Far East Horizon : has been listed in Fortune China Top 500 continuously, up 58 pl

On the evening of July 10, the high-profile 2019 Fortune China Top 500 Rankings wasreleased. Far East Horizon was re-elected to 336th place, up 58 places steadily from last year.

Hard work makes one successful. Today's achievement is the result of 18 years of perseverance and unremitting efforts by the people of the Far East. Over the past 18 years, the people of the Far East have been carrying their dreams, cutting through all obstacles and climbing the peak bravely. The figures on the list have come out step by step and accumulated bit by bit. They are precious and worth cherishing.

Far East Horizon Has Been Ranked in Fortune 500 for Three Continuous Years

Go against the trend and hand over a brilliant answer sheet

For many years, Fortune 500 China has covered all Chinese companies listed in and outside China. The data is based on the formal disclosure of information by listed companies on various stock exchanges, taking into account the performance and achievements of Chinese listed companies worldwide in the past year.

In 2019, among the Fortune 500, Far East Horizon maintained its steady potential in previous years and maintained its unique competitiveness in terms of net profit, operating income and other items.

Among them:

The ranking of both data is higher than last year.

In the past year, the global situation has experienced ups and downs. Affected by the economic cycle, the more traditional real economy and financial industry have shown relatively weak overall performance in the past year. For example, the income of the financial industry only increased by 7%, while the profit fell by 2% year on year.

On the contrary, the annual revenue threshold for companies on this year's list is 16.238 billion yuan, up 17% from last year. Among them, the new economic sector composed of electronics, Internet services and computer-related industries continued its previous strong momentum-Jingdong, Alibaba, Tencent, Suning, Baidu, Netease, etc. are all on the list. At the same time, the giants of state-owned enterprises are as solid as a rock, and the newly rich in the Internet have entered the market with great strength.

Under this pattern, Far East Horizon stands out as a representative of innovative financial enterprises and becomes a leader who continues to lead the development of the industry.

Despite the difficult times, the people of the Far East united as one and finally delivered a brilliant answer in 2018:

Far East Horizon's total revenue in 2018 reached 25.379 billion yuan, up 35.12% year on year. The total assets exceeded 265.970 billion yuan, up 16.93% from the same period last year. While the business was advancing rapidly, the risk was properly controlled, the non-performing asset ratio was only 0.96%, and the provision coverage rate was increased to 236.73%, building a moat for the company's safety.

This is due to Far East Horizon's continuous deep cultivation of seven strategic sectors: medical health, construction, education, people's livelihood and consumption, industry and equipment, transportation and logistics, and urban public utilities. It has continuously explored and innovatedfinancial business forms and service methods, promoted the upgrading of financial services, and orderly expanded the business scale. We will organically promote industrial operations and gradually form a new trend in which industrial operations feed backfinancial operations.

By the end of last year, the scale of financial assets exceeded 223.9 billion yuan, up about 15.47% over the same period last year. Industrial operation business has developed rapidly, with total revenue increasing from 3.254 billion yuan in 2017 to 4.516 billion yuan in 2018, an increase of 38.75%.

Behind the rising ranking of the Top 500 list is our firm commitment to the company's strategy-with its unique 'finance+industry' two-wheel drive business model, Far East Horizon has increasingly developed into an integrated industrial operation service provider that organically and effectively combines industry and finance, continuously participates in promoting the development of the real economy, serves the vast number of customers, and shares the same fate with China.

staytrue to the mission

Seeking Opportunities in Innovation and Change

In July 2016, Far East Horizon was first listed in Fortune's Top 500 China Enterprises. Now it has been listed for three consecutive years, which also indicates that Far East Horizon is increasingly dominant in China's economic coordinates.

The past honor is only the preface to the future. With the company's continuous efforts in financial innovation and continuous assistance to the real industry, Far East Horizon is expected to play a greater role in the economic development process of China and even the world in the future.

This is not only due to the business model of effective coordination between Far East Horizon's financial business and industrial operation business, but also due to the unique temperament of Far East people-a spirit of continuous change and innovation, self-revolution and never yielding!

By the end of 2018, the company had focused on seven major industrial fields: medical and health care, construction, education, people's livelihood and consumption, industry and equipment, transportation and logistics, and urban public utilities, with more than 150,000 industrial customers. At the same time, the C-side business, represented by hospital operation and K-12 education operation, has a population of 100 million in its service area.

After nearly 20 years of development, Far East Horizon has found a suitable path for its own development in the fierce competition. In the future, we will continue to innovateour productsand improve our service capabilities, and we will continue to strive for the corporate mission of 'gathering global resources and promotingChinese industries'.