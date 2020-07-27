Far East Consortium International : LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

1. 2020 Annual Report, Circular with respect to Proposals for Re-election of Directors, Granting of General Mandates to Repurchase Shares and Issue Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

We are pleased to notify you that the following Corporate Communications (as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") of the Company in both English and Chinese, have been available on the Company's website at www.fecil.com.hk (the "Company's Website") and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk (the "Stock Exchange's Website"):

You may access the above documents by clicking "Financial Reports" and "Announcements

Circulars" respectively under "INVESTORS" section on the Company's Website, or browsing through the Stock Exchange's Website.

If you have any difficulty in gaining access to the Corporate Communications published on the Company's Website, the Company will promptly upon your written request to the Company or the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Standard Limited (Address: Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong), send the Corporate Communications to you in printed forms free of charge.

2. Choice of Language of Corporate Communications

For those shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") who (i) have received the Annual Report in either the English or Chinese version only and would like to receive a printed copy in other language; and/or (ii) wish to change your choice of language (English and/or Chinese) of future Corporate Communications, you may at any time in future give reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Company's Share Registrar on your request. You can also complete the enclosed change request form and return it to the Company or the Company's Share Registrar, using the provided prepaid mailing label, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company or the Company's Share Registrar.

Should you have any query relating to any of the above matters, please call the enquiry hotline of the Company's Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

