Far East Hospitality Trust

FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST

(FAEH)
  Report
News 
News

Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

02/13/2020 | 09:24pm EST
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 14, 2020 6:09
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Announcement Reference SG200214OTHRYWUP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Valuation Details
Date of Valuation Name of the Valuer Description of Property Valuation Currency Valuation Amount
Valuation of Reports available for inspection at address during office hours 1 Tanglin Road, #05-01 Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, Singapore 247905
Reports available till date 13/05/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 95,315 bytes)

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 02:23:08 UTC
