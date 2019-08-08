Log in
Far East Consortium International Ltd.

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(0035)
  Report  
News 
News

Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ORIGINAL SHARE CERTIFICATE AND ISSUE OF NEW CERTIFICATE

0
08/08/2019 | 10:21pm EDT

Form

NS4

表格

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share

Companies Registry

Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

有關取消原有股份證明書及

發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F4825

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates:

依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Tung Miu Ling

3931195

91

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

3974592

30

- do -

- do -

3994397

175

- do -

- do -

3998261

32

- do -

- do -

4002130

35

- do -

- do -

4037675

154

- do -

- do -

4040948

40

- do -

- do -

4055078

195

- do -

and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates:

並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Holder of New Share Certificate

New Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人

新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Tung Miu Ling

4077691

91

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

4077692

30

- do -

- do -

4077693

175

- do -

- do -

4077694

32

- do -

- do -

4077695

35

- do -

- do -

4077696

154

- do -

- do -

4077697

40

- do -

- do -

4077698

195

- do -

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 9 August 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期 : 2019 8 9

Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited

卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 登 記 處

Case No.: 2019-03733-D

Disclaimer

Far East Consortium International Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 02:20:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 7 681 M
EBIT 2020 2 110 M
Net income 2020 1 238 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,03%
P/E ratio 2020 6,89x
P/E ratio 2021 6,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,11x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 8 546 M
Chart FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Far East Consortium International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,30  HKD
Last Close Price 3,65  HKD
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Chiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Pong Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Man Kong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Wai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Tat Shing Chiu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.7.67%1 060
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.70%41 308
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.22%35 134
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-17.21%32 875
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.48%27 219
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.39%26 890
