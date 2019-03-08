Far East Consortium International : FEC Wins Seven Awards in "2019 Asia's Best Managed Companies" Poll by FinanceAsia Including "Best Mid-Cap Company in Hong Kong"

HONG KONG, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Far East Consortium International Limited ("FEC" or the "Group"; SEHK: 35) is delighted to announce that the Group has performed extremely well this year and won a total of 7 awards in "2019 Asia's Best Managed Companies" Poll organised by FinanceAsia, a renowned financial publication.

Tan Sri Dato' David Chiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group won the "Best CEO in Hong Kong", for the second consecutive year and Mr Angus Chan, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of FEC won the "Best CFO in Hong Kong" award. The Group was also named "Best Mid-Cap Company in Hong Kong", for the second consecutive year, in the FinanceAsia's "Asia's Best Managed Companies" Poll.

The Group also has the honour to achieve No.2 in 2019 Asia's Best Managed Companies Poll across all categories in Hong Kong including:

Best Managed Company in Hong Kong

Best Growth Strategy in Hong Kong

Best Investor Relations in Hong Kong

Best ESG

FinanceAsia is one of the Asia's leading magazines for finance, investment banking, economic and capital market news. The survey provides an in depth analysis of Asia's listed companies, their investor relations, commitment to corporate governance and social responsibility and acknowledges stand out performance in industry sectors. FinanceAsia received responses from 240 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts around the world this year, running mandates that included, or were dedicated to, Asia listed companies.

Over the past years, FEC has been standing firm with the fulfilment of its responsibilities to stakeholders, continues to promote enterprise transformation and enhances its flourishing corporate value. The Group has garnered numerous prestigious awards which recognize the strengths of its team and ability to create sustainable, long-term value and deliver consistent returns by focusing on our core businesses.

Mr. Chris Hoong, Managing Director of FEC said: "We are proud and delighted to win seven awards in '2019 Asia's Best Managed Companies' Poll. These awards represent the recognition from the international investment community. In future, the Group will continue to achieve excellence, stay on the right path to enhance our governance and investor relations practices, and advance our corporate social responsibility efforts, while actively expanding and strengthening our businesses."

About Far East Consortium International Limited

Far East Consortium International Limited has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1972 (HKEx stock code: 35.HK). The Group is mainly engaged in property development and investment, hotel operations and management, car park operations and facilities management, securities and financial product investment and gaming operations. The Group adopts diversified regional strategy and the "Asian Wallet" strategy with business covering Hong Kong, mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and other European countries.

