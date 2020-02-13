Faraday Technology : AIoT Platform ASIC Solution Escalates System Accomplishment

Log in
FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3035)
02/13/2020 | 03:02am EST

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced its AIoT platform ASIC solution has successfully delivered more than 10 projects in AIoT applications. These demonstrated solutions span UMC process technologies from 55nm to 28nm, including edge applications in audio and vision recognition, smart wearable devices and smart home appliances.

Faraday’s platform ASIC solution gives customers a comprehensive implementation experience, covering architectural design, CPU subsystem, bus and memory performance, allowing customers to focus on their own key chip content saving them countless time and effort in debug. The system evaluation board and virtual platform package are also available for customers’ early software development. With this platform and its’ comprehensive IP portfolio, coupled with CPU hardening and IP customization services, Faraday provides an all-inclusive ASIC service for AIoT applications.

“Faraday supports AIoT ASIC development with our strength in SoC integration and implementation, so that customers can concentrate on their machine learning and deep learning algorithms development,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “We keep investing in this field, in fact, a new SoC development platform to meet the requirement for low power with performance boost is planned to launch later this year,” he added.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
