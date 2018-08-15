Faraday Technology : Unveils the Industry’s Smallest USB 2.0 OTG PHY IP

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design
service and IP provider, today announced the availability of the
industry’s smallest USB 2.0 OTG PHY on UMC 40nm. The silicon-proven
solution is targeted at consumer applications, such as MFP, DSC, USB
portable devices, IoT, wearables, and MCU’s.
Faraday, a leading USB IP provider, continues to invest in this key IP
family, delivering optimized solutions that often exceed customer’s
requirements. The newly launched USB IP, the smallest in its class,
comes with both I2C and APB interfaces for register setting,
which can facilitate IP controllability after being integrated into a
SoC design; it also reduces the testing cost for mass-production by
supporting loopback test mode on the differential IOs.
“Faraday’s USB 2.0 OTG PHY is a cost-effective, feature-rich solution
with industry leading silicon area. In addition, Faraday provides a PHY
daughter board for system-level FPGA development and verification; the
subsystem of PHY and controller is also offered to reduce the
engineering effort required for system integration,” said Flash Lin,
Chief Operating Officer of Faraday. “This USB 2.0 IP with the same tiny
architecture is currently in validation phase on UMC 28nm process nodes
and will be available later this year.”
About Faraday Technology Corporation
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design
service and IP provider, certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad
silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler,
ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, USB
2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and
programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service
and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe,
and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com
or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.
