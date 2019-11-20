Farfetch : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Conference
11/20/2019 | 10:40am EST
Elliot Jordan, CFO
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Conference 20 November 2019
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This presentation, and the accompanying oral presentation, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance, development of the luxury market, future industry dynamics, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate,", "will", "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: purchasers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to be profitable or to generate positive cash flow on a sustained basis; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry; our reliance on a limited number of retailers and brands for the supply of products on our Marketplace; our reliance on retailers and brands to anticipate, identify and respond quickly to new and changing fashion trends, consumer preferences and other factors; our reliance on retailers and brands to make products available to our consumers on our Marketplace and to set their own prices for such products; our reliance on information technologies and our ability to adapt to technological developments; our ability to acquire or retain consumers and to promote and sustain the Farfetch brand; our ability or the ability of third parties to protect our sites, networks and systems against security breaches, or otherwise to protect our confidential information; our ability to successfully launch and monetize new and innovative technology; our acquisition and integration of other companies or technologies, for example, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group, could divert management's attention and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; we may be unsuccessful in integrating any acquired businesses or realizing any anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our dependence on highly skilled personnel, including our senior management, data scientists and technology professionals, and our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; Mr. Neves has considerable influence over important corporate matters due to his ownership of us, and our dual-class voting structure will limit your ability to influence corporate matters, including a change of control; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning our industry, competitive position and the markets in which we operate is based on information from independent industry and research organizations, other third-party sources and management estimates. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information released by independent industry analysts and other third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research, and are based on assumptions made by us upon reviewing such data, and our experience in, and knowledge of, such industry and markets, which we believe to be reasonable. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which we operate and our future performance are necessarily subject to uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by us. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Farfetch, New Guards, their respective boards of directors or any person acting on behalf of any of them are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.
This presentation, and the accompanying oral presentation, includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Services Revenue, Digital Platform Gross Profit, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to loss after tax, revenue, gross profit or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the Appendix as applicable.
The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.
Certain figures in this presentation may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. This is because percentages and/or figures contained herein are calculated based on actual numbers and not the rounded numbers presented.
at a Glance
#1
$1.8bn
1.9m
in-season
LTM Digital
Active
luxury player
Platform
Consumers
online
GMV
Source: Company information as at Q3 2019.
Farfetch's 3 Original Insights
1
2
3
Digitalwill transformthe luxury industry
There needs to be a global platformfor curated aggregationof the best brands and retailers
Existing platforms are not tailoredto service the modern luxury consumer and not compatiblewith luxury brands
Revolutionize the luxury
shopping experience
Empower and connect
consumers, curators and
creators through technology
Manage customer experience end-to-end
Resilient and Consistently Growing Industry with Strong Tailwind
Towards Online
Personal Luxury Goods Market Size ($bn)
2%
3%
4%
5%
8%
9%
10%
- Online share as % of total market
289
288
300
307
245 250259
220
188
197
174
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Source: Bain & Company, "The Future of Luxury: A Look Into Tomorrow to Understand Today (November 2018)"; Bain & Company, Altagamma, "Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study, Spring 2019" (June 2019). Data converted from EUR to USD at an exchange rate of 1.1815 (2018 average).
Attractive Industry Dynamics
~$430bnGlobal Personal Luxury Goods Market by 2025F
Emerging Market Growth
Generational Shift
Luxury Purchases Online
Share of Chinese Consumers (by Nationality)
Gen Y and Z Share in Global Personal
% Online Penetration
in Personal Luxury Goods Sales
Luxury Goods Sales
2017
32%
2017
32%
2017
9%
2018E 10%
2025F
46%
2025F
45%
2025F
25%
Note: F" = forecast as per Bain & Company. Source: Bain & Company, "Altagamma 2018 Worldwide Luxury Market Monitor". Data converted from EUR to USD at an exchange rate of 1.1815 (2018 average).
