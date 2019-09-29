Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Far East Horizon Ltd    3360   HK0000077468

FAR EAST HORIZON LTD

(3360)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Far East Horizon : makes strategic investment for Shenzhen DST Co., Ltd, accelerat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 12:43am EDT

Continue to exert efforts to lead the industry.

Recently, DST Car Rental (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (DST) announced the completion of 70 million USD B3 rounds of financing early this year. This round of financing is led by Time Capital, the Far East Horizon Strategic Investment, the famous French fund Idinvest Partners and other institutions also participated in the investment, with Index Capital acting as the sole financial consultant. So far, DST Company has completed a total of US$ 100 million in round B financing.

△ 图片来源：地上铁官网

This new round of financing funds will be used for DST's deep cultivation in urban service business, digitization of operation efficiency and upgrading of service network density.

Layout city distribution

Help Industry Reduce Cost, Increase Efficiency and Upgrade Green Logistics

As we all know, e-commerce and express delivery services have developed rapidly in recent years, and the number of packages handled by logistics companies has exploded every year. According to the data of the State Post Office, a total of 40 billion express deliveries will be produced nationwide in 2017. This data will continue to grow and more demand will be put forward for the transportation capacity of logistics vehicles.

At the same time, more demand for logistics vehicles will bring more costs and pollution. Reducing costs and improving efficiency and green transportation have become one of the great demands of the logistics industry.

△ 图片来源：地上铁官网

DST has accurately grasped this demand point, expanded its commercial space under the national strategy of environmental protection, and has been continuously favored. In the expected new retail wave, 'green logistics' is bound to lead a major change in China's logistics industry.

The Far East Horizon's cooperation with DST is a measure for Far East Horizon to take a good view of industrial development and promote industrial upgrading on the basis of long-term root in the major transportation field and deep cultivation of the transportation and logistics industry. Far East Horizon has actively implemented the development strategy of 'finance+industry' driven by two wheels, and has always been committed to serving the deep development needs of industrial customers with complex methods. Holding hands with DST can not only help upgrade the industry, but also be a layout for Far East Horizon to participate in a new round of green city and smart city construction.

Strong alliance and complementary advantages

Draw a blueprint for new energy logistics together

Up to now, DST has become China's largest digital operator of new energy logistics vehicles, with more than 25,000 new energy logistics vehicles of different categories such as minivans, light buses, light trucks and refrigerated trucks. DST has set up five full-scale direct operation regions nationwide, covering more than 50 large and medium-sized cities such as Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, and has more than 3,000 charging supporting outlets for its own and cooperative stations.

△ 图片来源：地上铁官网

In addition, DST serves more than 1,500 enterprise customers, including Shunfeng Logistics, Jingdong Logistics, Cainiao Logistics, Debang Logistics, Cross-border Logistics, EMS, Fast Dog Fast Transportation, etc. The scale effect of benchmark customers is significant.

△ 图片来源：地上铁官网

Investment in DST reflects the trend of the Far East Horizon's industrial upgrading, which is constantly helping the industrial upgrading and business expansion. After nearly one year, Far East Horizon Transportation and Logistics Division has realized its strategic investment in DST through extensive urban research, continuous visits and investigations, in-depth excavation of policy guidance, understanding of market conditions and accurate judgment of the company's operating capacity.

This investment is expected to inject new impetus into the development of DST. Since the operation of new energy logistics vehicles is a huge asset operation mode, it needs sustained and effective financial support. As a leading innovative financial service institution in China, Far East Horizon can provide effective financial support to the invested enterprises. In response, Pan yang, Executive Deputy General Manager of Far East Horizon Transportation and Logistics, commented:

'As an emerging market, new energy city vehicles have huge potential in scale and financial support is still in its infancy. Far East Horizon's investment in DST is of great significance for further deepening strategic cooperation. DST has become a leader in the new energy city distribution industry. On the one hand, Far East Horizon's strategic investment in DST is beneficial for both sides to enter the huge asset field together. On the other hand, it is also beneficial for both sides to give full play to their advantages, create synergy and form resultant force. '

△ 图片来源：地上铁官网

Although the development of new energy logistics vehicles still faces problems such as different policies implemented in different regions and lack of standards and support for product application. However, DST, which has gained the help of the Far East after this investment, is expected to continue to exert its strength in optimizing the supply chain system, enriching the distribution scene and improving the customer experience to lead the industry.

Disclaimer

Far East Horizon Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 04:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAR EAST HORIZON LTD
12:43aFAR EAST HORIZON : How to adapt to environmental changes? President Kong fanxing..
PU
12:43aFAR EAST HORIZON : makes strategic investment for Shenzhen DST Co., Ltd, acceler..
PU
09/23FAR EAST HORIZON : Discloseable transactions disposal of underlying assets
PU
09/10FAR EAST HORIZON : Halfway of 2019, Far East Horizon has released these importan..
PU
09/10FAR EAST HORIZON : One technology has 17 patents! The Far East Horizon also enjo..
PU
09/10FAR EAST HORIZON : Learning elites, poets, painters ... 2019 Far East Horizon Gr..
PU
09/10FAR EAST HORIZON : has been listed in Fortune China Top 500 continuously, up 58 ..
PU
09/10FAR EAST HORIZON : Helps Motherland Hold World Military Games for the First Time
PU
09/08FAR EAST HORIZON : Let grass-roots doctors have "academician" medical standards!..
PU
09/06FAR EAST HORIZON : Look, the Far East Horizon Group Has a "Cloud"
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 396 M
EBIT 2019 1 362 M
Net income 2019 640 M
Debt 2019 27 365 M
Yield 2019 4,80%
P/E ratio 2019 5,54x
P/E ratio 2020 4,81x
EV / Sales2019 7,04x
EV / Sales2020 6,54x
Capitalization 3 566 M
Chart FAR EAST HORIZON LTD
Duration : Period :
Far East Horizon Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HORIZON LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,21  $
Last Close Price 0,90  $
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fan Xing Kong Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Ming Zhe Wang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jian Jun Cai Chief Information Officer
Lin Yang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD-10.41%3 566
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 351
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD23.50%5 237
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.47%3 755
REC LTD5.28%3 539
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP53.40%3 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group