Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Far East Hospitality Trust    FAEH   SG2F08984575

FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST

(FAEH)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Far East Hospitality Trust : Reports 3Q 2019 Income Available For Distribution Of S$20.4 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST REPORTS 3Q 2019 INCOME AVAILABLE

FOR DISTRIBUTION OF S$20.4 MILLION

Highlights:

  • Gross revenue increases 1.2% in 3Q 2019
  • Income available for distribution increases 1.5% in 3Q 2019
  • Improved hotel performance in 3Q 2019 after a slow 1H 2019

Singapore, 30 October 2019 - Far East Hospitality Trust ("Far East H-Trust") posted a 1.2% increase in gross revenue to S$30.9 million for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 ("3Q 2019"). Net property income was 1.3% higher at S$28.1 million. Income available for distribution was S$20.4 million translating to a Distribution per Stapled Security of 1.04 cents, with an enlarged base largely as a result of the implementation of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan in the last three quarters.

In the first nine months of 2019 ("YTD Sep 2019"), gross revenue was 2.2% higher at S$86.6 million and net property income was 2.4% higher at S$78.2 million. Income available for distribution was S$55.4 million or 2.86 cents per Stapled Security.

Summary of Results

(S$'000)

3Q 2019

3Q 2018

Variance

YTD Sep

YTD Sep

Variance

(%)

2019

2018

(%)

Gross Revenue

30,875

30,509

1.2

86,600

84,759

2.2

Net Property Income

28,058

27,686

1.3

78,244

76,431

2.4

Income Available for

20,396

20,094

1.5

55,362

56,699

(2.4)

Distribution

Distribution per Stapled

1.04

1.05

(1.0)

2.86

3.00

(4.7)

Security ("DPS") (cents)

Mr Gerald Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the REIT Manager said, "We achieved an improved performance this quarter for our hotels and serviced residences, after experiencing weakness in the first half of the year. Despite facing relatively softer corporate demand amidst a weakened macroeconomic environment, we remain positive about the prospects of the hospitality sector. The plans by the Singapore government to further develop major tourist attractions and the more moderate pace of new hotel room supply over the next few years will offer opportunities for strengthening the performance of our portfolio."

1

Review of Performance

3Q 2019

3Q 2018

Better / (Worse)

Hotels

Serviced

Hotels

Serviced

Hotels

Serviced

Residences

Residences

Residences

Average

92.3

88.2

90.7

87.2

1.6pp

1.0pp

Occupancy (%)

Average Daily

164

222

168

213

(2.0%)

4.4%

Rate (S$)

RevPAR /

152

196

152

186

0.0%

5.7%

RevPAU (S$)

YTD Sep 2019

YTD Sep 2018

Better / (Worse)

Hotels

Serviced

Hotels

Serviced

Hotels

Serviced

Residences

Residences

Residences

Average

89.9

83.5

90.1

84.0

(0.2pp)

(0.5pp)

Occupancy (%)

Average Daily

159

217

161

210

(1.3%)

3.6%

Rate (S$)

RevPAR /

143

181

145

176

(1.5%)

3.0%

RevPAU (S$)

Hotels

There was an improvement in the year-on-year performance of the hotel portfolio in 3Q 2019, compared to the first half of the year. This was partly brought about by stronger traffic this year during the peak leisure travel season. Average occupancy of the hotels moved up to 92.3% in 3Q 2019, a 1.6pp increase year-on-year. The average daily rate ("ADR") was 2.0% lower year-on-year at S$164, mainly attributed to lower contribution from the corporate segment and a greater composition of lower-rated leisure business. As a result, revenue per available room ("RevPAR") remained flat year-on-year at S$152.

Compared to the same period last year, the hotel portfolio year-to-date did not benefit from major city-wide events in Singapore during the first half of 2019, and saw an overall lower volume of corporate travel amidst rising global trade tensions and economic uncertainties. This resulted in fewer opportunities to yield room rates. Nonetheless, there was a marked improvement in the overall performance of the hotels in 3Q 2019, after a slow first half of the year. Average occupancy for the first nine months of 2019 remained healthy at 89.9%, marginally lower by 0.2pp year-on-year. ADR was 1.3% lower at S$159. RevPAR for the hotel portfolio was 1.5% lower year-on-year at S$143 for YTD September 2019.

2

Serviced Residences

The serviced residences ("SRs") recorded a continued improvement in performance this quarter. There was a growth in shorter-stay bookings at higher room rates. For the quarter, the average occupancy of the SRs increased 1.0pp to 88.2%, and ADR was higher by 4.4% at S$222. Correspondingly, revenue per available unit ("RevPAU") of the SR portfolio grew 5.7% year-on-year to S$196.

There was an overall year-on-year improvement in performance for the SRs as at YTD September 2019, a trend that has been maintained since the last quarter of 2018. While the average occupancy was marginally lower year-on-year at 83.5%, the ADR was 3.6% higher at S$217. Correspondingly, RevPAU of the SR portfolio grew 3.0% to S$181 for YTD September 2019.

