Far East Hospitality Trust

FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST

(FAEH)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options

0
10/29/2019 | 07:12pm EDT
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 30, 2019 6:05
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG191030DVOPR1NS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 28
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0104
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/07/2019 TO 30/09/2019
Number of Days 92
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Far East H-Trust has announced a distribution of 1.04 Singapore cents per Stapled Security for the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019, comprising entirely taxable income distribution from Far East Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust.
Taxation Conditions Please see attachment for details.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 07/11/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 06/11/2019
Cash Payment Details
Election Period 14/11/2019 TO 26/11/2019
Default Option Yes
Option Currency Singapore Dollar
Payment Type Payment Rate in Gross
Taxable Yes
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0104
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0104
Pay Date 12/12/2019
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Security Option Details
Election Period 14/11/2019 TO 26/11/2019
New Security ISIN SG2F08984575
New Security Name FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Security Not Found Yes
Fractional Disposition Method Round down fraction to last full unit
Security Credit Date 12/12/2019
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 230,038 bytes)

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 23:11:08 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 118 M
EBIT 2019 92,0 M
Net income 2019 60,2 M
Debt 2019 994 M
Yield 2019 5,66%
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 19,8x
EV / Sales2020 18,6x
Capitalization 1 346 M
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,72  SGD
Last Close Price 0,70  SGD
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hwee Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer
Kheng Jin Wee Chairman
Siew Buay Yap Chief Financial Officer
Cheng Eng Huang Independent Director
Khai Fatt Kylee Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST15.70%1 002
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC0.18%12 189
VICI PROPERTIES INC.26.57%10 958
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.22.04%8 465
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-8.28%5 719
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.27.43%4 321
