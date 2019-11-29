Far East Orchard : Acquisition Of Remaining Shareholding In Wfs 1 Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 196700511H

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(17)(D) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Far East Orchard Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its announcement dated 4 July 2016 in relation to the acquisition of shares by its wholly-owned subsidiary Far East Orchard Development (UK) Pte. Ltd. ("FEOD") in WFS 1 Limited ("WFS1") which resulted in FEOD holding 90% of the entire issued share capital of WFS1 (and WFS1 becoming a subsidiary of the Company) and Mr Charles Baxter holding the remaining 10%.

The Board wishes to announce that pursuant to the terms of sale and purchase agreements entered into between FEOD and Mr Charles Baxter, FEOD has acquired from Mr Charles Baxter all his 95 shares representing 10% of the entire issued share capital of WFS1 (the "Acquisition") for an aggregate consideration of £9.50 (the "Shares Consideration") which was satisfied wholly in cash.

As mentioned in the said announcement, WFS1 is a private limited company that holds all the shares in Westminster Fire Station Limited ("WFSL") and WFSL is developing the property known as the Former Westminster Fire Station, located at 4 Greycoat Place, London into a mixed-use development comprising residential accommodation and a restaurant (the "Property"). Both WFS1 and WFSL are incorporated in the United Kingdom.

The Acquisition was completed in two tranches, with the first tranche having been completed on 29 December 2017 where 74 shares were acquired for £7.40 (bringing the Company's effective interest in the Property to approximately 98%, as disclosed in the Company's annual report for financial year ended 2017) (the "First Tranche") and the second tranche having been completed on 29 November 2019 where the remaining 21 shares were acquired for £2.10 (the "Second Tranche").

The Acquisition was undertaken to increase FEOD's total effective interest in the Property. Subsequent to the Acquisition, WFS1 has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Shares Consideration was arrived at on an arm's length and willing-buyerwilling-seller basis. No valuation was carried out on the shares of WFS1 as the net tangible asset value of WFS1 is equal to the issued and paid up share capital of WFS1, and the shares of WFS1 do not have any open market value. Based on the audited financial statements of WFS1 for the financial year ended 31 December 2017, the net tangible asset value and book value of the 74 shares in WFS1 acquired in the First Tranche was £7.40. Based on the unaudited financial statements of WFS1 for the 9 months ended 30 September 2019, the net tangible asset value and book value of the 21 shares in WFS1 acquired in the Second Tranche was approximately £2.10 as at 30 September 2019.

The Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on the Company's consolidated earnings per share or consolidated net tangible assets per share for the current financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Acquisition, other than their shareholdings in the Company.