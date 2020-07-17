Far East Orchard : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp

REPL::SCRIP ELECTION/ DISTRIBUTION/ DRP::CHOICE
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
Security
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED - SG2P56002559 - O10
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date &Time of Broadcast
17- Jul-2020 18:34:32
Status
Replacement
Corporate Action Reference
SG200626DVOPHNGG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Phua Siyu, Audrey
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.06
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
17/07/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
16/07/2020
Cash Payment Details
Election Period
28/07/2020 TO 17/08/2020
Default Option
Yes
Option Currency
Singapore Dollar
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.06
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.06
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Security Option Details
Election Period
28/07/2020 TO 17/08/2020
New Security ISIN
SG2P56002559
New Security Name
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
Security Not Found
No
Attachments
FarEastOrchard-Issue_Price_of_New_Shares.pdf
Total size =108K MB
26/06/2020 17:38:11
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
