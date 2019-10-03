Log in
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(0035)
Far East Consortium International : NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ISSUE NEW SHARE CERTIFICATE

10/03/2019

Form

NS3

表格

Notice of Intention to Issue

Companies Registry

New Share Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

擬發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F4825

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above-mentioned Company for the issue of a new certificate in respect of the following share certificate which has been declared lost:

上 述 公 司 現 接 獲 申 請 ， 要 求 該 公 司 就 以 下 已 聲 明 遺 失 的 股 份 證 明 書 發 出 一張的 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Applicant

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

申 請 人

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Chan Ka Wai

Chan Chi Chuen

3996630

120

Ordinary 普通股

(Deceased)

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue a new certificate on application under section

163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 163 條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 一張新 股 份 證 明 書 -

  1. a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and
    本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)(a) 條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地

在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及

  1. the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.
    本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

我 司 證 明，上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司，並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5) 條 展 示 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 4 October 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期 : 2019 10 4

Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited

卓佳標準有限公司

遠東發展有限公司之股份登記處

Case No.: 2019-03978-D

Form

NS3

表格

Notice of Intention to Issue

Companies Registry

New Share Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

擬發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

F4825

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Stock Code 35)

遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 35)

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above -mentioned Company for the issue of new certificates in respect of the following share certificates which have been declared lost:

上 述 公 司 現 接 獲 申 請 ， 要 求 該 公 司 就 以 下 已 聲 明 遺 失 的 股 份 證 明 書 發 出 多於一張的 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Applicant

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

申 請 人

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Mak Shu Kee

Mak Shu Kee

344465

500

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

- do -

3572006

44

- do -

- do -

- do -

3880074

24

- do -

- do -

- do -

3923285

25

- do -

- do -

- do -

3930667

33

- do -

- do -

- do -

3937332

38

- do -

- do -

- do -

3942909

46

- do -

- do -

- do -

3950322

17

- do -

- do -

- do -

3955973

11

- do -

- do -

- do -

3960787

17

- do -

- do -

- do -

3965379

10

- do -

- do -

- do -

3969762

15

- do -

- do -

- do -

3975653

11

- do -

- do -

- do -

3979812

19

- do -

- do -

- do -

3983377

12

- do -

- do -

- do -

3987759

26

- do -

- do -

- do -

3991093

13

- do -

- do -

- do -

3995577

64

- do -

- do -

- do -

3999249

11

- do -

- do -

- do -

4001627

13

- do -

- do -

- do -

4005660

9

- do -

- do -

- do -

4009053

21

- do -

- do -

- do -

4012206

12

- do -

- do -

- do -

4015850

42

- do -

- do -

- do -

4019280

11

- do -

- do -

- do -

4023761

45

- do -

- do -

- do -

4026842

12

- do -

- do -

- do -

4031711

62

- do -

- do -

- do -

4035150

14

- do -

- do -

- do -

4038957

56

- do -

- do -

- do -

4041993

14

- do -

- do -

- do -

4047899

68

- do -

- do -

- do -

4051512

16

- do -

- do -

- do -

4056474

71

- do -

- do -

- do -

4060688

17

- do -

- do -

- do -

4065582

62

- do -

- do -

- do -

4068937

14

- do -

- do -

- do -

4073529

77

- do -

- do -

- do -

4077036

22

- do -

……/2

Form

NS3

表格

Notice of Intention to Issue

Companies Registry

New Share Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

擬發出新股份證明書的公告

- 2 -

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue new certificates on application under section

163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 163 條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 多於一張新 股 份 證 明

  • -
  1. a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and
    本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)(a) 條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地

在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及

  1. the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.
    本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

我 司 證 明，上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司，並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5) 條 展 示 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 4 October 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期 : 2019 10 4

Share Registrar of Far East Consortium International Limited

卓佳標準有限公司

遠東發展有限公司之股份登記處

Case No.: 2019-03984-D

Disclaimer

Far East Consortium International Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 01:26:05 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 7 681 M
EBIT 2020 2 110 M
Net income 2020 1 238 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,77%
P/E ratio 2020 6,13x
P/E ratio 2021 5,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 7 569 M
Chart FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Far East Consortium International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,30  HKD
Last Close Price 3,25  HKD
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tat Cheong Chiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Hung Cheung Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kwok Wai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Tat Shing Chiu Executive Director
Craig Grenfell Williams Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-4.42%987
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.52%41 687
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.09%34 444
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.61%29 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED5.31%27 060
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.21.35%26 534
