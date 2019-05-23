Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ORIGINAL SHARE CERTIFICATE AND ISSUE OF NEW CERTIFICATE

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處 有關取消原有股份證明書及 發出新股份證明書的公告 Company Number 公 司 編 號 F4825 Company Name 公 司 名 稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates:

依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Holder Certificate Number Number of Shares Class of Shares 登 記 持 有 人 股 份 證 明 書 編 號 股 份 數 目 股 份 類 別 Ho Pak Shing Thomas 3878143 24 Ordinary 普通股 - do - 3922026 25 - do - - do - 3929468 33 - do - - do - 3936169 38 - do - - do - 3941789 46 - do - - do - 3959273 17 - do - - do - 3964217 10 - do - - do - 3968592 15 - do - - do - 3972991 11 - do - - do - 3977395 18 - do - - do - 3980975 11 - do - - do - 3985039 25 - do - - do - 3989041 13 - do -

and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates:

並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：