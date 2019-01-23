Log in
FAR Ltd    FAR   AU000000FAR6

FAR LTD (FAR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/24
0.06 AUD   +1.69%
01/23FAR : Seismic survey on WA-458-P complete
PU
2018FAR : First phase of FEED commences on SNE development Senegal
PU
2018FAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
FAR : Seismic survey on WA-458-P complete

01/23/2019 | 11:49pm EST

24 January 2019

Seismic survey on WA-458-P complete

FAR Limited (ASX: FAR) advises that the seismic acquisition across permit, WA-458-P has safely and successful been completed.

Late last quarter FAR concluded stakeholder engagements with CGG to join in the much anticipated Davros Extension Multiclient 3D Survey. FAR received a Notice of Start of Acquisition from CGG in mid-December as the MV Geo Coral began its mobilisation from southeast Asia. After a brief port call in Broome, the vessel commenced deployment of in-water equipment whilst on route to the survey area. Post end of the quarter, seismic acquisition across permit WA-458-P began. The survey was safely and securely completed in mid-January and FAR anticipates receiving the final

processed data in H2 2019.

Figure 1: Location of WA-458-P and Davros 3D seismic survey

FAR is pleased to have completed this survey, to enable a full evaluation of WA-458-P, which lies within the prolific Dampier sub-basin. This new data will be used for detailed mapping of the prospects which have been identified, leading to selection of potential candidates for drilling.

FAR intends to farm down its high interest in WA-458-P after completing its evaluation of the permit using this new seismic data.

FAR managing director, Cath Norman, said, "It is great to finally complete the seismic over the WA-458-P permit. Offshore Western Australia has seen a resurgence of activity following the Dorado discovery and FAR looks forward to completing this work on the block, aimed at identifying a drillable prospect, and then bringing in a partner for the drilling."

Disclaimer

FAR Limited published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 04:48:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1,80 M
EBIT 2018 -24,4 M
Net income 2018 -24,0 M
Finance 2018 23,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 175x
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 339 M
Chart FAR LTD
Duration : Period :
FAR Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAR LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,16  AUD
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Margaret Norman Managing Director & Executive Director
Nicholas James Limb Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Anthony Thiessen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Reginald George Nelson Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy R. Woodall Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR LTD-7.46%242
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.63%75 694
CNOOC LTD3.78%73 714
EOG RESOURCES10.73%56 169
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.09%49 167
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD4.25%31 063
