Far East Orchard Ltd

FAR EAST ORCHARD LTD

(FARE)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Far East Orchard : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp

05/27/2019 | 05:54am EDT

REPL::Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP::Choice

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED

Security

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED - SG2P56002559 - O10

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP

Date & Time of Broadcast

27-May-2019 17:41:33

Status

Replacement

Corporate Action Reference

SG190423DVOPCVJF

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Phua Siyu, Audrey

Designation

Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Not Applicable

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Final

Financial Year End

31/12/2018

Declared Dividend/ Distribution

SGD 0.06

Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

Event Dates

Record Date and Time

15/05/2019 17:00:00

Ex Date

14/05/2019

Cash Payment Details

Election Period

27/05/2019 TO 13/06/2019

Default Option

Yes

Option Currency

Singapore Dollar

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.06

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.06

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Security Option Details

Election Period

27/05/2019 TO 13/06/2019

New Security ISIN

SG2P56002559

New Security Name

FAR EAST ORCHARD LIMITED

Security Not Found

No

Attachments

FarEastOrchard-Dispatch_of_Election_Notices.pdf

Total size =290K

Related Announcements

15/05/2019 19:15:06

23/04/2019 17:23:43

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Tweet

Share

Disclaimer

Far East Orchard Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 09:53:00 UTC
