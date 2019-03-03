Log in
FAR LTD

(FAR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/01
0.06 AUD   --.--%
05:34pFAR : Investor Presentation - March 2019
PU
02/25FAR : SNE Development awards contract of FPSO for SNE Field
AQ
02/24FAR : SNE Development awards contract of FPSO for SNE Field
PU
FAR : Investor Presentation - March 2019

03/03/2019

FAR builds on solid foundations

Investor Presentation March 2019

Our company

  • FAR Limited (FAR:ASX) Market cap A$328M*

  • Strategic focus Mauritania-Senegal-Guinea-Bissau-Conakry (MSGBC) Basin, NW Africa

  • SNE oil field a world class basin opening discovery in Senegal in 2014

  • SNE field fully appraised and development plan submitted for approval

  • 3 additional discoveries made offshore Senegal - within tieback range to SNE

  • Phase development for SNE with first oil 2022, FID expected H2 2019

  • 500mmbbls to be produced in three phases of development

  • Operated first offshore well in Gambia for 40 years

  • First oil from SNE Field expected 2022, first gas 2024

  • Balance sheet: cash end Q4 2018 ~A$30M no debt

  • Strong commitment to supporting social programs

* At 1 March 2019

FAR shareholder summary

Top 200 shareholders own 70% of FAR

2 substantial shareholders:

  • Meridian Asset Management 15%

  • FARJOY 10%

Capital Structure

ASX Ticker

FAR

Share price (28 February 2019)

A$0.6

Market capitalisation (28 February 2019)

A$328M

Cash (End Q4 2018)

~A$30M

Average broker rating and price target

Buy, A$0.16

*Analysis of top 200 shareholders from FAR register as at 17 January 2019

Shareholders by locationShareholders by type

Australia 35%

Asia 3%

North America 21%

UK 3%

Rest of world 8%

Unanalysed 30%Institutions 31%

Family Office 10%

Private 23%

Other 7%

Unanalysed 29%

Senegal

Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep (RSSD)

Mauritania-Senegal-Guinea- Bissau-Conakry Basin

15% working interest

FAR in the MSGBC Basin

  • FAR is one of the largest acreage holders in the MSGBC Basin

  • FAR in Senegal since 2006, Guinea Bissau since 2008 and The Gambia since March 2017

  • Basin opening FAN-1 and SNE-1 oil discoveries, 2014

  • SNE ranked as world's largest oil discovery in 2014

  • 11 wells drilled over 3 years with a 100% success rate in Senegal (including 2 further discoveries)

  • Senegal: FAR 15%, The Gambia: FAR 40% and Operator, Guinea-Bissau: FAR 21.4%

  • SNE oil field fully appraised and first oil 2022

Disclaimer

FAR Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2019 22:33:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1,80 M
EBIT 2018 -24,4 M
Net income 2018 -24,0 M
Finance 2018 23,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 169x
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 328 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,16  AUD
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Margaret Norman Managing Director & Executive Director
Nicholas James Limb Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Anthony Thiessen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Reginald George Nelson Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy R. Woodall Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR LTD-10.45%232
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.82%76 969
CNOOC LTD12.17%76 756
EOG RESOURCES INC.7.79%54 525
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.77%49 582
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD13.48%33 769
