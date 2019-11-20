Farfetch : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Conference 0 11/20/2019 | 10:40am EST Send by mail :

Elliot Jordan, CFO Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Conference 20 November 2019 IMPORTANT NOTICE This presentation, and the accompanying oral presentation, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance, development of the luxury market, future industry dynamics, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate,", "will", "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: purchasers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to be profitable or to generate positive cash flow on a sustained basis; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry; our reliance on a limited number of retailers and brands for the supply of products on our Marketplace; our reliance on retailers and brands to anticipate, identify and respond quickly to new and changing fashion trends, consumer preferences and other factors; our reliance on retailers and brands to make products available to our consumers on our Marketplace and to set their own prices for such products; our reliance on information technologies and our ability to adapt to technological developments; our ability to acquire or retain consumers and to promote and sustain the Farfetch brand; our ability or the ability of third parties to protect our sites, networks and systems against security breaches, or otherwise to protect our confidential information; our ability to successfully launch and monetize new and innovative technology; our acquisition and integration of other companies or technologies, for example, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group, could divert management's attention and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; we may be unsuccessful in integrating any acquired businesses or realizing any anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our dependence on highly skilled personnel, including our senior management, data scientists and technology professionals, and our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; Mr. Neves has considerable influence over important corporate matters due to his ownership of us, and our dual-class voting structure will limit your ability to influence corporate matters, including a change of control; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning our industry, competitive position and the markets in which we operate is based on information from independent industry and research organizations, other third-party sources and management estimates. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information released by independent industry analysts and other third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research, and are based on assumptions made by us upon reviewing such data, and our experience in, and knowledge of, such industry and markets, which we believe to be reasonable. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which we operate and our future performance are necessarily subject to uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by us. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Farfetch, New Guards, their respective boards of directors or any person acting on behalf of any of them are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. This presentation, and the accompanying oral presentation, includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Services Revenue, Digital Platform Gross Profit, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to loss after tax, revenue, gross profit or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the Appendix as applicable. The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company. Certain figures in this presentation may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. This is because percentages and/or figures contained herein are calculated based on actual numbers and not the rounded numbers presented. at a Glance #1 $1.8bn 1.9m in-season LTM Digital Active luxury player Platform Consumers online GMV Source: Company information as at Q3 2019. Farfetch's 3 Original Insights 1 2 3 Digitalwill transformthe luxury industry There needs to be a global platformfor curated aggregationof the best brands and retailers Existing platforms are not tailoredto service the modern luxury consumer and not compatiblewith luxury brands Revolutionize the luxury shopping experience Empower and connect consumers, curators and creators through technology Manage customer experience end-to-end Resilient and Consistently Growing Industry with Strong Tailwind Towards Online Personal Luxury Goods Market Size ($bn) 2% 3% 4% 5% 8% 9% 10% - Online share as % of total market 289 288 300 307 245 250259 220 188 197 174 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Source: Bain & Company, "The Future of Luxury: A Look Into Tomorrow to Understand Today (November 2018)"; Bain & Company, Altagamma, "Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study, Spring 2019" (June 2019). Data converted from EUR to USD at an exchange rate of 1.1815 (2018 average). Attractive Industry Dynamics ~$430bnGlobal Personal Luxury Goods Market by 2025F Emerging Market Growth Generational Shift Luxury Purchases Online Share of Chinese Consumers (by Nationality) Gen Y and Z Share in Global Personal % Online Penetration in Personal Luxury Goods Sales Luxury Goods Sales 2017 32% 2017 32% 2017 9% 2018E 10% 2025F 46% 2025F 45% 2025F 25% Note: F" = forecast as per Bain & Company. Source: Bain & Company, "Altagamma 2018 Worldwide Luxury Market Monitor". Data converted from EUR to USD at an exchange rate of 1.1815 (2018 average). Introducing Farfetch Farfetch is the world's only marketplace for luxury at scale with powerful network effects TECHNOLOGY PARTNER GLOBAL END-TO-END PLATFORM RELATIONSHIPS LOGISTICS OFFERING 1 Marketplaces 2Enterprise Solutions 3Brand Platform FPS Store of the Future PLATFORM Customer Media Photography Product Marketing Inventory Payments Fulfilment Design Production Wholesale Brand Catalogue Management Service Solutions Distribution Development Digital Platform Brand Platform Marketplace Model Allows for the Broadest Range of SKU Count of Luxury Brands Globally $400mm Farfetch is #1 by SKU count for... 8x >3,000 ~$3.0bn SKUs than Brands2Seller's Closest Stock Value $250mm Competitor $150mm Limited Inventory $50mm Shelf Ultimate one-stop shop for luxury shoppers Value1 # of 50k 100k 150k 200k 250k 300k SKUs Other Online Luxury Retailer Source: RE Analytics as of 30 April 2019; Company information. 1Shelf value is the combined value of the retail unit price of all SKUs available on Farfetch's Marketplace. EUR to USD as of 30 April 2019.2Brands available via direct brand partnerships and retailers on the marketplace. Farfetch is a Global Platform 31% EMEA4 31% 32% AMERICAS 37% APAC5 32% % Industry demand1 % Farfetch GMV2 Farfetch office Localized site3 32% Source: Farfetch GMV Q2 LTM 2019, offices and sites from Company information; industry demand from Bain & Company. For the year 2018E excluding RoW which is 5%. Data split by location of consumers. 2 Farfetch GMV in FY 2018. 3 Localized indicates a site with local language and/or currency. Industry demand, according to Bain & Company, based on Europe only. 5 Industry demand, according to Bain & Company, based on Mainland China, Japan and Rest of Asia. Large, Diverse and Affluent Customer Base THE ONLY ATTRACTIVE DIVERSIFIED CONSISTENT AFFLUENT MARKETPLACE CUSTOMER CUSTOMER ANNUAL SPEND CUSTOMERS4 AT SCALE BASE1 BASE2 WITH FARFETCH3 2.8m >50% ~ 60% female $1,000+ $120k marketplace customers are ~ 40% male average annual average customer consumers1 Millennials spend household income Key factors of Farfetch's appeal Range of brands Hottest & unique products Quality & authenticity Luxury service 1Cumulative as at December 2018. 2Based on Farfetch customer survey as at January 2019, pro forma to include Stadium Goods. 3Defined as Number of Orders / Active Customers * AOV as of December 31, 2018. 4Based on Farfetch customer survey as at January 2019. Farfetch Controls Every Step of the Luxury Experience PRODUCTION MARKETPLACE AND FULFILMENT THE SELLER SENDS THE PRODUCT SAMPLE FOR PHOTOGRAPHY CUSTOMER LOYALTY PROGRAMME FREE RETURNS CUSTOMER SERVICE CONTENT CREATION LOCALIZED MULTI- LINGUAL CUSTOMER SERVICE PRODUCT LIVE ON DATA-DRIVEN CONSUMER DISCOVERS, SECURE MARKETPLACE DEMAND GENERATION SHOPS AND MAKES PAYMENTS PAYMENT ON FARFETCH STRICT SELLER CENTRALIZED AVERAGE 3.3 DAY GUIDELINES FOR CONSISTENT DIGITAL DELIVERY1 CONSUMER MARKETING AND SAME DAY DELIVERY IN EXPERIENCE ANALYTICS 18 CITIES1 CONSUMER SELLER RECEIVES THE F90 STORE-TO-DOOR RECEIVES PRODUCT THE ORDER IN 90 MINUTES IN 9 CITIES FARFETCH TAKES CARE OF CUSTOMS CLEARANCE & DUTIES SELLER PREPARES PREFERRED CARRIERS FOR DELIVERY COLLECT THE ITEMS IN FARFETCH FROM SELLER PACKAGING End-to-end solution supports 30%+ third-party take rate 1Data as at 30 September 2019. Brand Platform Paired with Farfetch Capabilities Creating a Flywheel Combining the global tastemakers' talent & audience with Farfetch's platform capabilities & data to create culturally relevant original content ("Brands of the Future") Data 2.8m marketplace consumers1 Original Content Creation 700+1retailers Capabilities & global distribution Leveraging extensive online and offline data captured through various touchpoints of customer experience and transactions PROFITABLE GROWTH & EXPANSION OF BRAND PORTFOLIO + New Brands of the Future 1Cumulative as at Dec-18. New Guards Group Brands Affinity with Marketplace Brands Farfetch Multi-Item Orders1 When Buying NGG Brands Items, Customers also Included Items from Other Brands in their Basket… 30%

