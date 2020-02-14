FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST REPORTS FY 2019 INCOME AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF S$73.9 MILLION Highlights: Improved hotel performance in 2H 2019 after a slow 1H 2019

Outbreak of COVID-19 virus will impact outlook of hospitality sector Singapore, 14 February 2020 - Far East Hospitality Trust ("Far East H-Trust") recorded gross revenue of S$28.9 million for the quarter ended 31 December 2019 ("4Q 2019"). Net property income was S$26.1 million and income available for distribution was S$18.8 million. Distribution per Stapled Security for the quarter was 0.95 cents, with an enlarged base largely as a result of the implementation of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan in the last four quarters. For the full year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY 2019"), gross revenue was S$115.5 million. Net property income was S$104.3 million and income available for distribution was S$73.9 million. On a per Stapled Security basis, the distribution was 3.81 cents. Summary of Results (S$'000) 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Variance FY 2019 FY 2018 Variance (%) (%) Gross Revenue 28,946 28,919 0.1 115,546 113,678 1.6 Net Property Income 26,070 26,324 (1.0) 104,314 102,755 1.5 Income Available for 18,781 19,097 (1.7) 73,893 75,363 (2.0) Distribution Distribution per Stapled 0.95 1.00 (5.0) 3.81 4.00 (4.8) Security ("DPS") (cents) Mr Gerald Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the REIT Manager said, "Our hotels and serviced residences achieved an improved performance in the second half of 2019, after experiencing some softness in the first half. The momentum continued into FY2020 with strong forward bookings, before being disrupted by cancellations brought about by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. The decline in demand is felt more acutely by our hotels compared to our serviced residences and commercial spaces, which have so far not been significantly affected. 1

More essentially, the gross revenue for our Trust is protected by the fixed rent component of the master leases for our hotels and serviced residences, which formed about 72% of the master lease rental in FY2019. The fixed component, with its minimum rental payment, provides a downside protection for unitholders and mitigates the impact of the volatility experienced during adverse economic or environmental circumstances." Review of Performance 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Better / (Worse) Hotels Serviced Hotels Serviced Hotels Serviced Residences Residences Residences Average 86.6 83.7 86.2 84.3 0.4pp (0.6pp) Occupancy (%) Average Daily 163 217 165 212 (1.0%) 2.6% Rate (S$) RevPAR / 141 182 142 179 (0.6%) 1.9% RevPAU (S$) FY 2019 FY 2018 Better / (Worse) Hotels Serviced Hotels Serviced Hotels Serviced Residences Residences Residences Average 89.1 83.5 89.1 84.1 0.0pp (0.6pp) Occupancy (%) Average Daily 160 217 162 210 (1.3%) 3.4% Rate (S$) RevPAR / 142 182 144 177 (1.3%) 2.7% RevPAU (S$) Hotels The average occupancy of the hotels remained healthy at 86.6% in 4Q 2019, 0.4pp higher year-on-year. The average daily rate ("ADR") was 1.0% lower year-on-year at S$163, mainly attributed to lower contribution from the corporate segment and a greater composition of leisure business. As a result, revenue per available room ("RevPAR") was marginally lower year-on-year by 0.6% at S$141. The Singapore hospitality market saw a generally robust demand for room nights in FY 2019. However, the first half of the year was weaker than the second half, as the hotel portfolio did not have the benefit of demand brought about by major biennial and one-offcity-wide events in Singapore as compared to 1H 2018. This softness had resulted in fewer opportunities to yield room rates, compared to the same period in the previous year. Nonetheless, stronger leisure demand had contributed to an improved performance for the hotels in 2H 2019, with continued growth of bookings from key regional inbound markets. Corporate travel remained relatively subdued, amidst lingering global economic uncertainties and concerns. 2

Average occupancy of the hotels remained healthy at 89.1% in FY 2019, coming in at the same level year-on-year. ADR decreased 1.3% to S$160, due mainly to higher contribution from the leisure segment at lower room rates as compared to the corporate segment. As a result, RevPAR for the hotel portfolio declined by 1.3% to S$142. Serviced Residences The serviced residences ("SRs") showed another quarter of stable year-on-year improvement, partly attributed to the continued growth in shorter-stay bookings at higher room rates. For 4Q 2019, the average occupancy of the SRs was 83.7%, 0.6pp lower year-on-year. ADR grew by 2.6% to S$217, and correspondingly, revenue per available unit ("RevPAU") of the SR portfolio grew by 1.9% year-on-year to S$182. There was an overall year-on-year improvement in performance of the SR portfolio in FY 2019, bolstered by the growth in shorter-stay bookings at higher room rates. While average occupancy was marginally lower year-on-year by 0.6pp at 83.5%, the ADR was 3.4% higher at S$217 and as a result, the RevPAU of the SR portfolio grew 2.7% to S$182 in FY 2019. REIT Commercial Premises Revenue from the retail and office spaces decreased by 1.0% year-on-year to S$5.4 million in 4Q 2019. For FY 2019, revenue from the retail and office spaces declined 0.7% year-on-year to S$21.9 million. Capital Management As at 31 December 2019, total debt stood at S$994.4 million, of which 66.1% was secured at fixed interest rates. The aggregate leverage was 39.2%, down from 40.1%, and the weighted average debt to maturity was 3.3 years. The average cost of debt was 2.9% per annum. In October 2019, a 2-year S$100.0 million term loan due to mature in April 2020 was extended to a 2.5-year S$60.0 million term loan and 5-year S$40.0 million term loan ahead of its maturity. There are no other term loans maturing in 2020. 3

Outlook In the coming months, the demand for travel by both leisure and corporate segments would be impacted by concerns over the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. A mitigating factor for Far East H-Trust's hotel portfolio amidst the uncertainty is its diversified geographic mix of source markets, with each constituting less than a tenth of the portfolio's revenue. The serviced residences in the portfolio are not significantly impacted by cancellations of stays, as the bulk of the business is from long-staying corporate guests. As previous outbreaks of similar coronaviruses like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) had not lasted beyond six months, and findings from epidemiological studies had indicated that the life cycle of this current coronavirus could be of a comparable duration, we are hopeful that the hospitality sector would recover from this setback from mid-2020. The Singapore government and travel industry partners are working on a recovery plan to attract and drive visitor arrivals when the spread of the COVID-19 virus has subsided. Meanwhile, the REIT Manager will focus on optimising the performance of its portfolio, and expedite asset improvements and refurbishments to prepare for the eventual upturn in the sector. In addition, we will continue to explore suitable redevelopment opportunities for our properties, to extract greater yield and achieve better returns. 4

