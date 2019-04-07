Far East Consortium International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY IN MELBOURNE CBD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: http://www.fecil.com.hk

(Stock Code: 35)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY IN MELBOURNE CBD

The Board is pleased to announce that on 5 April 2019, the Purchaser, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Contract of Sale with the Vendor for acquisition of the Property at the Consideration.

As one or more of the applicable Percentage Ratios in respect of the Acquisition exceed 5% but all of the applicable Percentage Ratios are less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

*For identification purposes only