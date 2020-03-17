Log in
FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3035)
Faraday Technology : Delivers System-Level ESD Protection Service to Reduce ASIC Time-to-Market

03/17/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today introduced its system-level ESD (electrostatic discharge) protection service. Faraday has successfully deployed this service in many ASIC projects, including factory automation applications, further shortening production lead times.

Leveraging its robust chip-package-PCB co-design capability, Faraday can provide customers with the system-level electrostatic design guidance of PCB layout to avoid potential system-level ESD design weakness; meanwhile, the essential analysis for system-level ESD-induced signal noise can be performed to determine the best design solution. In addition, Faraday’s reliability lab offers “one-stop system-level ESD test service” to meet customers’ system-level electrostatic related evaluation and test needs.

“Faraday not only provides common chip-level ESD protection service, but also offers the system-level service that further helps customers eliminate system-level electrostatic problems and achieve a smooth path to mass production,” said Jim Wang, vice president of operations at Faraday. “With our innovative ASIC expertise, we continue to work with our customers to provide the most efficient solutions to meet the growing demand for quality, enabling customers to seize market opportunities.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 5 933 M
EBIT 2020 512 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 1,37x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 8 128 M
Faraday Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 49,00  TWD
Last Close Price 32,70  TWD
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuo Yung Wang General Manager & Director
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Wen Ju Tseng CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Spokesman
Ling Ling Wu Independent Director
Ning Hai Chin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-5.49%269
MEDIATEK INC.-3.90%16 751
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.32.30%13 220
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED-7.22%11 677
SHENNAN CIRCUIT COMPANY LIMITED-8.31%11 615
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS-43.83%11 554
