FAR : Investor Presentation - March 2019

FAR builds on solid foundations

Investor Presentation March 2019

Our company

• First oil from SNE Field expected 2022, first gas 2024

• Operated first offshore well in Gambia for 40 years

• 500mmbbls to be produced in three phases of development

• Phase development for SNE with first oil 2022, FID expected H2 2019

• 3 additional discoveries made offshore Senegal - within tieback range to SNE

• SNE field fully appraised and development plan submitted for approval

• SNE oil field a world class basin opening discovery in Senegal in 2014

* At 1 March 2019

FAR shareholder summary

Top 200 shareholders own 70% of FAR

2 substantial shareholders:

*Analysis of top 200 shareholders from FAR register as at 17 January 2019

Shareholders by locationShareholders by type

Australia 35%

Asia 3%

North America 21%

UK 3%

Rest of world 8%

Unanalysed 30%Institutions 31%

Family Office 10%

Private 23%

Other 7%

Unanalysed 29%

Senegal

Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep (RSSD)

Mauritania-Senegal-Guinea- Bissau-Conakry Basin

15% working interest

FAR in the MSGBC Basin

• FAR is one of the largest acreage holders in the MSGBC Basin

• FAR in Senegal since 2006, Guinea Bissau since 2008 and The Gambia since March 2017

• Basin opening FAN-1 and SNE-1 oil discoveries, 2014

• SNE ranked as world's largest oil discovery in 2014

• 11 wells drilled over 3 years with a 100% success rate in Senegal (including 2 further discoveries)

• Senegal: FAR 15%, The Gambia: FAR 40% and Operator, Guinea-Bissau: FAR 21.4%