Introducing Farfetch
Farfetch is the world's only marketplace for luxury at scale with powerful network effects
TECHNOLOGY
PARTNER
GLOBAL END-TO-END
PLATFORM
RELATIONSHIPS
LOGISTICS OFFERING
1
Marketplaces
2Enterprise Solutions
3Brand Platform
FPS
Store of the
Future
PLATFORM
Customer
Media
Photography
Product
Marketing
Inventory
Payments
Fulfilment
Design
Production
Wholesale
Brand
Catalogue
Management
Service
Solutions
Distribution
Development
Digital Platform
Brand Platform
Marketplace Model Allows for the Broadest Range of SKU
Count of Luxury Brands Globally
$400mm
Farfetch is #1 by SKU count for...
8x
>3,000 ~$3.0bn
SKUs than
Brands2Seller's
Closest
Stock Value
$250mm
Competitor
$150mm
Limited Inventory
$50mm
Shelf
Ultimate one-stop shop for luxury shoppers
Value1
# of
50k
100k
150k
200k
250k
300k
SKUs
Other Online Luxury Retailer
Source: RE Analytics as of 30 April 2019; Company information.
1Shelf value is the combined value of the retail unit price of all SKUs available on Farfetch's Marketplace. EUR to USD as of 30 April 2019.2Brands available via direct brand partnerships and retailers on the marketplace.
Farfetch is a Global Platform
31%
EMEA4
31%
32%
AMERICAS
37%
APAC5
32%
% Industry demand1
% Farfetch GMV2
Farfetch office
Localized site3
32%
Source: Farfetch GMV Q2 LTM 2019, offices and sites from Company information; industry demand from Bain & Company.
For the year 2018E excluding RoW which is 5%. Data split by location of consumers.2Farfetch GMV in FY 2018. 3Localized indicates a site with local language and/or currency.
Industry demand, according to Bain & Company, based on Europe only.5Industry demand, according to Bain & Company, based on Mainland China, Japan and Rest of Asia.
Large, Diverse and Affluent Customer Base
THE ONLY
ATTRACTIVE
DIVERSIFIED
CONSISTENT
AFFLUENT
MARKETPLACE
CUSTOMER
CUSTOMER
ANNUAL SPEND
CUSTOMERS4
AT SCALE
BASE1
BASE2
WITH FARFETCH3
2.8m
>50%
~ 60% female
$1,000+
$120k
marketplace
customers are
~ 40% male
average annual
average customer
consumers1
Millennials
spend
household income
Key factors of Farfetch's appeal
Range of brands
Hottest & unique products Quality & authenticity
Luxury service
1Cumulative as at December 2018. 2Based on Farfetch customer survey as at January 2019, pro forma to include Stadium Goods. 3Defined as Number of Orders / Active Customers * AOV as of December 31, 2018. 4Based on Farfetch customer survey as at January 2019.
Farfetch Controls Every Step of the Luxury Experience
PRODUCTION
MARKETPLACE AND FULFILMENT
THE SELLER SENDS
THE PRODUCT
SAMPLE FOR
PHOTOGRAPHY
CUSTOMER LOYALTY
PROGRAMME
FREE
RETURNS
CUSTOMER SERVICE
CONTENT
CREATION
LOCALIZED MULTI-
LINGUAL CUSTOMER
SERVICE
PRODUCT LIVE ON
DATA-DRIVEN
CONSUMER DISCOVERS,
SECURE
MARKETPLACE
DEMAND GENERATION
SHOPS AND MAKES
PAYMENTS
PAYMENT ON FARFETCH
STRICT SELLER
CENTRALIZED
AVERAGE 3.3 DAY
GUIDELINES FOR
CONSISTENT
DIGITAL
DELIVERY1
CONSUMER
MARKETING AND
SAME DAY DELIVERY IN
EXPERIENCE
ANALYTICS
18 CITIES1
CONSUMER
SELLER
RECEIVES THE
F90 STORE-TO-DOOR
RECEIVES
PRODUCT
THE ORDER
IN 90 MINUTES IN 9
CITIES
FARFETCH TAKES
CARE OF CUSTOMS
CLEARANCE & DUTIES
SELLER PREPARES
PREFERRED CARRIERS
FOR DELIVERY
COLLECT THE ITEMS
IN FARFETCH
FROM SELLER
PACKAGING
End-to-end solution supports 30%+ third-party take rate
1Data as at 30 September 2019.
