Far East Consortium International Ltd.

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(0035)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ORIGINAL SHARE CERTIFICATE AND ISSUE OF NEW CERTIFICATE

0
05/23/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

Form NS4 表格

Companies Registry

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

有關取消原有股份證明書及

發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F4825

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates:

依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Ho Pak Shing Thomas

3878143

24

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

3922026

25

- do -

- do -

3929468

33

- do -

- do -

3936169

38

- do -

- do -

3941789

46

- do -

- do -

3959273

17

- do -

- do -

3964217

10

- do -

- do -

3968592

15

- do -

- do -

3972991

11

- do -

- do -

3977395

18

- do -

- do -

3980975

11

- do -

- do -

3985039

25

- do -

- do -

3989041

13

- do -

and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates:

並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Holder of New Share Certificate

New Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人

新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Ho Pak Shing Thomas

4077592

24

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

4077593

25

- do -

- do -

4077594

33

- do -

- do -

4077595

38

- do -

- do -

4077596

46

- do -

- do -

4077597

17

- do -

- do -

4077598

10

- do -

- do -

4077599

15

- do -

- do -

4077600

11

- do -

- do -

4077601

18

- do -

- do -

4077602

11

- do -

- do -

4077603

25

- do -

- do -

4077604

13

- do -

…. / 2

Form NS4 表格

Companies Registry

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

有關取消原有股份證明書及

發出新股份證明書的公告

- 2 -

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 24 May 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期 : 2019 5 24

Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited

卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 登 記 處

Case No.: 2019-03600-D

Form NS4 表格

Companies Registry

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

有關取消原有股份證明書及

發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F4825

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates:

依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Pui Wai Yiu Frankie

4067702

30

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

4071902

159

- do -

and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates:

並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Holder of New Share Certificate

New Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人

新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Pui Wai Yiu Frankie (Deceased)

4077590

30

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

4077591

159

- do -

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 24 May 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期 : 2019 5 24

Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited

卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 登 記 處

Case No.: 2019-03579-D

Disclaimer

Far East Consortium International Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 01:27:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 6 236 M
EBIT 2019 2 049 M
Net income 2019 1 394 M
Finance 2019 9 757 M
Yield 2019 6,07%
P/E ratio 2019 5,93
P/E ratio 2020 5,44
EV / Sales 2019 -0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 8 231 M
Chart FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Far East Consortium International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,61  HKD
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Chiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Pong Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Man Kong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Wai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Tat Shing Chiu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.2.65%1 049
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.79%49 689
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.61%39 086
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.84%35 134
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.68%29 803
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD1.48%27 999
