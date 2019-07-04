Log in
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(0035)
Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ISSUE NEW SHARE CERTIFICATE

07/04/2019

Form NS3 表格

Companies Registry

公 司 註 冊 處

Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate

擬發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F4825

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above -mentioned Company for the issue of new certificates in respect of the following share certificates which have been declared lost:

上 述 公 司 現 接 獲 申 請 ， 要 求 該 公 司 就 以 下 已 聲 明 遺 失 的 股 份 證 明 書 發 出 多於一張的 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Applicant

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

申 請 人

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Chu Man Wai

Yau Shu Wa

3574821

59

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

- do -

3881638

32

- do -

- do -

- do -

3924508

33

- do -

- do -

- do -

3931820

44

- do -

- do -

- do -

3938476

50

- do -

- do -

- do -

3944028

62

- do -

- do -

- do -

3951488

23

- do -

- do -

- do -

3957130

14

- do -

- do -

- do -

3962030

23

- do -

- do -

- do -

3966433

13

- do -

- do -

- do -

3971276

20

- do -

- do -

- do -

3975758

14

- do -

- do -

- do -

3979965

25

- do -

- do -

- do -

3983562

16

- do -

- do -

- do -

3987994

35

- do -

- do -

- do -

3991318

18

- do -

- do -

- do -

3995839

85

- do -

- do -

- do -

3999494

15

- do -

- do -

- do -

4002407

17

- do -

- do -

- do -

4005909

12

- do -

- do -

- do -

4009329

28

- do -

- do -

- do -

4012469

16

- do -

- do -

- do -

4016143

56

- do -

- do -

- do -

4019550

15

- do -

- do -

- do -

4024068

60

- do -

- do -

- do -

4027131

17

- do -

- do -

- do -

4032043

83

- do -

- do -

- do -

4035451

19

- do -

- do -

- do -

4039296

75

- do -

- do -

- do -

4048248

91

- do -

- do -

- do -

4051832

21

- do -

- do -

- do -

4056830

95

- do -

- do -

- do -

4065941

83

- do -

- do -

- do -

4069262

19

- do -

- do -

- do -

4073899

103

- do -

…. / 2

- 2 -

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue new certificates on application under section

163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 1 6 3 條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 多於一張新 股 份 證 明

  • -
  1. a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and
    本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)( a) 條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一 個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地

在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及

  1. the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.
    本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

我 司 證 明 ， 上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 ，並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5) 條 展 示 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date :

5 July 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期 :

2019 7 5

Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited

卓佳標準有限公司

遠東發展有限公司之股份登記處

Case No.: 2019-03742-D

Disclaimer

Far East Consortium International Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 01:42:08 UTC
