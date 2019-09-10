Far East Horizon : One technology has 17 patents! The Far East Horizon also enjoys "high technology

Under the background of knowledge economy era, patent is one of the important indicators to measure the innovation ability of enterprises, but more importantly, let patents go out of the laboratory and go into the market, so as to truly stimulate the productivity and competitiveness of enterprises.

At the recent Technology Innovation Exchange Conference of Horizon Construction Development Group, Far East Horizon, a global top 100 comprehensive equipment operation service provider, demonstrated a batch of advanced technology innovations in the field of infrastructure. These technological innovations not only enhance the safety and functionality of construction, but also provide a powerful boost to promote the efficiency and high-quality development of the construction industry.

Among them, the most representative is an innovative technology called 'steel support axial force service system',which has won 17 invention patents at one stroke and has been widely praised by customers in the industry after being put on the market.

The technical level is leading in China and highly praised by customers.

What are the advantages of the steel support axial force service system of Horizon Construction Development Group?

Popular Infrastructure:

With the continuous acceleration of urbanization in our country, more and more deep foundation pit projects are located along subway lines and near tunnels. During the construction process, the requirements for deformation control of foundation pit and surrounding environment protection are increasingly precise and strict. Therefore, a steel support axial force service system that can monitor in real time and adjust intelligently will greatly improve the safety and efficiency of deep foundation pit excavation.

Self-developed:

As a pioneer and explorer in the field of infrastructure construction, Horizon Construction Development Group has realized independent research and development and mass production of intelligent steel support axial force service system. According to Chen weihong, chief engineer of the turnover materials division of the company, the system has broken through four key technologies-intelligent boosting cylinder mechanical self-locking technology, axial force and deformation real-time simulation system and intelligent secondary axial force compensation technology, electron-hydraulic safety redundancy control technology, remote data transmission and monitoring technology. meanwhile, the system has the characteristics of convenient assembly, fast construction and re-usability.

To reach the domestic advanced level:

More importantly, this series of innovative achievements have been widely recognized by experts and customers in the industry-at the acceptance science and technology evaluation meeting organized by Shanghai civil engineering society, the expert group all believed that the steel support axial force service system developed by Horizon Construction Development Group'has reached the domestic advanced level and can be popularized and applied in similar projects'.

Physical Model of Intelligent Steel Support Axial Force Compensation and Foundation Pit Deformation Monitoring System

Won high praise from customers:

At present, the products of Horizon Construction Development Group have been used in key projects by China Railway Second Bureau, Shanghai Construction First Group, Shanghai Construction Seventh Group and other enterprises. Among them, in a project near Shanghai metro line 13, the horizontal displacement of the metro structure moved only 4.76mm after the foundation pit floor using the steel support axial force service system of Horizon Construction Development Group. It is far lower than the 20mm displacement standard required by the design, greatly ensuring the engineering quality, construction safety and the surrounding environment of subway operation, and obtaining extremely high evaluation from project customers.

Application Project of Steel Support Axial Force Service System

The construction of the longest and widest underwater tunnel in China has fully demonstrated its strength in the process.

The Suzhou-Wuxi-Changzhou Tai Lake Tunnel Project is a key control project of the southern Suzhou-Wuxi-Changzhou expressway. Upon completion, it will not only allow direct communication between the expressway loops in Suzhou, Wuxi and Changzhou, but will also be an important inter-city transportation link between the Suzhou-Wuxi-Changzhou metropolitan area and Shanghai. It can be described as an extremely important infrastructure project in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Map of Suzhou-Wuxi-Changzhou Tai Lake Tunnel(Jiangnan Evening News)

It is reported that the tunnel will become the longest and widest underwater tunnel in China after completion and will go down in history in the direction of construction.

However, the construction of the tunnel is far more difficult than expected. Accompanying with the 'longest and widest' are the technical difficulties of the Tai Lake Tunnel-complicated construction procedures, high requirements for land conservation and environmental protection, etc.

