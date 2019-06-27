Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ISSUE NEW SHARE CERTIFICATE

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F4825

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above -mentioned Company for the issue of new certificates in respect of the following share certificates which have been declared lost:

上 述 公 司 現 接 獲 申 請 ， 要 求 該 公 司 就 以 下 已 聲 明 遺 失 的 股 份 證 明 書 發 出 多於一張的 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Applicant Registered Holder Certificate Number Number of Shares Class of Shares 申 請 人 登 記 持 有 人 股 份 證 明 書 編 號 股 份 數 目 股 份 類 別 Tung Miu Ling Tung Miu Ling 3931195 91 Ordinary 普通股 - do - - do - 3974592 30 - do - - do - - do - 3994397 175 - do - - do - - do - 3998261 32 - do - - do - - do - 4002130 35 - do - - do - - do - 4037675 154 - do - - do - - do - 4040948 40 - do - - do - - do - 4055078 195 - do -

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue new certificates on application under section

163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 1 6 3 條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 多於一張新 股 份 證 明

-

a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and

本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)( a) 條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一 個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地

在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及

the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.

本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

我 司 證 明 ， 上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 ，並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5) 條 展 示 。

特 此 公 告 。