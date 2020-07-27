Far East Consortium International : LETTER TO THE NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

遠東發展有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: http://www.fecil.com.hk

(Stock Code: 35)

28 July 2020

Dear Non-registered Holders,

1. 2020 Annual Report and Circular with respect to Proposals for Re-election of Directors, Granting of General Mandates to Repurchase Shares and Issue Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting

We are pleased to notify you that the following Corporate Communications (as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") of the Company in both English and Chinese, have been available on the Company's website at www.fecil.com.hk (the "Company's Website") and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk (the "Stock Exchange's Website"):

2020 Annual Report; and Circular with respect to Proposals for Re-election of Directors, Granting of General Mandates to Repurchase Shares and Issue Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting.

You may access the above documents by clicking "Financial Reports" and "Announcements

& Circulars" respectively under "INVESTORS" section on the Company's Website, or browsing through the Stock Exchange's Website.

2. Choice of Language of Corporate Communications

If you would like to receive printed copies of the above documents and/or to receive printed copies of the Company's Corporate Communicates in future, please complete the enclosed request form, and return it to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited (Address: Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong), using the provided prepaid mailing label. The printed form of Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge.

You may change your choice of language (English and/or Chinese) of Corporate Communications, free of charge, at any time in future by reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Company's Share Registrar, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company or the Company's Share Registrar.

Should you have any query relating to any of the above matters, please call the enquiry hotline of the Company's Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Wai Hung Boswell CHEUNG

Company Secretary

Enc.