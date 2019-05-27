Faraday Technology : Showcases FinFET ASIC Solutions and SoCreative!V™ SoC Platform at DAC 2019

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design
service and IP provider, today announced that it will showcase their
FinFET ASIC solutions and SoCreative!V
A500 SoC development platform at Design Automation Conference (DAC),
June 3-5, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, USA.
Faraday’s value-added ASIC design solutions help customers efficiently
enable innovative SoC designs in FinFET process technologies. The
solutions include the flexible business engagement model from
specification level to GDSII-in, optimized FinFET ASIC design flow,
system-level platform based services for hardware and software designs,
application-specific IP solutions, and 2.5D packaging solutions.
The demonstrated SoCreative!V A500 platform offers an easy approach for
developing Cortex-A53 based SoC designs for a wide range of applications
including storage, networking and artificial intelligence. By connecting
the FPGA daughter board through Chip-to-Chip interface, the platform
helps customers verify their own logic designs on the proven SoC
architecture, as well as to enable seamless function verification and
develop software in the early stage.
"We are glad to present the comprehensive ASIC solutions at DAC," said
Flash Lin, Chief Operating Officer of Faraday. "With over 26 years’
experience in ASIC design services, Faraday leads the industry in
providing robust design system, platform-based services, and IP
customization skills to facilitate customers to realize SoC designs
smoothly. We look forward to meeting friends at the show and helping
more customers engage diversified market segments in the US."
Visit Faraday’s booth at #1012 and find out latest ASIC solutions from
Faraday.
About Faraday Technology Corporation
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design
service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The
broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler,
ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, USB
2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and
programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service
and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe,
and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com
or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.