REIT Commercial Premises

Revenue from the retail and office spaces increased marginally by 0.1% year-on-year to S$5.5 million in 3Q 2019.

Over the nine-month period, revenue from the retail and office spaces was marginally lower year-on-year by 0.5% at S$16.5 million.

Capital Management

As at 30 September 2019, total debt stood at S$1,003.2 million, of which 65.5% was secured at fixed interest rates, up from 54.3% in the same period last year. The aggregate leverage was 39.6%, and the weighted average debt to maturity was 3.2 years. The average cost of debt was 2.9%.

In March 2019, a term loan of S$100 million due to mature in August 2019 was refinanced. In October 2019, a 2-year $100 million term loan due to mature in April 2020 was extended to a 2.5-year $60 million term loan and 5-year $40 million term loan ahead of its maturity. The weighted average debt-to-maturity was extended from 3.2 years to 3.5 years taking into account the extended tenor. There are no other term loans maturing this year and next year.

Outlook

International visitor arrivals to Singapore increased 1.9% year-on-year for the first eight months of 20191, coming in at the lower end of the full-year forecast of 1% to 4% for the year2. Demand for accommodation from the corporate segment is likely to remain soft, amidst expected weaker economic growth.

  1. Singapore Tourism Board, Actual Visitor Arrivals, as at 8 October 2019
  2. Singapore Tourism Board, Forecasted Visitor Arrivals, as at 13 February 2019
    3

In terms of new supply, hotel rooms are anticipated to increase by 1.9% (1,284 rooms) in 2019, and 1.2% (789 rooms) in 20203. This pace of growth is relatively moderate as compared to the increase over the last few years. The additional supply is expected to be well-absorbed by the projected growth in tourist arrivals.

The macroeconomic environment in Singapore and the wider Asia Pacific region have been impacted by mounting trade tensions and tightening fiscal conditions. Nonetheless, the REIT Manager remains positive about the medium-term prospects of the hospitality industry given the ongoing efforts and initiatives put forth by the Singapore government to drive demand, particularly to increase new flight connections and to grow the pipeline of conventions and exhibitions to be held in Singapore.

The REIT Manager continues to focus on the organic growth of its portfolio, improving the performance and competitiveness of its properties amidst a recovering hotel sector.

3 Savills report issued as at February 2019 and Far East H-Trust's Compilation. The data does not account for closures of rooms for renovations and re-openings (e.g. re-opening of Swissotel The Stamford or Raffles Hotel rooms which had undergone refurbishment).

4

For more information, please contact:

Charissa Liu

Assistant Manager, Investor Relations & Asset Management

Tel: +65 6833 6607

Email: charissaliu@fareast.com.sg

ABOUT FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST ("Far East H-Trust")

Far East H-Trust is a Singapore-Focused Hotel and Serviced Residence Hospitality Trust listed on the Main Board of The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Comprising Far East Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("Far East H-REIT") and Far East Hospitality Business Trust ("Far East H-BT"), Far East H-Trust was listed on the SGX-ST on 27 August 2012 and has a portfolio of 13 properties totaling 3,143 hotel rooms and serviced residence units valued at approximately S$2.63 billion as at 31 December 2018. Managed by FEO Hospitality Asset Management Pte. Ltd. and FEO Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (collectively, the "Managers") and sponsored by members of Far East Organization Group (the "Sponsor"), Far East H-Trust seeks to provide Stapled Securityholders with regular, stable and growing distributions on a quarterly basis. Far East H-Trust is listed on the FTSE ST Mid Cap Index.

ABOUT THE MANAGERS

FEO Hospitality Asset Management Pte. Ltd. and FEO Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd. are the managers of Far East H-REIT and Far East H-BT respectively. Both are 67.0% owned by FEO Asset Management Pte. Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Far East Organization Centre Pte. Ltd., and 33.0% owned by Far East Orchard Limited ("FEOR"). FEOR is 61.4% owned by Far East Organization Pte. Ltd. as at 31 December 2018.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 03:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
10/29FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST : Reports 3Q 2019 Income Available For Distribution O..
PU
10/29SCRIP ELECTION/ DISTRIBUTION/ DRP : : Mandatory With Options
PU
10/25DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Changes In Interests Of Responsible Per..
PU
10/11FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST : Notification Of Results Release
PU
04/18Singapore's Far East Hospitality expands into Vietnam
AQ
2012Singapore hotels feel the squeeze as corporate budgets tighten
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 118 M
EBIT 2019 92,0 M
Net income 2019 60,2 M
Debt 2019 994 M
Yield 2019 5,66%
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 19,8x
EV / Sales2020 18,6x
Capitalization 1 346 M
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,72  SGD
Last Close Price 0,70  SGD
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hwee Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Kheng Jin Wee Chairman
Siew Buay Yap Chief Financial Officer
Cheng Eng Huang Independent Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST15.70%1 002
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-0.36%12 189
VICI PROPERTIES INC.26.41%10 958
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.22.90%8 465
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-8.28%5 719
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.27.20%4 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group