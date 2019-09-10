Far East Consortium International : PROPOSED ISSUE OF FURTHER U.S.$50,000,000 7.375 PER CENT. SENIOR GUARANTEED PERPETUAL CAPITAL NOTES (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE U.S.$250,000,000 7.375 PER CENT. SENIOR GUARANTEED PERPETUAL CAPITAL NOTES TO BE ISSUED ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2019) BY FEC FINANCE LIMITED UNCONDITIONALLY AND IRREVOCABLY GUARANTEED BY FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED UNDER THE U.S.$1,000,000,000 GUARANTEED MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
遠 東 發 展 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
PROPOSED ISSUE OF FURTHER U.S.$50,000,000 7.375 PER CENT.
SENIOR GUARANTEED PERPETUAL CAPITAL NOTES
(TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH
THE U.S.$250,000,000 7.375 PER CENT.
SENIOR GUARANTEED PERPETUAL CAPITAL NOTES TO BE ISSUED
ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2019) BY
FEC FINANCE LIMITED
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
UNDER THE
U.S.$1,000,000,000 GUARANTEED MEDIUM TERM NOTE
PROGRAMME
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.
Reference is made to the Announcement. Unless otherwise defined, terms that are defined in the Announcement shall have the same meanings in this announcement.
The Board announces that on 10 September 2019, the Issuer and the Company (as Guarantor) entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Manager, whereby the Issuer agreed to issue, and the Manager agreed to subscribe and pay for or procure subscribers to subscribe and pay for, the Additional Notes in an aggregate nominal amount of U.S.$50,000,000. The Additional Notes will be offered and issued pursuant to a drawdown under the Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme and are expected to be issued on or about 16 September 2019. The Additional Notes are to be consolidated and form a single series with the Original Notes.
The estimated net proceeds from the issue of the Additional Notes, after deduction of commission and administrative expenses, will be approximately U.S.$51,032,000 (approximately HK$398,049,000). The Issuer intends to apply the net proceeds from the issue of the Additional Notes for the Group's business development, general corporate purposes and refinancing of existing debts.
Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, the Additional Notes by way of debt issues to Professional Investors only.
Completion of the Subscription Agreement is subject to the satisfaction and/or waiver of the conditions precedent therein.
As the Subscription Agreement may or may not complete and the issuance of the Additional Notes may or may not proceed, potential investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
The Board announces that on 10 September 2019, the Issuer and the Company (as Guarantor) entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Manager in relation to the issue of the Additional Notes, the principal terms of which are as follows:
SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT
Date: 10 September 2019
Parties: The Issuer (as issuer of the Additional Notes) The Company (as Guarantor)
HSBC (as the Manager in relation to the issue of the Additional Notes)
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Manager is an independent third party not connected with (i) the Issuer; (ii) the Guarantor; and (iii) their respective connected persons.
Closing
Subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreement, the Subscription Agreement is expected to be completed and the Additional Notes are to be issued on or about 16 September 2019.
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE ADDITIONAL NOTES
Additional Notes offered
U.S.$50,000,000 aggregate nominal amount of the Additional Notes (to be consolidated and form a single series with the Original Notes) to be issued under the Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme.
Issue Price
102.423 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the Additional Notes plus accrued distribution from and including 12 September 2019 to, but excluding, the Issue Date.
LISTING
The Issuer intends to seek a listing of the Additional Notes on the Stock Exchange. Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, the Additional Notes by way of debt issues to Professional Investors only.
The Additional Notes are expected to be listed on the Stock Exchange on or about 17 September 2019.
PROPOSED USE OF PROCEEDS
The estimated net proceeds from the issue of the Additional Notes, after deduction of commission and administrative expenses, will be approximately U.S.$51,032,000 (approximately HK$398,049,000). The Issuer intends to apply the net proceeds from the issue of the Additional Notes for the Group's business development, general corporate purposes and refinancing of existing debts.
Completion of the Subscription Agreement is subject to the satisfaction and/or waiver of the conditions precedent therein.
As the Subscription Agreement may or may not complete and the issuance of the Additional Notes may or may not proceed, potential investors and shareholders of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
TERMS USED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT
"Additional Notes"
the 7.375 per cent. senior perpetual capital notes in an aggregate
nominal amount of U.S.$50,000,000 proposed to be issued
by the Issuer on 16 September 2019 pursuant to a drawdown
under the Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme and to be
consolidated and form a single series with the Original Notes
"Announcement"
the announcement dated 6 September 2019 in respect of the issue
of the Original Notes
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Company" or "Guarantor"
Far East Consortium International Limited, a company
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the
shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange
"connected persons"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
"Director(s)"
director(s) of the Guarantor
"Group"
the Issuer, Guarantor and its subsidiaries
"Guaranteed Medium Term
the U.S.$1,000,000,000 medium term note programme of
Note Programme"
the Issuer, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the
Company
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"HSBC" or "Manager"
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan)
"Issue Date"
the date (expected to be on or about 16 September 2019 or such
other date as the Issuer, the Guarantor and the Manager may
agree) on which the Additional Notes are issued
"Issuer"
FEC Finance Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of
the Company
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
"Original Notes"
the 7.375 per cent. senior perpetual capital notes in an aggregate
nominal amount of U.S.$250,000,000 proposed to be issued by
the Issuer on 12 September 2019 pursuant to a drawdown under
the Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme
"Professional Investors"
has the meaning ascribed to it in Chapter 37 of the Listing
Rules and in the SFO
"SFO"
Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of
Hong Kong)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Subscription Agreement"
a conditional subscription agreement entered into between the
Issuer, the Company (as Guarantor) and the Manager on 10
September 2019 in connection with the issue by the Issuer of
the Additional Notes
"U.S.$"
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States
"United States" or "U.S."
the United States of America, its territories and possessions,
any State of the United States, and the District of Columbia
"U.S. Securities Act"
United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to
time
Note: Unless otherwise specified and for illustration purpose only, the conversion of U.S.$ into HK$ adopted in this announcement is based on the exchange rate U.S.$1.00 = HK$7.80. Such conversion should not be construed as a representation that the U.S.$ amounts could actually be converted to HK$ at that rate or at all.
By order of the Board of
Far East Consortium International Limited
Ka Pong CHAN
Company Secretary
Hong Kong
11 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors namely, Tan Sri Dato' David CHIU, Mr. Cheong Thard HOONG, Mr. Dennis CHIU, Mr. Craig Grenfell WILLIAMS and Ms. Wing Kwan Winnie CHIU; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Kwok Wai CHAN, Mr. Kwong Siu LAM and Mr. Lai Him Abraham SHEK.
