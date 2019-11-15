Log in
FARFETCH LIMITED

FARFETCH LIMITED

(FTCH)
FARFETCH 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Farfetch Limited - FTCH

11/15/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until November 18, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), if they purchased the Company’s securities between September 21, 2018 and August 8, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) including securities issued in connection with its September 2018 Initial Public Offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Farfetch and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ftch/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 18, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Farfetch and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in connection with its IPO, violating federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, the Company disclosed a loss of $89.6M for 2Q2019, much larger than expected, as well as the $675M acquisition of New Guards Group and the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer. On this news, the price of Farfetch’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Omdahl v. Farfetch Limited et al., 1:19-cv-08657.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
