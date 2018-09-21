Farfetch Limited : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Farfetch Limited (“Farfetch”), a leading technology platform for the
global luxury fashion industry, announced today the pricing of its
initial public offering of 44,243,749 Class A ordinary shares,
33,609,891 of which are being offered by Farfetch and 10,633,858 of
which are being offered by certain selling shareholders, at a public
offering price of $20.00 per share. The underwriters of the offering
will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,636,562
Class A ordinary shares from Farfetch at the initial public offering
price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on September 21, 2018 under the ticker symbol “FTCH.”
The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 25, 2018,
subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC
and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers
for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche
Bank Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint
bookrunners for the proposed offering. Cowen and Company, LLC and BNP
Paribas Securities Corp. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the
final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be
obtained from any of the following sources:
-
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West
Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or
via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
or
-
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or via telephone:
1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.
A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has
been filed with, and was declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to
sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale
of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005997/en/