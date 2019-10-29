Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options
0
10/29/2019 | 07:12pm EDT
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title
Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 30, 2019 6:05
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG191030DVOPR1NS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
28
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0104
Dividend/ Distribution Period
01/07/2019 TO 30/09/2019
Number of Days
92
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Far East H-Trust has announced a distribution of 1.04 Singapore cents per Stapled Security for the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019, comprising entirely taxable income distribution from Far East Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust.
Taxation Conditions
Please see attachment for details.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
07/11/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date
06/11/2019
Cash Payment Details
Election Period
14/11/2019 TO 26/11/2019
Default Option
Yes
Option Currency
Singapore Dollar
Payment Type
Payment Rate in Gross
Taxable
Yes
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0104
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0104
Pay Date
12/12/2019
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Security Option Details
Election Period
14/11/2019 TO 26/11/2019
New Security ISIN
SG2F08984575
New Security Name
FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Security Not Found
Yes
Fractional Disposition Method
Round down fraction to last full unit
Security Credit Date
12/12/2019
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 23:11:08 UTC