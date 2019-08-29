Log in
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(0035)
Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ORIGINAL SHARE CERTIFICATE AND ISSUE OF NEW CERTIFICATE

08/29/2019 | 09:40pm EDT

Form

NS4

表格

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share

Companies Registry

Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

有關取消原有股份證明書及

發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F4825

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificate:

依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Ng Chik Lam

2828231

1,000

Ordinary 普通股

and having cancelled such certificate, the Company has issued the following new share certificate:

並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Holder of New Share Certificate

New Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人

新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Ng Chik Lam

4077757

1,000

Ordinary 普通股

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 30 August 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期 : 2019 8 30

Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited

卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 登 記 處

Case No.: 2019-03835-D

Disclaimer

Far East Consortium International Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 01:39:59 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 7 681 M
EBIT 2020 2 110 M
Net income 2020 1 238 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,25%
P/E ratio 2020 6,64x
P/E ratio 2021 5,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 8 217 M
Chart FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Far East Consortium International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,30  HKD
Last Close Price 3,52  HKD
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 78,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Chiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Pong Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Man Kong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Wai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Tat Shing Chiu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.3.83%1 048
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.53%41 816
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.46%34 777
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-30.91%29 053
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.47%28 317
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.08%26 906
