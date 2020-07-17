Log in
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED

(O10)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/16
1.02 SGD   -5.56%
06:56aFAR EAST ORCHARD : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp
PU
06/25FAR EAST ORCHARD : Responses To Shareholders On Substantial And Relevant Questions
PU
06/10FAR EAST ORCHARD : Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News Summary

Far East Orchard : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp

07/17/2020 | 06:56am EDT

REPL::SCRIP ELECTION/ DISTRIBUTION/ DRP::CHOICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED

Security

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED - SG2P56002559 - O10

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP

Date &Time of Broadcast

17- Jul-2020 18:34:32

Status

Replacement

Corporate Action Reference

SG200626DVOPHNGG

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Phua Siyu, Audrey

Designation

Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Not Applicable

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Final

Financial Year End

31/12/2019

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.06

Event Dates

Record Date and Time

17/07/2020 17:00:00

Ex Date

16/07/2020

Cash Payment Details

Election Period

28/07/2020 TO 17/08/2020

Default Option

Yes

Option Currency

Singapore Dollar

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.06

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.06

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Security Option Details

Election Period

28/07/2020 TO 17/08/2020

New Security ISIN

SG2P56002559

New Security Name

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED

Security Not Found

No

Attachments

FarEastOrchard-Issue_Price_of_New_Shares.pdf

Total size =108K MB

Related Announcements

Related Announcements

26/06/2020 17:38:11

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

Far East Orchard Limited published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 10:55:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 156 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2019 26,0 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net Debt 2019 599 M 431 M 431 M
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
Yield 2019 5,04%
Capitalization 447 M 322 M 321 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,66x
EV / Sales 2019 7,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Far East Orchard Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yew Kuen Alan Tang Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Koh Boon Hwee Non-Executive Chairman
Yin Yin Gok Chief Financial Officer
Choo Lin Ee Independent Non-Executive Director
Kheng Yeng Chua Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED-14.29%322
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-38.51%30 191
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-27.07%22 428
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-10.76%10 242
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-24.64%8 941
ACCOR-40.96%7 527
