Replace - Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options
11/07/2019 | 06:20am EST
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title
Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 7, 2019 19:06
Status
Replace
Corporate Action Reference
SG191030DVOPR1NS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
28
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0104
Dividend/ Distribution Period
01/07/2019 TO 30/09/2019
Number of Days
92
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Issue Price of New Stapled Security Pursuant to the Distribution Reinvestment Plan for the Distribution for the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019.
Taxation Conditions
Please see attachment for details.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
07/11/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date
06/11/2019
Cash Payment Details
Election Period
14/11/2019 TO 26/11/2019
Default Option
Yes
Option Currency
Singapore Dollar
Payment Type
Payment Rate in Gross
Taxable
Yes
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0104
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0104
Pay Date
12/12/2019
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Security Option Details
Election Period
14/11/2019 TO 26/11/2019
New Security ISIN
SG2F08984575
New Security Name
FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Security Not Found
Yes
Fractional Disposition Method
Round down fraction to last full unit
Security Credit Date
12/12/2019
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 125,642 bytes)
Sales 2019
118 M
EBIT 2019
92,1 M
Net income 2019
60,8 M
Debt 2019
994 M
Yield 2019
5,48%
P/E ratio 2019
22,4x
P/E ratio 2020
21,0x
EV / Sales2019
20,1x
EV / Sales2020
18,9x
Capitalization
1 384 M
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Average target price
0,75 SGD
Last Close Price
0,72 SGD
Spread / Highest target
19,4%
Spread / Average Target
3,99%
Spread / Lowest Target
-11,1%
