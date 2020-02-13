Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
02/13/2020 | 09:24pm EST
Announcement Title
Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 14, 2020 6:09
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Announcement Reference
SG200214OTHRYWUP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Valuation Details
Date of Valuation
Name of the Valuer
Description of Property
Valuation Currency
Valuation Amount
Valuation of Reports available for inspection at address during office hours
1 Tanglin Road, #05-01 Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, Singapore 247905
Reports available till date
13/05/2020
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 95,315 bytes)
Disclaimer
Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 02:23:08 UTC
Latest news on FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Sales 2019
118 M
EBIT 2019
91,7 M
Net income 2019
57,5 M
Debt 2019
994 M
Yield 2019
5,88%
P/E ratio 2019
20,9x
P/E ratio 2020
19,6x
EV / Sales2019
19,6x
EV / Sales2020
18,5x
Capitalization
1 312 M
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Average target price
0,74 SGD
Last Close Price
0,68 SGD
Spread / Highest target
27,4%
Spread / Average Target
9,26%
Spread / Lowest Target
-5,19%