Taking the construction process as an example, the project needs to go through three flood seasons, integrating ultra-long underwater cofferdam, ultra-long and ultra-large deep foundation pit and various supporting forms. Due to the large section size and long operation distance of the tunnel, the technical requirements for emergency rescue and rapid recovery of sudden safety accidents during construction are extremely high.

Distant view of Suzhou-Wuxi-Changzhou Tai Lake Tunnel

When the construction company is seeking the best solution for the construction, the steel support axial force service system independently developed by Horizon Construction Development Group has come into 'great use'.According to the introduction of the relevant person in charge of the project, this system can realize 24-hour uninterrupted real-time monitoring of the axial force change of the steel support system. When the axial force of the support is lower than the design value, the system will automatically compensate. When the support axial force exceeds the design value, the system can alarm and automatically unload according to the instruction.

Construction picture of Suzhou-Wuxi-Changzhou Tai Lake Tunnel (Yangzi Evening News Network)

In short, the system provided by Horizon Construction Development Group has already been able to ensure the safety of foundation pit to the greatest extent and has become one of the 'powerful magic weapons' to solve the biggest difficulties in this construction process.

Innovation Will Never Stop, Continuously Help Industry Upgrade

According to statistics, Horizon Construction Development Group has obtained 137 authorized patents, 13 invention patents and 7 software copyrights, gradually taking patents as the core to form a strong supporting role in transforming innovation achievements and boosting industrial upgrading. Steel support axial force service system is one of the best manifestations of its innovative application capability.

Over the years, Horizon Construction Development Group has continuously made breakthroughs and innovations. With its development speed and quality superior to that of the industry, Horizon Construction Development Group has been at the forefront of the development of the industry and has participated in the compilation of a number of industry standards in the field of infrastructure. At the same time, as one of the world's top 100 construction equipment enterprises, Horizon Construction Development Group focuses on organizing a number of national and regional technological innovation exchange conferences every year to lead the technological progress of the construction industry.

In the field of construction,Horizon Construction Development Group keeps pace with the pace of China's construction era, integrates industrial chain resources, empowers industrial chain customers, and continuously upgrades to become a valuable comprehensive service provider for the construction of the entire industrial chain in China.

Since its establishment, Far East Horizon has always taken the promotion of industry as its own responsibility. In addition to the construction industry, it has also gone deep into many fields of national economy and people's livelihood, such as health care, education and so on, constantly exploring practical technological innovation, management innovation and mode innovation.

In the field of medical and health care,Far East Horizon ranks among the highest level of medical management in China's social capital. It creatively puts forward the 'Three Ones' management model of 'one system, one network and one hospital'. It has uniformly introduced international advanced medical management concepts and management ideas to more than 50 member hospitals under the Group. At the same time, it has actively promoted the integration of disciplines to promote the sinking of high-quality medical resources. It has also established an independent personnel training system through the establishment of institutions of higher learning to realize the sustainable development of industrial operation in innovative exploration.

In the field of education,Far East Horizon creatively nurtures the school-running tenet of 'people-oriented, integration of Chinese and Western cultures, and elite education', creatively proposes the concept of 'school+garden', independently develops characteristic school-based and integrated courses, adds domestic and overseas resources to enrich extracurricular practice and research activities, and unifies the construction of high-quality campus environment and supporting systems in catering, garden, property, security, etc. through group management. In addition, all the running balance will be invested in upgrading the hardware and software of the school to create a unique 'home-school co-construction' running mode.

With the transformation of China's economy from high-speed growth to high-quality development, enterprise innovation should also change from quantity to quality and from scale to efficiency. In the future, Far East Horizon will continue to intensify its innovation efforts, continuously enhance customer value, let innovation stimulate more productivity and competitiveness, and forge ahead bravely to promote China's industrial transformation and upgrading and help create a better life.