FAR EAST ORCHARD LTD

(FARE)
Far East Orchard : Incorporation Of Subsidiary In Singapore

07/15/2019 | 06:45am EDT

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 196700511H

INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARY IN SINGAPORE

The Board of Directors of Far East Orchard Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the incorporation of the following subsidiary ("Subsidiary") in Singapore on 15 July 2019:

Name:

Far East Hospitality Properties (Japan) Pte. Ltd.

Principal Activity:

Investment Holding

Issued and Paid-up share capital

S$1.00

The Subsidiary is wholly-owned by Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte. Ltd., which is in turn 70% held by the Company.

The incorporation of the Subsidiary was funded internally and is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share and the net tangible assets per share of the Company and its subsidiaries for the current financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the directors and substantial shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Subsidiary, save for their shareholdings in the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Phua Siyu Audrey

Company Secretary

15 July 2019

Disclaimer

Far East Orchard Limited published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 10:44:03 UTC
