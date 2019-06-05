Log in
Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ISSUE NEW SHARE CERTIFICATE

06/05/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

Form NS3 表格

Companies Registry

公 司 註 冊 處

Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate

擬發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F4825

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above -mentioned Company for the issue of new certificates in respect of the following share certificates which have been declared lost:

上 述 公 司 現 接 獲 申 請 ， 要 求 該 公 司 就 以 下 已 聲 明 遺 失 的 股 份 證 明 書 發 出 多於一張的 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Applicant

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

申 請 人

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Sung Oi Wing

Sung Oi Wing

3572891

88

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

- do -

3923623

50

- do -

- do -

- do -

3930979

67

- do -

- do -

- do -

3937639

76

- do -

- do -

- do -

3943207

93

- do -

- do -

- do -

3950645

35

- do -

- do -

- do -

3956434

22

- do -

- do -

- do -

3961275

36

- do -

- do -

- do -

3965758

20

- do -

- do -

- do -

3970172

30

- do -

- do -

- do -

4069418

1,500

- do -

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue new certificates on application under section

163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 1 6 3 條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 多於一張新 股 份 證 明

  • -
  1. a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and
    本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)( a) 條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一 個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地

在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及

  1. the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.
    本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

我 司 證 明 ， 上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 ， 並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5) 條 展 示 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date :

6 June 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期 :

2019 6 6

Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited

卓佳標準有限公司

遠東發展有限公司之股份登記處

Case No.: 2019-03720-D

Disclaimer

Far East Consortium International Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 01:37:01 UTC
