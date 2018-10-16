Far Eastern New Century : FENC®) announces its brand growth momentum with integration, innovation, global leadership, capabilities/capacities & sustainability

Post Date：2018.10.16

Far Eastern New Century (FENC®) announces at TITAS TAIPEI 2018 that it will continue to build on its brand growth momentum with a 5-point strategic focus on integration, innovation, global leadership, capabilities/capacities & sustainability.

Taipei (October 16, 2018), Far Eastern New Century (TAIEX: 1402) a global leader in smart textile innovation, design and manufacturing, announced its expanded brand marketing efforts at TITAS Taipei 2018. The expanded brand marketing effort and coverage highlight its 5-point key strategic focus of innovation, global leadership, capabilities & capacities/sustainability.

'Three years ago at TITAS 2016, FENC® released its new brand marketing and visual brand marks, a significant milestone for our company,' said Eric Hu, President, Textile. 'It clearly illustrated our vision and ambition for the future, to build a global brand that is on-par with our global brand partners. We have received very positive feedback & response from our customers as they want us not just to engage in commercial business activities but also to champion critical global causes such as sustainability, innovation, continued global growth and development without harming Mother Earth and we are once again very excited and committed to our expanded brand marketing coverage and strengthen our profile and position in the global market.'

In 2016, FENC's new brand marketing efforts saw FENC® adopting a new brand ideal of 'Simplifying Complexities, Amplifying Possibilities'. 2017 theme was 'Hello World, We're FENC'. This year's theme and brand destination is 'Empowering Possibilities'

'In 2016, we had positioned the FENC® brand to focus on top and downstream integration for our customers. We not only took on the arduous tasks of integrating and simplifying the supply chain mechanics for our customers but also followed up with amplified business opportunities and possibilities. In essence, we have made it simpler, smarter, better, more sustainable and more cost effective for our customers to collaborate with us. Going forward, we want to ride on this brand momentum and focus on the many other important aspects for our customers, namely global leadership, innovation and sustainability. Our ambition is to be in the forefront with new global capabilities & capacities, innovative solutions and continued business growth while taking care of the environment,' explained Eric Hu. He added, 'Last year, I mentioned that our full value is only created when we work closely together with our customers to simplify all their complexities and complications and more importantly amplifying new possibilities for their business needs and growth. Our customers have responded positively and encouraged us to take it further and bigger. Global leadership in capabilities and capacity are important to our international brand partners. We need to collaborate flawlessly with our customers in meeting the ever growing consumer needs & demands, on a 24/7 basis. At the same time, we must stay focused on our innovation values. Lastly and most importantly as a global corporate citizen, we must continue to develop with sustainability in mind. We believe there's no other way'

This year we will again highlight a sleuth of innovations that get to the core of sustainability. There is no reason of sustainability being a compromise to performance. Introducing FENC® TopGreen® Water-Free Dyeing for Nylon. With our pioneering efforts of water-free polyester dyeing we have not only doubled our capacity of water-free processes but have trail blaze the processing of Nylon.

Consumer expectations for fashion has skyrocketed, while capacities are able to meet this demand, the problem of textile waste has not been addressed - current textiles are destined for the landfill. FENC® TopGreen® rTEX is able to both divert textile waste from landfill to effectively cut off ecological damage at the source, meet the high performance demands of global brand houses all while decreasing net carbon footprint at economy.

In our continued partnership with adidas around ocean plastics, we have since diverted over 1,000 metric tons of plastic from polluting our oceans via TopGreen Recycling Solutions. This year we have expanded from use in footwear to apparel - all 2018/19 US Major League Soccer uniforms are now made using ocean plastics and including that for Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

Our quality excellence in knit fabric material is highlighted with our success for NBA basketball uniform collection and even Japan Nippon Professional Baseball uniform for Sapporo based Nippon Ham.

Whereas FENC innovations have focused product delivery of textiles, via our innovation of upper stream materials we have now opened up our innovation offering for home textile care with the revolutionary FENC Fabric Shield, to keep laundry performance as good as new but be 100% compatible with new generation High Efficiency (HE) water saving washing machines.

In 2015, we expanded our investments in Vietnam. This year I am glad to announce that our factories are fully operational with 23K tons fabric/year and 4.9MM dozens garments/year in capacity. This year, the capacity will reach 36K tons fabric/year and 10.6MM dozens garments/year.

Customers who have collaborated with us know that at FENC® we are constantly challenging the status quo to meet the needs of our customers, the demands of the consumers and the growing cry to protect our one and only precious earth.

We are pleased to have started our new brand efforts successfully at TITAS Taipei 2016 and we shall spare no efforts to continue on an expanded path from 2018 onwards, added Eric Hu.

FENC® with its approximately 27,000 employees is a global brand in the textile industry and generates annual revenues of more than USD 7 billion.

To learn more about FENC® please visit http://www.fenc.com

The FENC® new brand identity is on display at TITAS booth #M106, Taipei, from October 16 to 18, 2018