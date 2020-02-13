Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0095
Dividend/ Distribution Period
01/10/2019 TO 31/12/2019
Number of Days
92
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Far East H-Trust has announced a distribution of 0.95 Singapore cents per Stapled Security for the period from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019, comprising entirely taxable income distribution from Far East Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust.
Taxation Conditions
Please see attachment for details.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
24/02/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
21/02/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Payment Rate in Gross
Taxable
Yes
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0095
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0095
Pay Date
27/03/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