Brand Platform Paired with Farfetch Capabilities
Creating a Flywheel
Combining the global tastemakers' talent & audience with Farfetch's
platform capabilities & data to create culturally relevant original content
("Brands of the Future")
Data
2.8m
marketplace consumers1
Original
Content
Creation
700+1retailers
Capabilities
& global
distribution
Leveraging extensive online and
offline data captured through
various touchpoints of customer
experience and transactions
PROFITABLE GROWTH & EXPANSION OF BRAND PORTFOLIO
+ New Brands
of the Future
1Cumulative as at Dec-18.
New Guards Group Brands Affinity with Marketplace Brands
Farfetch Multi-Item Orders1
When Buying NGG Brands Items, Customers also Included Items
from Other Brands in their Basket…
30%
orders are
monobrand
70%
orders are multibrand
Obtained via Boutique or Direct Brand Network
1 Based on orders with multiple items made on Farfetch.com in Q3 2019.
Multiple Levers will Drive Future Growth
Increasing lifetime value of
existing customers and
Building the
attracting new customers
Farfetch brand
Developing brands
Investing in new technologies
and original content
and innovation
via Brand Platform
Increasing supply from
Expanding into new
existing luxury sellers
categories and offerings
Adding brands, boutiques, department stores and
other luxury sellers
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Farfetch's Finance Strategy
Drive GMV growth and continue to capture market share as the category leader
Continue to drive attractive unit economics in Farfetch's consumer base
Scale the business to drive operating leverage
Invest in technology and marketing to deliver sustainable growth with a clear path to profitability
Deliver platform-level EBITDA margins, with favorable working capital dynamics and low capital expenditure
16
All figures in USDm
GMV1
Revenue
(Cost of Revenue)
Gross Profit
(Demand Generation Expense)
(General and Administrative)3
(Technology Expense)
Adjusted EBITDA4
Loss After Tax
Results of Operations - Q3'19
Total
$492
$420
$63
$9
$1562
$255
$27
$63
$9
($100)5
($35)
($5)
($140)
Gross
$115
$83
$27
$4
Profit Margin
45%
($34)
($94)
($22)
($36)
($36)
($85)
($85)
(100)
0
100
200
300
400
500
Digital Platform
Digital Platform Fulfilment
Brand Platform
In-Store
Group
GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations.
Refers to Digital Platform Services Revenue.Non-IFRS financial measure, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.
Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities ornon-cash items).
Non-IFRSfinancial measure, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.
Refers to Digital Platform Services cost of revenue plus Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue.
Year to Date Summary Historical Financials
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
%YoY
Growth
Digital Platform GMV1
+44%
+44%
+37%
Digital% Platform
Services
Revenue2
Digital Platform Order Contribution2
35%
28%
31%
Revenue
Technology Expense
14%
11%
10%
% Adjusted
General & Administrative
42%
38%
41%
Adjusted EBITDA2
(21%)
(21%)
(16%)
The introduction of the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics is intended to distingui sh between activities that occurred through our owned and operatede-commerce platforms (e.g. Farfetch.com, BrownsFashion.com, off---white.com) and the Brand Platform operations of New Guards Group, where GMV and Revenue are derived from the Company's transactions with independent third party retailers or wholesalers. Such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform." No changes have been made to how we calculate the Digital Platform metrics from how we calculated Platform metrics.
Non-IFRSfinancial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.
