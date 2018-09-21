Farfetch Limited : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Farfetch Limited (“Farfetch”), a leading technology platform for the global luxury fashion industry, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 44,243,749 Class A ordinary shares, 33,609,891 of which are being offered by Farfetch and 10,633,858 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders, at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,636,562 Class A ordinary shares from Farfetch at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 21, 2018 under the ticker symbol “FTCH.”

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 25, 2018, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Cowen and Company, LLC and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or via telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005997/en/