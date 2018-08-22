Log in
FAR Ltd    FAR   AU000000FAR6

FAR LTD (FAR)
End-of-day quote  - 08/21
0.13 AUD   +4.00%
FAR : Samo-1 well location finalised

08/22/2018 | 02:32am CEST

22 August 2018

Samo-1 well location finalised

FAR Limited (ASX:FAR) has selected its final well location for the upcoming Samo-1 well in its Gambian exploration programme. Following reprocessing and interpretation of 3D seismic data, detailed mapping of the Samo Prospect and detailed well engineering, FAR Gambia Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of FAR Limited, as Operator of the block A2 joint venture, has approved a Samo-1 well location.

The Samo Prospect lies immediately to the south and along trend from the giant SNE oil field in Senegal - a trend which has so far seen nine successful exploration and appraisal wells (at 100% success rate).

As shown in Figure 1, the Samo-1 well will be located in approximately 1,017m water depth and 112km offshore Gambia in the highly prospective Mauritania-Senegal-

Guinea-Bissau-Conakry Basin.

("MSGBC")

The Samo Prospect has two main targets; an upper reservoir interval which contained liquid-rich gas at SNE and a lower reservoir interval which was oil-bearing at SNE. The two target reservoir intervals are assessed to have a combined Prospective Resource of 825mmbbls of oil* (best estimate, unrisked - refer ASX announcement of 21

Figure 1: A2 and A5 prospects and leads showing Samo-1 well location

Nov 2017). Good quality reservoirs have been interpreted at both levels at the proposed Samo-1 well location and the well will be drilled on the crest of the structure (as shown in Figure 2).

The Samo-1 well is planned to spud in early Q4 2018 and is expected to take approximately 40 days to drill on a trouble-free basis.

Samo-1 will be the first well drilled offshore The Gambia for 40 years. The well will be drilled using the Stena DrillMax - a state of the art, dual mast, dynamically positioned, deep water drill ship with a rig crew that has extensive international and regional West African experience.

FAR Managing Director Cath Norman said, "We are very excited to be drilling the Samo prospect, which is a large prospect along trend from the giant SNE oil field. Given the nine successful wells drilled on the shelf to date in Senegal and into the key reservoirs in the Samo prospect, the geological chance of success for drilling this prospect is high for a frontier exploration well. FAR retains a 40% working interest in the project and will be operating the well on behalf of the joint venture. If successful, Samo-1 will add significantly to the contingent resource base of FAR and has the potential to dwarf the value of FAR's portfolio in Senegal."

Figure 2: Seismic depth section through the Samo prospect showing geological interpretation with reservoir intervals which are proven at SNE

Disclaimers

*Prospective Resource Estimates Cautionary Statement - With respect to the Prospective Resource estimates contained within this report, it should be noted that the estimated quantities of Petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the future application of a development project may relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have an associated risk of discovery and risk of development. Further exploration and appraisal is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. The Prospective Resource estimates provided in this report are Low Estimate, Best Estimate and High Estimate and represent that there is a 90%, 50% and 10% probability respectively that the actual resource volume will be in excess of the amounts reported.

Prospective and Contingent Resources - All contingent and Prospective Resource estimates presented in this report are prepared as at 27/2/2013, 11/3/2014, 5/2/2014, 13/04/2015, 13/4/2016, 23/08/2016, 7/2/2017 and 21/11/2017 (Reference: FAR ASX releases of the same dates). The estimates have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the Petroleum Resources Management System, 2007 approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineer and have been prepared using probabilistic methods. The contingent resource estimates provided in this report are those quantities of petroleum to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations, but the project is not considered mature enough for commercial development due to one or more contingencies. The Prospective Resource estimates provided in this report are Best Estimates and represent that there is a 50% probability that the actual resource volume will be in excess of the amounts reported. The estimates are unrisked and have not been adjusted for both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development. The 100% basis and net to FAR contingent and Prospective Resource estimates include Government share of production applicable under the Production Sharing Contract or License.

Competent Person Statement Information - The hydrocarbon resource estimates in this report have been compiled by Peter Nicholls, the FAR Limited exploration manager. Mr Nicholls has over 30 years of experience in petroleum geophysics and geology and is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geology, the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Petroleum Exploration Society of Australia. Mr Nicholls consents to the inclusion of the information in this report relating to hydrocarbon Contingent and Prospective Resources in the form and context in which it appears. The Contingent and Prospective Resource estimates contained in this report are in accordance with the standard definitions set out by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Petroleum Resource Management System.

Forward looking statements - This document may include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements include, are not necessarily limited to, statements concerning FAR's planned operation program and other statements that are not historic facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions are forward looking statements. Although FAR Ltd believes its expectations reflected in these are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. The entity confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Disclaimer

FAR Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:31:01 UTC
