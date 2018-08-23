Log in
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LTD. (0035)
  Report  
Far East Consortium International : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2018

08/23/2018 | 01:37pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Ⴣ؇೯࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website:http://www.fecil.com.hk

(Stock Code: 35)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 23 August 2018 were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by way of poll.

POLL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (collectively the "Directors" and individually the "Director") of Far East Consortium International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 23 August 2018 (the "AGM") were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by way of poll. The poll results of the AGM were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)(Note(a))

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the Company's audited financial statements and the reports of the Directors and auditor for the year ended 31 March 2018

1,438,615,948 (100.0000%)

0 (0.0000%)

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK$0.18 per share for the year ended 31 March 2018

1,439,213,412 (100.0000%)

0 (0.0000%)

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)(Note(a))

For

Against

3.

To re-elect Tan Sri Dato' David CHIU as an Executive Director

1,366,551,283 (94.9513%)

72,662,119 (5.0487%)

4.

To re-elect Mr. Dennis CHIU as an Executive Director

1,435,051,222 (99.7108%)

4,162,180 (0.2892%)

5.

To re-elect Mr. Kwok Wai CHAN as an Independent Non-executive Director

1,431,714,469 (99.4790%)

7,498,933 (0.5210%)

6.

To authorize the Board to fix the respective Directors' remuneration

1,439,010,402 (99.9999%)

10 (0.0001%)

7.

To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration

1,439,160,407 (99.9999%)

5 (0.0001%)

8.

To grant a general mandate to issue shares

1,200,399,552 (83.4153%)

238,663,860 (16.5847%)

9.

To grant a general mandate to repurchase shares

1,439,009,149 (99.9999%)

1,263 (0.0001%)

10.

Conditional upon the passing of resolutions no. 8 and no. 9, to extend the mandate to issue shares

1,226,638,581 (85.2329%)

212,521,827 (14.7671%)

Notes:

(a)

The number and percentage of votes are based on the total number of shares of the Company voted by the

shareholders of the Company present in person or by proxy at the AGM.

(b)

As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions no. 1 to no. 10, all such ordinary

resolutions were duly passed.

(c)

The total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the AGM: 2,293,086,140 shares.

(d)

The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and vote on the resolutions at the

AGM: 2,293,086,140 shares.

(e)

The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour

of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"): Nil.

  • (f) The total number of shares of the Company that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM: Nil.

  • (g) None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 25 July 2018 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

  • (h) The Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board of

Far East Consortium International Limited

Ka Pong CHAN

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 23 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive directors, namely Tan Sri Dato' David CHIU, Mr. Cheong Thard HOONG, Mr. Dennis CHIU and Mr. Craig Grenfell WILLIAMS; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Kwok Wai CHAN, Mr. Peter Man Kong WONG and Mr. Kwong Siu LAM.

Disclaimer

Far East Consortium International Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 11:36:05 UTC
