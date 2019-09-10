This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

Reference is made to the Announcement. Unless otherwise defined, terms that are defined in the Announcement shall have the same meanings in this announcement.

The Board announces that on 10 September 2019, the Issuer and the Company (as Guarantor) entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Manager, whereby the Issuer agreed to issue, and the Manager agreed to subscribe and pay for or procure subscribers to subscribe and pay for, the Additional Notes in an aggregate nominal amount of U.S.$50,000,000. The Additional Notes will be offered and issued pursuant to a drawdown under the Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme and are expected to be issued on or about 16 September 2019. The Additional Notes are to be consolidated and form a single series with the Original Notes.

The estimated net proceeds from the issue of the Additional Notes, after deduction of commission and administrative expenses, will be approximately U.S.$51,032,000 (approximately HK$398,049,000). The Issuer intends to apply the net proceeds from the issue of the Additional Notes for the Group's business development, general corporate purposes and refinancing of existing debts.

Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, the Additional Notes by way of debt issues to Professional Investors only.

Completion of the Subscription Agreement is subject to the satisfaction and/or waiver of the conditions precedent therein.

As the Subscription Agreement may or may not complete and the issuance of the Additional Notes may or may not proceed, potential investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

The Board announces that on 10 September 2019, the Issuer and the Company (as Guarantor) entered into the Subscription Agreement with the Manager in relation to the issue of the Additional Notes, the principal terms of which are as follows:

SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

Date: 10 September 2019

Parties: The Issuer (as issuer of the Additional Notes) The Company (as Guarantor)

HSBC (as the Manager in relation to the issue of the Additional Notes)

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Manager is an independent third party not connected with (i) the Issuer; (ii) the Guarantor; and (iii) their respective connected persons.