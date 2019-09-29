Far East Horizon : makes strategic investment for Shenzhen DST Co., Ltd, accelerat

Continue to exert efforts to lead the industry.

Recently, DST Car Rental (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (DST) announced the completion of 70 million USD B3 rounds of financing early this year. This round of financing is led by Time Capital, the Far East Horizon Strategic Investment, the famous French fund Idinvest Partners and other institutions also participated in the investment, with Index Capital acting as the sole financial consultant. So far, DST Company has completed a total of US$ 100 million in round B financing.

△ 图片来源：地上铁官网

This new round of financing funds will be used for DST's deep cultivation in urban service business, digitization of operation efficiency and upgrading of service network density.

Layout city distribution

Help Industry Reduce Cost, Increase Efficiency and Upgrade Green Logistics

As we all know, e-commerce and express delivery services have developed rapidly in recent years, and the number of packages handled by logistics companies has exploded every year. According to the data of the State Post Office, a total of 40 billion express deliveries will be produced nationwide in 2017. This data will continue to grow and more demand will be put forward for the transportation capacity of logistics vehicles.

At the same time, more demand for logistics vehicles will bring more costs and pollution. Reducing costs and improving efficiency and green transportation have become one of the great demands of the logistics industry.

△ 图片来源：地上铁官网

DST has accurately grasped this demand point, expanded its commercial space under the national strategy of environmental protection, and has been continuously favored. In the expected new retail wave, 'green logistics' is bound to lead a major change in China's logistics industry.

The Far East Horizon's cooperation with DST is a measure for Far East Horizon to take a good view of industrial development and promote industrial upgrading on the basis of long-term root in the major transportation field and deep cultivation of the transportation and logistics industry. Far East Horizon has actively implemented the development strategy of 'finance+industry' driven by two wheels, and has always been committed to serving the deep development needs of industrial customers with complex methods. Holding hands with DST can not only help upgrade the industry, but also be a layout for Far East Horizon to participate in a new round of green city and smart city construction.

Strong alliance and complementary advantages

Draw a blueprint for new energy logistics together

Up to now, DST has become China's largest digital operator of new energy logistics vehicles, with more than 25,000 new energy logistics vehicles of different categories such as minivans, light buses, light trucks and refrigerated trucks. DST has set up five full-scale direct operation regions nationwide, covering more than 50 large and medium-sized cities such as Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, and has more than 3,000 charging supporting outlets for its own and cooperative stations.

△ 图片来源：地上铁官网

In addition, DST serves more than 1,500 enterprise customers, including Shunfeng Logistics, Jingdong Logistics, Cainiao Logistics, Debang Logistics, Cross-border Logistics, EMS, Fast Dog Fast Transportation, etc. The scale effect of benchmark customers is significant.

△ 图片来源：地上铁官网

Investment in DST reflects the trend of the Far East Horizon's industrial upgrading, which is constantly helping the industrial upgrading and business expansion. After nearly one year, Far East Horizon Transportation and Logistics Division has realized its strategic investment in DST through extensive urban research, continuous visits and investigations, in-depth excavation of policy guidance, understanding of market conditions and accurate judgment of the company's operating capacity.

This investment is expected to inject new impetus into the development of DST. Since the operation of new energy logistics vehicles is a huge asset operation mode, it needs sustained and effective financial support. As a leading innovative financial service institution in China, Far East Horizon can provide effective financial support to the invested enterprises. In response, Pan yang, Executive Deputy General Manager of Far East Horizon Transportation and Logistics, commented:

'As an emerging market, new energy city vehicles have huge potential in scale and financial support is still in its infancy. Far East Horizon's investment in DST is of great significance for further deepening strategic cooperation. DST has become a leader in the new energy city distribution industry. On the one hand, Far East Horizon's strategic investment in DST is beneficial for both sides to enter the huge asset field together. On the other hand, it is also beneficial for both sides to give full play to their advantages, create synergy and form resultant force. '

△ 图片来源：地上铁官网

Although the development of new energy logistics vehicles still faces problems such as different policies implemented in different regions and lack of standards and support for product application. However, DST, which has gained the help of the Far East after this investment, is expected to continue to exert its strength in optimizing the supply chain system, enriching the distribution scene and improving the customer experience to lead the industry.