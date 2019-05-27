Log in
FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3035)
Faraday Technology : Showcases FinFET ASIC Solutions and SoCreative!V™ SoC Platform at DAC 2019

05/27/2019

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that it will showcase their FinFET ASIC solutions and SoCreative!V A500 SoC development platform at Design Automation Conference (DAC), June 3-5, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

Faraday’s value-added ASIC design solutions help customers efficiently enable innovative SoC designs in FinFET process technologies. The solutions include the flexible business engagement model from specification level to GDSII-in, optimized FinFET ASIC design flow, system-level platform based services for hardware and software designs, application-specific IP solutions, and 2.5D packaging solutions.

The demonstrated SoCreative!V A500 platform offers an easy approach for developing Cortex-A53 based SoC designs for a wide range of applications including storage, networking and artificial intelligence. By connecting the FPGA daughter board through Chip-to-Chip interface, the platform helps customers verify their own logic designs on the proven SoC architecture, as well as to enable seamless function verification and develop software in the early stage.

"We are glad to present the comprehensive ASIC solutions at DAC," said Flash Lin, Chief Operating Officer of Faraday. "With over 26 years’ experience in ASIC design services, Faraday leads the industry in providing robust design system, platform-based services, and IP customization skills to facilitate customers to realize SoC designs smoothly. We look forward to meeting friends at the show and helping more customers engage diversified market segments in the US."

Visit Faraday’s booth at #1012 and find out latest ASIC solutions from Faraday.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
