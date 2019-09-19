Log in
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(0035)
Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ORIGINAL SHARE CERTIFICATE AND ISSUE OF NEW CERTIFICATE

09/19/2019 | 09:27pm EDT

Form

NS4

表格

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share

Companies Registry

Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

有關取消原有股份證明書及

發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F4825

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates:

依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Cheung Sook Kam

3567194

88

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

3635359

1,000

- do -

- do -

3635360

500

- do -

- do -

3963746

20

- do -

- do -

3968113

30

- do -

- do -

3972572

22

- do -

- do -

3984498

53

- do -

- do -

4000325

26

- do -

- do -

4003495

19

- do -

- do -

4006523

42

- do -

- do -

4009871

24

- do -

and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates:

並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Holder of New Share Certificate

New Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人

新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Cheung Sook Kam

4077776

88

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

4077777

1,000

- do -

- do -

4077778

500

- do -

- do -

4077779

20

- do -

- do -

4077780

30

- do -

- do -

4077781

22

- do -

- do -

4077782

53

- do -

- do -

4077783

26

- do -

- do -

4077784

19

- do -

- do -

4077785

42

- do -

- do -

4077786

24

- do -

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 20 September 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期 : 2019 9 20

Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited

卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 登 記 處

Case No.: 2019-03876-D

Form

NS4

表格

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share

Companies Registry

Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

有關取消原有股份證明書及

發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F4825

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificate:

依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Fung Kwok Fan

1480147

500

Ordinary 普通股

and having cancelled such certificate, the Company has issued the following new share certificate:

並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Holder of New Share Certificate

New Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人

新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Fung Kwok Fan (Deceased)

4077775

500

Ordinary 普通股

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 20 September 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期 : 2019 9 20

Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited

卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 登 記 處

Case No.: 2019-03774-D

Disclaimer

Far East Consortium International Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:26:05 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 7 681 M
EBIT 2020 2 110 M
Net income 2020 1 238 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,77%
P/E ratio 2020 6,13x
P/E ratio 2021 5,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 7 585 M
Chart FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Far East Consortium International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,30  HKD
Last Close Price 3,25  HKD
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Chiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Pong Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Man Kong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Wai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Tat Shing Chiu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.-4.13%978
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.16%42 300
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.16%35 750
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-27.27%29 642
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.29%29 254
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD5.31%27 834
