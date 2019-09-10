Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Far East Horizon Ltd    3360   HK0000077468

FAR EAST HORIZON LTD

(3360)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Far East Horizon : Helps Motherland Hold World Military Games for the First Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

Recently, on a runway of Tianhe Airport in Wuhan, Hubei Province,

There were no busy planes taking off and landing in the past.

Without the staff of major airlines,

Only over 100 builders with clean uniforms and high efficiency were busy with their work.

Dozens of pavers were fully powered.

The machines roared and were in full swing.

......

In order to better serve and guarantee the 7th military world games,

Tianhe Airport Runway Welcomes the first reconstruction,

And these more than 100 builders,

It was from the Horizon Construction Development Group under Far East Horizon.

They sweated profusely in the fiery July to help build the Tianhe Airport.

With a brand-new international image,

Welcome international friends from all over the world.

China Held World Military Games for the First Time

From 18 to 27 October 2019,

The 7th military world games will be held in

The competition will be held in Wuhan, China for 10 days.

The World Military Games has the reputation of 'Military Olympics'. This will be the first time China host a comprehensive international military event and the largest international sports event in China after the Beijing Olympics.

This year coincides with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

A grand, warm, economical and pragmatic world military games,

It is the best tribute to the 70th birthday of our motherland.

The world gives China a chance,

China also returns the world a wonderful performance.

The largest military games in history, with the largest number of participants and the widest influence, are worth looking forward to.

There are shooting, swimming, track and field, basketball

Such as 27 major competitions, 329 minor competitions,

More than 138 countries and nearly 10,000 servicemen will compete in the same competition.

Some heads of state, defense ministers and other dignitaries will come to visit.

Come on!

(Photo Source: Military World Games Official Website)

China's First Olympic Champion-

World Shooter and Soldier Xu haifeng,

In the first world military games,

China had also used its strength to enter the world's military arena.

At the first world military games,

China was third in the total number of gold medals.

After Russia and the United States,

Let the world take notice.

As an important platform for the armies of various countries to display their image of strength, enhance friendly exchanges and expand their international influence in peacetime, China will also make every effort to create a world-class competition environment for this military games.

On the premise of ensuring quality and quantity, the construction and renovation of all 35 venues and facilities of the current military games will take only 27 months to complete, which is praised as 'China's speed' by the international military and sports Federation.

Far East Horizon Helps World Military Games

In this hot summer

The construction of large-scale transportation hubs in coordination with the current military games has also entered a crucial phase.

As an important participant, Far East Horizon has not dishonored its mission. It is working hard to help hold the competition and present the 70th anniversary of the Republic.

Taking on the heavy responsibility of repairing the runway of Tianhe Airport,

The construction will start on May 9 and be completed on June 5.

Three layers of runway asphalt structure, two layers of shoulder asphalt structure, a single-layer construction area of 364,600 , a total construction area of 948,900 , the construction of two sets of 4000-type asphalt concrete mixing stations on site, the production of 400 tons of qualified mixture per hour, the production of 5000 tons of mixture every 12 hours ......

Promoting the Upgrade and Development of China's Construction Industry

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Sea Bridge, Beijing Xiong 'an Intercity Railway, Bird's Nest Stadium, Capital International Airport, Shanghai Disneyland, Shanghai Center ...

High-rise buildings rose one by one, and landmarks stood proudly everywhere.

Far East Horizon did not forget initiative mind of Helping Upgrade Construction Industry.

Boao Forum, BRICS Summit, ASEAN International Expo, International Import Expo ...

China's home-court diplomacy, a grand international event, and Far East Horizon's dream move forward, together with China's rise, have made great contributions to development.

China, with its construction needs, has diversified services provided by Far East Horizon.

In June this year, Far East Horizon was once again listed in the TOP100 list of global leasing companies (IRN100), ranking 57th, up 25 places from last year, ranking second in the world in terms of growth rate.

The development of Horizon Construction Development Group has attracted worldwide attention.

According to statistics, Horizon Construction Development Group has obtained 137 authorized patents, 13 invention patents and 7 software copyrights.

Many patents provided strong support for the transformation of innovative achievements and industrial upgrading.

Over the years, builders in the Far East have continuously made breakthroughs and innovations. They have taken the lead in the development of the industry with a speed and quality superior to that of the industry. They have participated in the compilation of a number of industry standards in the field of infrastructure.

Facing the future, Far East Horizon will always adhere to the initial intention of assisting the development of national industries and serving customers wholeheartedly. It will go all out and work together in a dream-driven way.

Disclaimer

Far East Horizon Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 03:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAR EAST HORIZON LTD
09/10FAR EAST HORIZON : has been listed in Fortune China Top 500 continuously, up 58 ..
PU
09/10FAR EAST HORIZON : Halfway of 2019, Far East Horizon has released these importan..
PU
09/10FAR EAST HORIZON : One technology has 17 patents! The Far East Horizon also enjo..
PU
09/10FAR EAST HORIZON : Learning elites, poets, painters ... 2019 Far East Horizon Gr..
PU
09/10FAR EAST HORIZON : Helps Motherland Hold World Military Games for the First Time
PU
09/08FAR EAST HORIZON : Let grass-roots doctors have "academician" medical standards!..
PU
09/06FAR EAST HORIZON : Look, the Far East Horizon Group Has a "Cloud"
PU
09/06FAR EAST HORIZON : Discloseable transactions disposal of underlying assets
PU
09/03FAR EAST HORIZON : Discloseable transactions acquisition of underlying assets
PU
08/23FAR EAST HORIZON : The banking community's appreciation meeting was well attende..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 396 M
EBIT 2019 1 362 M
Net income 2019 640 M
Debt 2019 27 365 M
Yield 2019 4,60%
P/E ratio 2019 5,78x
P/E ratio 2020 5,02x
EV / Sales2019 7,07x
EV / Sales2020 6,57x
Capitalization 3 722 M
Chart FAR EAST HORIZON LTD
Duration : Period :
Far East Horizon Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HORIZON LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,21  $
Last Close Price 0,94  $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fan Xing Kong Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Ming Zhe Wang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jian Jun Cai Chief Information Officer
Lin Yang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD-6.47%3 692
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 574
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD20.39%4 987
REC LTD23.33%4 154
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED1.07%4 045
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP55.86%3 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group