Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ORIGINAL SHARE CERTIFICATE AND ISSUE OF NEW CERTIFICATE

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form
|
NS4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
表格
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notice of Cancellation of Original Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Companies Registry
|
Certificate and Issue of New Certificate
|
公 司 註 冊 處
|
有關取消原有股份證明書及
|
|
|
發出新股份證明書的公告
|
|
Company Number 公 司 編 號
|
|
F4825
|
Company Name 公 司 名 稱
|
|
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)
遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates:
依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：
|
Registered Holder
|
Certificate Number
|
Number of Shares
|
Class of Shares
|
登 記 持 有 人
|
股 份 證 明 書 編 號
|
股 份 數 目
|
股 份 類 別
|
Cheung Sook Kam
|
3567194
|
88
|
Ordinary 普通股
|
- do -
|
3635359
|
1,000
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
3635360
|
500
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
3963746
|
20
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
3968113
|
30
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
3972572
|
22
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
3984498
|
53
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4000325
|
26
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4003495
|
19
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4006523
|
42
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4009871
|
24
|
- do -
|
|
|
|
and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates:
並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：
|
Holder of New Share Certificate
|
New Certificate Number
|
Number of Shares
|
Class of Shares
|
新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人
|
新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號
|
股 份 數 目
|
股 份 類 別
|
Cheung Sook Kam
|
4077776
|
88
|
Ordinary 普通股
|
- do -
|
4077777
|
1,000
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4077778
|
500
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4077779
|
20
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4077780
|
30
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4077781
|
22
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4077782
|
53
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4077783
|
26
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4077784
|
19
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4077785
|
42
|
- do -
|
- do -
|
4077786
|
24
|
- do -
|
|
|
|
A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。
|
特 此 公 告 。
|
|
Date : 20 September 2019
|
Tricor Standard Limited
|
日期 : 2019 年 9 月 20 日
|
Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited
|
|
卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司
|
|
遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 登 記 處
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form
|
NS4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
表格
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notice of Cancellation of Original Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Companies Registry
|
Certificate and Issue of New Certificate
|
公 司 註 冊 處
|
有關取消原有股份證明書及
|
|
|
發出新股份證明書的公告
|
|
Company Number 公 司 編 號
|
|
F4825
|
Company Name 公 司 名 稱
|
|
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)
遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificate:
依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：
|
Registered Holder
|
Certificate Number
|
Number of Shares
|
Class of Shares
|
登 記 持 有 人
|
股 份 證 明 書 編 號
|
股 份 數 目
|
股 份 類 別
|
|
|
|
|
Fung Kwok Fan
|
1480147
|
500
|
Ordinary 普通股
|
|
|
|
and having cancelled such certificate, the Company has issued the following new share certificate:
並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：
|
Holder of New Share Certificate
|
New Certificate Number
|
Number of Shares
|
Class of Shares
|
新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人
|
新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號
|
股 份 數 目
|
股 份 類 別
|
|
|
|
|
Fung Kwok Fan (Deceased)
|
4077775
|
500
|
Ordinary 普通股
|
|
|
|
A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。
特 此 公 告 。
|
Date : 20 September 2019
|
Tricor Standard Limited
|
日期 : 2019 年 9 月 20 日
|
Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited
|
|
卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司
|
|
遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 登 記 處
|
|
Case No.: 2019-03774-D
