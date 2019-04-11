Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ISSUE NEW SHARE CERTIFICATE

Form 表格

NS3

Notice of Intention to Issue

Companies Registry 公 司 註 冊 處

New Share Certificate 擬發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F4825

Company Name 公司名稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠東發展有限公司 ( 股份代號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above-mentioned Company for the issue of new certificates in respect of the following share certificates which have been declared lost: 上述公司現接獲申請，要求該公司就以下已聲明遺失的股份證明書發出多於一張的新股份證明書：

Applicant 申請人 Registered Holder 登記持有人 Certificate Number 股份證明書編號 Number of Shares 股份數目 Class of Shares 股份類別 Ho Pak Shing Thomas - do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do - Ho Pak Shing Thomas - do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do - 3878143 3922026 3929468 3936169 3941789 3959273 3964217 3968592 3972991 3977395 3980975 3985039 3989041 24 25 33 38 46 17 10 15 11 18 11 25 13 Ordinary 普通股 - do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

- do -

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue new certificates on application under section 163 of the Companies Ordinance if: 在符合以下條件的情況下，本公司可應《公司條例》第 163 條所指的申請，發出多於一張新股份證明 書-

(a) a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and 本公司已公布第 164(2)(a) 條所指的公告，而該公告已在一段為期最少一個月的期間內，無間斷地 在本公司的網站上提供；及

(b) the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares. 本公司沒有接獲就有關股份而提出的任何其他申索的通知。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance. 我司證明，上述公司已將上述公告的文本交付香港聯合交易所有限公司，並已從該交易所的獲授權人員 處取得一份證明書，證明該文本正按照《公司條例》第 164(5) 條展示。

特此公告。

Date : 12 April 2019 日期 : 2019 年 4 月 12 日

Tricor Standard Limited

Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited 卓佳標準有限公司 遠東發展有限公司之股份登記處

Case No.: 2019-03600-D