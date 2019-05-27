Far East Orchard : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp

REPL::Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP::Choice
Issuer & Securities
|
Issuer/ Manager
|
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security
|
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED - SG2P56002559 - O10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Title
|
Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
27-May-2019 17:41:33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
Replacement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG190423DVOPCVJF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Phua Siyu, Audrey
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend/ Distribution Type
|
Final
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Declared Dividend/ Distribution
|
SGD 0.06
|
|
|
Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Event Dates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date and Time
|
15/05/2019 17:00:00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ex Date
|
14/05/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Payment Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Election Period
|
27/05/2019 TO 13/06/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Default Option
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Option Currency
|
Singapore Dollar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security Option Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Election Period
|
27/05/2019 TO 13/06/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Security ISIN
|
SG2P56002559
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Security Name
|
FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security Not Found
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attachments
|
FarEastOrchard-Dispatch_of_Election_Notices.pdf
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total size =290K
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related Announcements
|
15/05/2019 19:15:06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23/04/2019 17:23:43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Far East Orchard Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 09:53:00 UTC