Industry Leading Contribution Margins and Payback Period
2018 GMV (USD) BY CHANNEL
Free or
low cost channels
High cost channels
Free or low cost channels: Direct, SEO, Email, referral
High cost channels: PPC, affiliates, display
EXISTING CUSTOMER COHORT MARKETPLACE
RATIO OF LIFETIME VALUE OF A CUSTOMER TO
ORDER CONTRIBUTION
CONSUMER ACQUISITION COST1
2015 2016 2017 2018 Cohort Cohort Cohort Cohort
>1.0x
✔ ✔ ✔ ✔
6 months
55%
LTV / CAC
>2.25x
✔
12 months
LTV / CAC
>3.0x
✔
Q2 2015 Cohort Order
24 months
Contribution in Q2 2019
LTV / CAC
Source: Company information.
1CAC is the demand generation expense attributable only to new consumer acquisition during a specific time period, divided by the number of new consumers acquired during the same period. LTV is the cumulative Digital Platform Order Contribution, calculated as gross profit less demand generation expense, excluding demand generation expense attributable to any new consumer of time, attributable to a particular consumer cohort since the acquisition of those consumers, divided by the number of consumers acquired during the cohort period.
Farfetch Mission
Farfetch exists for the Love of Fashion.
Farfetch believes in empowering individuality.
Farfetch's mission is to be the global technology platform for luxury
fashion, connecting creators, curators, and consumers.
APPENDIX
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures
USDm
Q3'18
Q3'19
YTD Q3'18
YTD Q3'19
Loss after tax
$
(77)
$
(80)
$
(146)
$
(279)
Net finance (income)/ expense
(1)
6
(5)
22
Income tax expense
1
(0)
2
1
Depreciation and amortization
6
35
16
64
Share based payments
1
38
32
51
116
2
-
(27)
-
(26)
Other items(1)
Share of results of associates
0
(0)
(0)
(0)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(32)
$
(36)
$
(81)
$
(103)
USDm
Q3'18
Q3'19
YTD Q3'18
YTD Q3'19
Revenue
$
135
$
255
$
407
$
639
Less: Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue
(22)
(27)
(72)
(83)
Adjusted Revenue
113
228
335
555
Less:Brand Platform Revenue
-
(63)
-
(63)
Less: In-Store Revenue
(4)
(9)
(11)
(18)
Digital Platform Services Revenue
$
109
$
156
$
323
$
475
The introduction of the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics is intended to distinguish between activities that occurred through our owned and operated e-commerce platforms (e.g. Farfetch.com, BrownsFashion.com, off---white.com) and the Brand Platform operations of New Guards Group, where GMV and Revenue are derived from the Company's transactions with independent third party retailers or wholesalers. Such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform." No changes have been made to how we calculate the Digital Platform metrics from how we calculated Platform metrics.
DEFINITIONS
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Services Revenue, Digital Platform Gross Profit, Digital Platform Order Contribution, and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin, Total Technology Investment are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. These metrics are not measurements of our financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to loss after tax, revenue or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as loss after taxes before net finance costs, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share based compensation expense, other items (representing items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities) and share of results of associates. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue. We define Adjusted Revenue as revenue less Platform Fulfilment Revenue. We define Digital Platform Services Revenue as Adjusted Revenue less Brand Platform Revenue andIn-Store Revenue.
We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Services Revenue and or Total technology investment may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue and Digital Platform Services Revenue or Total technology investment in the same manner.
Represents share based payment expense.
Represents other items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities ornon-cash items, including transaction related legal and advisory expenses of $2.5m, $2.2m and $5.1m in first, second and third quarter 2019 respectively. There was also a release of $4.0m of provisions related to taxes in second quarter 2019. There was also a net gain in third quarter 2019 of $32.3 million recognized on the revaluation of liabilities held at fair value and impacted by movements in our share price, comprised of the fair value revaluation gain of $53.8 million in respect of our partnership with Chalhoub Group, partially offset by a charge in respect of the fair value remeasurement ($21.5 million) of shares issued following the acquisition of New Guards Group. Other items in third quarter 2019 also included a $5 million loss on impairment of investments carried at fair value. There were no such items in 2018. Other items is included within selling, general and administrative expenses.
