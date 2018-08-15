Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Faraday Technology Corporation    3035   TW0003035002

FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (3035)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Faraday Technology : Unveils the Industry’s Smallest USB 2.0 OTG PHY IP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced the availability of the industry’s smallest USB 2.0 OTG PHY on UMC 40nm. The silicon-proven solution is targeted at consumer applications, such as MFP, DSC, USB portable devices, IoT, wearables, and MCU’s.

Faraday, a leading USB IP provider, continues to invest in this key IP family, delivering optimized solutions that often exceed customer’s requirements. The newly launched USB IP, the smallest in its class, comes with both I2C and APB interfaces for register setting, which can facilitate IP controllability after being integrated into a SoC design; it also reduces the testing cost for mass-production by supporting loopback test mode on the differential IOs.

“Faraday’s USB 2.0 OTG PHY is a cost-effective, feature-rich solution with industry leading silicon area. In addition, Faraday provides a PHY daughter board for system-level FPGA development and verification; the subsystem of PHY and controller is also offered to reduce the engineering effort required for system integration,” said Flash Lin, Chief Operating Officer of Faraday. “This USB 2.0 IP with the same tiny architecture is currently in validation phase on UMC 28nm process nodes and will be available later this year.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORA
10:01aFARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Unveils the Industry’s Smallest USB 2.0 OTG PHY IP
BU
08/09FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/26FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Patent Issued for Arbitrating Circuit (USPTO 10027330)
AQ
06/12FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Exhibits AI FPGA-to-ASIC Solution and IoT SoC Platform at D..
BU
05/25FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Patent Issued for Voltage Regulator (USPTO 9971369)
AQ
05/03FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Amplifier with Adju..
AQ
04/26FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Patent Issued for Amplifier with Adjustable Gain (USPTO 994..
AQ
04/12FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Leads ASIC Industry with Supporting Major Projector Technol..
BU
03/12FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Accelerates AI Revolution with Its FPGA-to-ASIC Conversion ..
BU
2017FARADAY TECHNOLOGY : Unveils M1+ Library with Enhanced Routability on UMC 28HPC ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Faraday Technology Corp. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/27Faraday Technology Corp. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 5 163 M
EBIT 2018 457 M
Net income 2018 415 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,85%
P/E ratio 2018 36,53
P/E ratio 2019 18,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 14 910 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 93,0  TWD
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuo Yung Wang General Manager & Director
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Wen Ju Tseng Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ling Ling Wu Independent Director
Ning Hai Chin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARADAY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION483
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS-2.35%16 661
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%13 511
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.-28.52%10 903
GLOBALWAFERS CO LTD--.--%5 764
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION-31.07%5 409
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.