Far East Horizon Limited    3360   HK0000077468

FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED

(3360)
  Report  
Far East Horizon : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UPGRADING OF RATING OUTLOOK ON THE COMPANY BY FITCH

0
11/20/2019 | 11:06pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3360)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPGRADING OF RATING OUTLOOK ON THE COMPANY BY FITCH

This announcement is made by Far East Horizon Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company is pleased to announce that on 12 November 2019, Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") issued a rating report in which it upgraded the rating outlook on the Company to "stable" and maintained the long-term rating of the Company at "BBB-".

As mentioned in the report, Fitch's upgrading of the rating outlook on the Company has been made primarily due to the lower leverage of the Company and it considers that the Company has maintained the balance sheet expansion at a sustainable level through retained internal earnings. Meanwhile, Fitch recognizes the business model and market position of the Company and considers that the Company's focus on weak cyclical industry customers and provision of various services including advisory and brokerage services have contributed to the diversity and stability of sources of revenue of the Company. Fitch also acknowledges that the diversity of the funding channels and the well-matched asset and liability structure of the Company have also provided guarantee for the funding capacities and liquidity of the Company.

The Company will continue to increase the level of its operation and management to promote the continuous upgrade of its credit rating.

The credit rating as mentioned above is for information purposes only and shall not be used for other purposes. Investors and shareholders of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and shall not rely on the information as disclosed in this announcement. Investors or shareholders of the Company who are in any doubt should seek advice from professional advisors.

By Order of the Board

Far East Horizon Limited

KONG Fanxing

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Fanxing and Mr. WANG Mingzhe, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. NING Gaoning (Chairman), Mr. YANG Lin, Mr. LIU Haifeng David, Mr. KUO Ming-jian and Mr. John LAW, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. CAI Cunqiang, Mr. HAN Xiaojing, Mr. LIU Jialin and Mr. YIP Wai Ming.

Disclaimer

Far East Horizon Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 04:05:03 UTC