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures (continued)
USDm
Gross profit
Less:Brand Platform Gross Profit
Less: In-Store Gross Profit
1
Digital Platform Gross Profit
Less: Demand generation expense
Digital Platform Order Contribution
Q3'18
Q3'19
YTD Q3'18
YTD Q3'19
DEFINITIONS
$
67
$
115
$
204
$
284
• Digital Platform Order Contribution is defined as Digital Platform Gross
0
(27)
0
(27)
Profit less demand generation expense. Digital Platform Gross Profit and
Digital Platform Order Contribution are not measurements of our financial
(2)
(4)
(5)
(8)
performance under IFRS and do not purport to be alternatives to gross
65
83
199
248
profit or loss after tax derived in accordance with IFRS.
(22)
(34)
(63)
(100)
• We believe that Digital Platform Gross Profit and Digital Platform Order
Contribution are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance
$
43
$
49
$
136
$
148
because they take into account demand generation expense and are used
by management to analyze the operating performance of our digital
USDm
(per share amounts)
Technology expense
E rnings per share
Payments for intangible assets
2
ShareTotal Technologybased paymentsinvestment
Q3'18
Q3'19
YTD Q3'18 YTD Q3'19
Q3'18
19
Q3'19
22
YTD Q3'18
YTD Q3'19
$
$
$
50
$
62
$
(0.30)
$
(0.26)
$
(0.57)
$
(0.91)
$
12
$$
24
$
31
$$
58
0.1531
0.1146
$
0.1981
.39
120
platform for the periods presented. We also believe that Digital Platform Gross Profit and Digital Platform Order Contribution are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance within our industry because they permit the evaluation of our platform productivity, efficiency and performance.
$ per share
acquired intangible assets
Other items3
Earnings per share
$
-
$
0.06
$
-
$
0.08
• Total Technology Investment consists of technology expense plus
Q3'18
Q3'19
YTD Q3'18 YTD Q3'19
$
-
$
(0. 8)
$
-
$
08)
capitalized cash payments for intangible assets.
(0.30)
(0.28)
(0.57)
(0.93)
2
of results of associates
Sharebased payments
TaxAmortizationeffect of adjustmentsof acquired intangible assets
3
AdjustedOther itemsEPS
Share of results of associates
Adjusted EPS
$ $ $
0.15-
$
0.11-
$
-
-
$
0.06-
$
(0.15)
-
$
(0.07)
(0.17)
$
0.00 (0.00)
(0.15) (0.18)
0.19-
$
-
-
$
(0.38)
-
$
(0.00)
(0.38)
0.39-
•
Adjusted EPS is defined as earnings per share further adjusted for share
0.08-
based payments, amortization of acquired intangible assets, other items
(0.07)
(outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities) and share of results of
associates. Adjusted EPS provides a basis for comparison of our business
(0.52)
(0.00)
operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items
(0.53)
that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.
Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other
companies.
In-StoreGross Profit is In-Store Revenue less the direct cost of goods sold relating to In-Store Revenue.
Represents share based payment expense.
Represents other items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities ornon-cash items, including transaction related legal and advisory expenses of $2.5m, $2.2m and $5.1m in first, second and third quarter 2019 respectively. There was also a release of $4.0m of provisions related to taxes in second quarter 2019. There was also a net gain in third quarter 2019 of $32.3 million recognized on the revaluation of liabilities held at fair value and impacted by movements in our share price, comprised of the fair value revaluation gain of $53.8 million in respect of our partnership with Chalhoub Group, partially offset by a charge in respect of the fair value remeasurement ($21.5 million) of shares issued following the acquisition of New Guards Group. Other items in third quarter 2019 also included a $5 million loss on impairment of investments carried at fair value. There were no such items in 2018. Other items is included within selling, general and administrative expenses.
