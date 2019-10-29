Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options

Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security

Name

DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED

Announcement Title Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP

Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 30, 2019 6:05

Status New

Corporate Action Reference SG191030DVOPR1NS

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong

Designation Chief Executive Officer

Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable

Value 28

Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0104

Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/07/2019 TO 30/09/2019

Number of Days 92

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text Far East H-Trust has announced a distribution of 1.04 Singapore cents per Stapled Security for the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019, comprising entirely taxable income distribution from Far East Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust.

Taxation Conditions Please see attachment for details.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 07/11/2019 17:00:00

Ex Date 06/11/2019

Cash Payment Details

Election Period 14/11/2019 TO 26/11/2019

Default Option Yes

Option Currency Singapore Dollar

Payment Type Payment Rate in Gross

Taxable Yes

Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0104

Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0104

Pay Date 12/12/2019

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Security Option Details

Election Period 14/11/2019 TO 26/11/2019

New Security ISIN SG2F08984575

New Security Name FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST

Security Not Found Yes

Fractional Disposition Method Round down fraction to last full unit

Security Credit Date 12/12/2019

