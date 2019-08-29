Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ORIGINAL SHARE CERTIFICATE AND ISSUE OF NEW CERTIFICATE

|
Form
NS4
表格
Notice of Cancellation of Original Share
Companies Registry
Certificate and Issue of New Certificate
公 司 註 冊 處
有關取消原有股份證明書及
發出新股份證明書的公告
Company Number 公 司 編 號
F4825
Company Name 公 司 名 稱
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)
遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificate:
依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：
Registered Holder
Certificate Number
Number of Shares
Class of Shares
登 記 持 有 人
股 份 證 明 書 編 號
股 份 數 目
股 份 類 別
Ng Chik Lam
2828231
1,000
Ordinary 普通股
and having cancelled such certificate, the Company has issued the following new share certificate:
並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：
Holder of New Share Certificate
New Certificate Number
Number of Shares
Class of Shares
新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人
新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號
股 份 數 目
股 份 類 別
Ng Chik Lam
4077757
1,000
Ordinary 普通股
A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。
特 此 公 告 。
Date : 30 August 2019
Tricor Standard Limited
日期 : 2019 年 8 月 30 日
Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited
卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司
遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 登 記 處