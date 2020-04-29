Far East Hospitality Trust : Business Updates For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2020
04/29/2020 | 07:23pm EDT
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 30, 2020 7:15
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
BUSINESS UPDATES FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
Announcement Reference
SG200430OTHR1NM6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 1,813,213 bytes)
Disclaimer
Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 23:22:02 UTC
Latest news on FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Sales 2020
92,4 M
EBIT 2020
68,6 M
Net income 2020
47,5 M
Debt 2020
919 M
Yield 2020
5,54%
P/E ratio 2020
24,6x
P/E ratio 2021
17,9x
EV / Sales2020
20,6x
EV / Sales2021
18,8x
Capitalization
983 M
Chart FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Average target price
0,58 SGD
Last Close Price
0,51 SGD
Spread / Highest target
44,6%
Spread / Average Target
14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.