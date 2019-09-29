Log in
FAR EAST ORCHARD LTD

(FARE)
Far East Orchard : Analyst Briefing

09/29/2019

ANALYST BRIEFING

30 September 2019

DISCLAIMER

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the unaudited second quarter financial statements of Far East Orchard Limited ("Far East Orchard") for the period ended 30 June 2019.

This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, acquire, purchase, dispose of or sell any shares in Far East Orchard or any other securities or investment.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations with respect to the

financial conditions, results of operations and businesses, and related plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on Far East Orchard's current intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Far East Orchard's control. Because actual results, performance or events could differ materially from Far East Orchard's current intentions, plans, expectations, views and assumptions about the future, such forward-looking statements are not,

and should not be construed as a representation as to future performance of Far East Orchard. It should be noted

that the actual performance of Far East Orchard may vary significantly from such statements.

While Far East Orchard and its affiliates have taken reasonable care to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information provided in this presentation, they will not be liable for any loss or damage of any kind (whether direct, indirect or consequential losses or other economic loss of any kind) suffered due to any omission, error,

inaccuracy, incompleteness, or otherwise, any reliance on such information. Neither Far East Orchard nor any of its

affiliates shall be liable for the content of information provided by or quoted from third parties. The information in this presentation is subject to change without notice.

CONTENTS

  • About Far East Orchard & Strategic Focus
  • Business Overview
    • Hospitality
    • Property Development
    • Property Investment
    1. Purpose-builtstudent accommodation o Medical suites
  • Financials

ABOUT FAR EAST ORCHARD

ABOUT FAR EAST ORCHARD

A property developer, hospitality owner and operator with a

diversified property investment portfolio comprising purpose-built

student accommodation ("PBSA") and medical suites

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Far East Orchard Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 23:37:04 UTC
