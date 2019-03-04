Log in
Far East Consortium International : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 28.02.2019

03/04/2019 | 10:15pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Far East Consortium International Limited 05/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

35

-

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

0.1

400,000,000

-

0.1

400,000,000

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

-

4,000,000,000

4,000,000,000

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

-Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :

-Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :Authorised share capital (State currency)

400,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,335,278,153

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

16,412,149

Balance at close of

the month

2,351,690,302

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

)

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

-

(

/

/

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

March 2019

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

-

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

1.

-(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

- - -

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1.

-Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount atclose of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

Far East Consortium International Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 03:14:07 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 6 685 M
EBIT 2019 2 049 M
Net income 2019 1 394 M
Finance 2019 9 757 M
Yield 2019 5,60%
P/E ratio 2019 6,42
P/E ratio 2020 5,89
EV / Sales 2019 -0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 8 913 M
