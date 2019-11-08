Log in
Far East Hospitality Trust

FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST

(FAEH)
  Report  
News 
News

Far East Hospitality Trust : Investor Presentation Slides For November 2019

0
11/08/2019 | 04:45am EST
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 8, 2019 17:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title INVESTOR PRESENTATION SLIDES FOR NOVEMBER 2019
Announcement Reference SG191108OTHRTAKQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) INVESTOR PRESENTATION SLIDES FOR NOVEMBER 2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 5,447,223 bytes)

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 09:44:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 118 M
EBIT 2019 92,1 M
Net income 2019 60,8 M
Debt 2019 994 M
Yield 2019 5,48%
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 18,9x
Capitalization 1 384 M
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,75  SGD
Last Close Price 0,72  SGD
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hwee Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Kheng Jin Wee Chairman
Siew Buay Yap Chief Financial Officer
Cheng Eng Huang Independent Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST19.01%1 018
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC4.44%12 523
VICI PROPERTIES INC.28.75%11 147
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.29.68%8 996
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-7.04%5 796
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.34.70%4 566
