cutting and sticking the pre-paid mailing label on an envelope to the Company's

Share Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited.

CHANGE REQUEST FORM

To: Far East Consortium International Limited (the "Company")

c/o Tricor Standard Limited,

Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East,

Hong Kong

I have already received the printed Chinese version of the 2020 annual report of the Company but I would now like to receive its printed English version.

OR

I have already received the printed English version of the 2020 annual report of the Company but I would now like to receive its printed Chinese version.

AND/OR

I/We would like to receive the Company's Corporate Communications in printed form in future: (Please "tick" only one box.)

in English only*; or

in Chinese only*; or

in both English and Chinese.

  • If you would like to receive the Company's Corporate Communications in another language in addition to that you have chosen, please contact the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited.

Signature(s):

Date:

Daytime Contact No.:

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in English

(Please use BLOCK LETTERS)

Notes:

1.

If your shares are held in joint names, all joint Shareholders must sign on this change request form.

2.

The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by

reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Company's Share Registrar.

3.

Shareholders can change the choice of language of the Company's Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company

or the Company's Share Registrar.

4.

We cannot accept any special instructions written on this change request form.

5.

Please tick only one box on this change request form. Any form with more than one box ticked, with no box ticked or otherwise incorrectly completed will

be void at the discretion of the Company.

6.

Corporate Communications include Interim/Annual Reports, notices, documents or other publications of the Company (including any "corporate

communication" as defined in the Listing Rules).

7.

Both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications which we have sent to our Shareholders are available on the

Company's website (www.fecil.com.hk) for five years from the date of the first publication.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"). Your supply of your Personal Data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of receiving current and future Corporation Communications (the "Purposes"). The Company may transfer your Personal Data to its agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to the Company for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfill the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Standard Limited at the above address.

MAILING LABEL

Tricor Standard Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an

Freepost No. 37

envelope for returning this Change Request Form to us.

Hong Kong

No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Far East Consortium International Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 08:45:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERN
05:01aPROXY FORM FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL ME : 30 a.m.
PU
04:56aFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Proposals for re-election of directors, gran..
PU
04:51aFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Letter to the non-registered holders
PU
04:51aFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Request form
PU
04:46aFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Letter to the shareholders
PU
04:46aFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Change request form
PU
02/24FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Notice of listing on the stock exchange of h..
PU
02/23FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : announces partnership with Sainsbury's to re..
PR
02/17FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Proposed issue of further u.s.$60,000,000 7...
PU
02/06FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Collyhurst people to have their say on the N..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 326 M 945 M 945 M
Net income 2020 793 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,79x
Yield 2020 9,52%
Capitalization 5 430 M 700 M 700 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Far East Consortium International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,97 HKD
Last Close Price 2,31 HKD
Spread / Highest target 187%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tat Cheong Chiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Hung Cheung Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kwok Wai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Tat Shing Chiu Executive Director
Craig Grenfell Williams Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-39.37%700
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-22.51%34 559
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.24%33 353
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-14.56%30 494
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.70%29 282
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.75%27 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group