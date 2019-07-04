Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ISSUE NEW SHARE CERTIFICATE

- 2 -

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue new certificates on application under section

163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 1 6 3 條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 多於一張新 股 份 證 明

-

a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and

本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)( a) 條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一 個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地

在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及

the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.

本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

我 司 證 明 ， 上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 ，並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5) 條 展 示 。

特 此 公 告 。