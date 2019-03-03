FAR : Investor Presentation - March 2019

FAR builds on solid foundations
Investor Presentation March 2019
Our company
-
• FAR Limited (FAR:ASX) Market cap A$328M*
-
• Strategic focus Mauritania-Senegal-Guinea-Bissau-Conakry (MSGBC) Basin, NW Africa
-
• SNE oil field a world class basin opening discovery in Senegal in 2014
-
• SNE field fully appraised and development plan submitted for approval
-
• 3 additional discoveries made offshore Senegal - within tieback range to SNE
-
• Phase development for SNE with first oil 2022, FID expected H2 2019
-
• 500mmbbls to be produced in three phases of development
-
• Operated first offshore well in Gambia for 40 years
-
• First oil from SNE Field expected 2022, first gas 2024
-
• Balance sheet: cash end Q4 2018 ~A$30M no debt
-
• Strong commitment to supporting social programs
* At 1 March 2019
FAR shareholder summary
Top 200 shareholders own 70% of FAR
2 substantial shareholders:
|
Capital Structure
|
ASX Ticker
|
FAR
|
Share price (28 February 2019)
|
A$0.6
|
Market capitalisation (28 February 2019)
|
A$328M
|
Cash (End Q4 2018)
|
~A$30M
|
Average broker rating and price target
|
Buy, A$0.16
*Analysis of top 200 shareholders from FAR register as at 17 January 2019
Shareholders by locationShareholders by type
Australia 35%
Asia 3%
North America 21%
UK 3%
Rest of world 8%
Unanalysed 30%Institutions 31%
Family Office 10%
Private 23%
Other 7%
Unanalysed 29%
Senegal
Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep (RSSD)
Mauritania-Senegal-Guinea- Bissau-Conakry Basin
15% working interest
FAR in the MSGBC Basin
-
• FAR is one of the largest acreage holders in the MSGBC Basin
-
• FAR in Senegal since 2006, Guinea Bissau since 2008 and The Gambia since March 2017
-
• Basin opening FAN-1 and SNE-1 oil discoveries, 2014
-
• SNE ranked as world's largest oil discovery in 2014
-
• 11 wells drilled over 3 years with a 100% success rate in Senegal (including 2 further discoveries)
-
• Senegal: FAR 15%, The Gambia: FAR 40% and Operator, Guinea-Bissau: FAR 21.4%
-
• SNE oil field fully appraised and first oil 2022
Disclaimer
FAR Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2019 22:33:05 UTC