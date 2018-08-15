Faraday Technology : Unveils the Industry’s Smallest USB 2.0 OTG PHY IP

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced the availability of the industry’s smallest USB 2.0 OTG PHY on UMC 40nm. The silicon-proven solution is targeted at consumer applications, such as MFP, DSC, USB portable devices, IoT, wearables, and MCU’s.

Faraday, a leading USB IP provider, continues to invest in this key IP family, delivering optimized solutions that often exceed customer’s requirements. The newly launched USB IP, the smallest in its class, comes with both I2C and APB interfaces for register setting, which can facilitate IP controllability after being integrated into a SoC design; it also reduces the testing cost for mass-production by supporting loopback test mode on the differential IOs.

“Faraday’s USB 2.0 OTG PHY is a cost-effective, feature-rich solution with industry leading silicon area. In addition, Faraday provides a PHY daughter board for system-level FPGA development and verification; the subsystem of PHY and controller is also offered to reduce the engineering effort required for system integration,” said Flash Lin, Chief Operating Officer of Faraday. “This USB 2.0 IP with the same tiny architecture is currently in validation phase on UMC 28nm process nodes and will be available later this year.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

