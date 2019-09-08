Far East Horizon : Let grass-roots doctors have "academician" medical standards! This is how Far Ea

Diabetes is the sweetest burden in this era.

Once there was a 76-year-old diabetic who had been receiving hypoglycemic treatment for many years in his hometown of Yantai, Shandong Province. The blood sugar situation was always uncertain. He went to Shanghai for treatment and the situation immediately improved. But when he returned to his hometown to continue his medical treatment, his illness began to change.

Why was it? Behind this is the typical feature of chronic metabolic diseases: Difficult to get rid of.

Metabolic diseases refer to diseases caused by metabolic problems, mainly including more than 20 kinds of subdivided diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hyperlipidemia, gout, osteoporosis, etc. They are consumptive chronic diseases that seriously endanger human health and can develop into serious cardiovascular diseases or tumors under certain conditions.

At present, the incidence of metabolic diseases is rising rapidly worldwide, with hundreds of millions of patients, which has become a serious public health problem.

As far as diabetes is concerned, the 8th edition of the Global Diabetes Survey released by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) shows that China has more than 114 million diabetes patients, ranking first in the world! This is equivalent to one diabetic in every 12 Chinese.

Today, we are about to share with you the topic of chronic metabolic diseases, a topic closely related to everyone's health and quality of life.

In China, the treatment status of chronic metabolic diseases including diabetes is not optimistic. The fifth national health service survey shows that the prevalence rate of chronic diseases in our country has increased rapidly, and the growth trend is more obvious in rural areas. At present, 80% of the medical and health resources are concentrated in cities, while the demand for services is mostly at the grassroots level. This has directly led to patients in some areas being entangled in the disease for life once diagnosed due to lack of professional chronic disease management. The old man at the beginning of the article is one of them.

It is understood that chronic metabolic diseases are usually life-long diseases, the treatment period is too long, and the curative effect is severely limited by the patient's personal constitution and the level of the receiving doctor.

More importantly, such diseases often require 'three points of treatment and seven points of care'. The long-term follow-up management, diet management, rehabilitation management, etc. required for the late stage of chronic metabolic diseases are difficult to take into account the medical resources of primary hospitals. In addition, seeking medical treatment from other places for chronic metabolic diseases often involves high treatment costs (including treatment costs and the cost of food, clothing, housing and transportation for multiple trips), which is far beyond the affordability of ordinary families.

So, is there a way to make these overburdened patients get the same treatment at home as in big cities?

Along with many people of insight in the medical field, Far East Horizon is trying to come up with its own solution.

Facing the urgent demand of metabolic disease diagnosis and treatment, the National Standardized Metabolic Disease Management Center (MMC) initiated by Professor Ningguang, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, director of the National Metabolic Disease Clinical Medical Research Center and vice president of Ruijin Hospital came into being. Through a one-stop, standardized metabolic disease comprehensive management system based on Internet of Things and big data, combined with a digital follow-up system, a metabolic disease diagnosis and treatment mode was created. At present, more than 500 medical institutions nationwide have joined the ranks.

In June this year, Shenzhen Zhonghai Hospital, a subsidiary of Far East Horizon Medical's first standardized metabolic disease management center, became a member of the National Standardized Metabolic Disease Management Center (MMC).

Far East Horizon creatively proposes and always adheres to the 'one system, one network, one hospital' mode of operation and management in the direction of medical industry, which coincides with MMC's 'one center, one-stop service, one standard' intelligent medical mode.

Academician Ningguang said, MMC can truly realize the integration, standardized management and one-stop service of metabolic diseases. When a medical institution joins MMC network, it means that the local people can obtain a national unified high-quality metabolic disease diagnosis and treatment plan. 'I feel and look forward to working with Far East Horizon to promote this initiative, which benefits the people, hospitals and the government together.'

Kong fanxing, vice chairman of Far East Horizon's board of directors, executive director and chief executive officer, said that he had high hopes for MMC Landing Group Hospital and 'expects the team led by Academician Ningguang to introduce top-level medical technologies and resources to the Group Hospital, fully transmit these advantageous resources to the masses all over the country through Far East Horizon Medical Network, and drive the Medical and Health Group to make greater progress in the direction of chronic metabolic related disciplines'.

The combination of the hospital group with the first sequence of domestic social medical services and the top domestic medical resources for chronic metabolic diseases is a powerful combination of resources and is expected to bring about an innovation in China's medical sector.

After the establishment of the center, patients will be treated in Shenzhen Zhonghai Hospital with high efficiency throughout the hospital, and patients outside the hospital will be managed in an all-round way. When patients enter MMC, they can complete various tests such as blood pressure, blood sugar, blood lipid, etc. in a consulting room, and pay for the medicine after being confirmed by the doctor. Outside the hospital, patients can upload the test data independently through the mobile terminal, record the personal condition, view the personal report, and obtain the doctor's dynamic guidance in time.

In addition to allowing patients to receive treatment more conveniently, quickly and normatively, MMC can also use Internet of Things technology to collect standardized data and data analysis results, which will provide data support for doctors and related research. Through the cooperation between the two sides, MMC's standardized diagnosis and treatment of diseases will continue to upgrade, and the Far East Horizon's diagnosis and treatment of chronic metabolic diseases will also be promoted simultaneously, thus benefiting the vast number of patients across the country.

In the near future, more and more patients with chronic metabolic diseases will be able to enjoy the high-level diagnosis and treatment services provided by experts from tertiary hospitals in large cities just like the patients around Shenzhen Zhonghai Hospital. Through the information system and intelligent auxiliary tools, the management level of patients with chronic diseases can be improved, the rationality and safety of medication can be improved, and various complications can be reduced for a long time, thus effectively saving medical resources and reducing hospitalization rate.

According to expert analysis, there are many patients in the field of chronic diseases and their needs are large. It is difficult to digest and meet the treatment needs depending on public hospitals. The top public hospitals, in particular, are more inclined to treat patients with critical and severe diseases, giving the market room for the healthy management of chronic diseases. The treatment of chronic diseases requires more time investment and communication. In this regard, social medical services are bound to become an important supplement to public hospitals.

In the next step, Far East Horizon will continue to push forward the full landing of MMC in the group's hospitals, taking this opportunity to restructure and upgrade the development system of endocrinology in its headquarters and affiliated institutions. At the same time, based on the group's more than 50 hospitals that are mainly located in small cities, standardized chronic disease diagnosis and treatment management will gradually land in areas with relatively weak medical resources in China, bringing good news to hundreds of millions of patients across the country, and it is expected that the 'difficulties of seeking medical treatment, consolidating and recovering' afflicting grassroots patients will be relieved.

The report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly proposes the implementation of the 'Healthy China' strategy. One of the key tasks is to focus on strengthening the grassroots, to promote the downward shift of the focus of medical and health work and the sinking of resources, and to move forward in the direction of 'no serious illness can leave the county'. This is exactly what Far East Horizon is doing. Far East Horizon insists on implementing the 'Three Ones' management mode. Through modernization, informatization and remote means, it will transport, infiltrate and sink high-quality medical resources to grassroots areas, making unremitting efforts to weaken the impact of diseases and improve the national health level.