Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  FAR Ltd    FAR   AU000000FAR6

FAR LTD

(FAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/22
0.057 AUD   -1.72%
09:02pFAR : SNE Development awards contract of FPSO for SNE Field
PU
01/24FAR : Seismic survey on WA-458-P complete
AQ
01/23FAR : Seismic survey on WA-458-P complete
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FAR : SNE Development awards contract of FPSO for SNE Field

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 09:02pm EST

25 February 2019

SNE Development awards contract of FPSO for SNE Field offshore Senegal

FAR Limited (ASX: FAR) as part of the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) joint venture has awarded MODEC International Inc the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the SNE Field Development floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility.

First oil is targeted in 2022. The FPSO will be designed to allow for the integration of subsequent SNE development phases, including gas export to shore and future subsea tie-backs from other reservoirs and fields. Phase 1 of the development will target an estimated 230 mmbbl of oil resources (P50 gross) from 11 producing wells, 10 water injectors and 2 gas injectors.

FAR's Managing Director Cath Norman said, 'This is another milestone reached for the SNE development and for the RSSD joint venture towards reaching a Final Investment Decision (FID) targeted for 2019.'

About MODEC

Founded in 1968, MODEC has been providing competitive floating solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry and is recognized as a leading specialist for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels, Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels, Floating LNGs (FLNGs), Tension Leg Platforms (TLPs), Production Semi-submersibles and Mobile Offshore Production Units (MOPUs).

MODEC has an excellent track record of EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation) as well as charter and operations projects, so far delivered 46 floating production systems and currently owns 13 FPSOs and 3 FSOs and operates 18 units.

With over 200 years of accumulated Operation & Maintenance (O&M) term on nearly 30 floating production units, MODEC is able to use the valuable knowledge gained through O&M experience to improve our EPCI projects and Operational Services.

Disclaimer

FAR Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 02:01:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FAR LTD
09:02pFAR : SNE Development awards contract of FPSO for SNE Field
PU
01/24FAR : Seismic survey on WA-458-P complete
AQ
01/23FAR : Seismic survey on WA-458-P complete
PU
2018FAR : First Phase of FEED Commences on SNE Development Senegal
AQ
2018FAR : First phase of FEED commences on SNE development Senegal
PU
2018FAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
2018FAR : Samo-1 well unsuccessful
PU
2018FAR : completes major milestone for SNE oil field
AQ
2018FAR : Drilling under way at Samo offshore The Gambia
AQ
2018FAR : Development and Exploitation Plan submitted for SNE field
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1,80 M
EBIT 2018 -24,4 M
Net income 2018 -24,0 M
Finance 2018 23,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 160x
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 311 M
Chart FAR LTD
Duration : Period :
FAR Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,16  AUD
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Margaret Norman Managing Director & Executive Director
Nicholas James Limb Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Anthony Thiessen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Reginald George Nelson Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy R. Woodall Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR LTD-14.93%222
CNOOC LTD15.46%79 983
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%79 374
EOG RESOURCES9.33%55 398
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.50%49 779
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.99%33 748
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.