MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Far East Hospitality Trust    Q5T   SG2F08984575

FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST

(Q5T)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Far East Hospitality Trust : Minutes Of The 8th Annual General Meeting Held On 25 June 2020

07/24/2020 | 05:41am EDT
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 24, 2020 17:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title MINUTES OF THE 8TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 25 JUNE 2020
Announcement Reference SG200724OTHRKMM2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 8,920,435 bytes)

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 09:40:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 86,3 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
Net income 2020 39,4 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net Debt 2020 919 M 663 M 663 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 5,09%
Capitalization 987 M 713 M 713 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 22,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Far East Hospitality Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,57 SGD
Last Close Price 0,51 SGD
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hwee Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Kheng Jin Wee Chairman
Siew Buay Yap Chief Financial Officer
Cheng Eng Huang Independent Director
Khai Fatt Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST-31.76%713
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-15.46%10 431
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-42.16%7 663
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-20.42%7 574
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-14.63%3 596
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-64.44%2 170