orders are monobrand 70%

orders are multibrand Obtained via Boutique or Direct Brand Network 1 Based on orders with multiple items made on Farfetch.com in Q3 2019. Multiple Levers will Drive Future Growth Increasing lifetime value of existing customers and Building the attracting new customers Farfetch brand Developing brands Investing in new technologies and original content and innovation via Brand Platform Increasing supply from Expanding into new existing luxury sellers categories and offerings Adding brands, boutiques, department stores and other luxury sellers ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Farfetch's Finance Strategy Drive GMV growth and continue to capture market share as the category leader Continue to drive attractive unit economics in Farfetch's consumer base Scale the business to drive operating leverage Invest in technology and marketing to deliver sustainable growth with a clear path to profitability Deliver platform-level EBITDA margins, with favorable working capital dynamics and low capital expenditure 16 All figures in USDm GMV1 Revenue (Cost of Revenue) Gross Profit (Demand Generation Expense) (General and Administrative)3 (Technology Expense) Adjusted EBITDA4 Loss After Tax Results of Operations - Q3'19 Total $492 $420 $63 $9 $1562 $255 $27 $63 $9 ($100)5 ($35) ($5) ($140) Gross $115 $83 $27 $4 Profit Margin 45% ($34) ($94) ($22) ($36) ($36) ($85) ($85) (100) 0 100 200 300 400 500 Digital Platform Digital Platform Fulfilment Brand Platform In-Store Group GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. Refers to Digital Platform Services Revenue. Non-IFRS financial measure, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items). Non-IFRS financial measure, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. Refers to Digital Platform Services cost of revenue plus Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue. Year to Date Summary Historical Financials Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 %YoY Growth Digital Platform GMV1 +44% +44% +37% Digital% Platform Services Revenue2 Digital Platform Order Contribution2 35% 28% 31% Revenue Technology Expense 14% 11% 10% % Adjusted General & Administrative 42% 38% 41% Adjusted EBITDA2 (21%) (21%) (16%) The introduction of the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics is intended to distingui sh between activities that occurred through our owned and operated e-commerce platforms (e.g. Farfetch.com, BrownsFashion.com, off---white.com) and the Brand Platform operations of New Guards Group, where GMV and Revenue are derived from the Company's transactions with independent third party retailers or wholesalers. Such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform." No changes have been made to how we calculate the Digital Platform metrics from how we calculated Platform metrics. Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. Industry Leading Contribution Margins and Payback Period 2018 GMV (USD) BY CHANNEL Free or low cost channels High cost channels Free or low cost channels: Direct, SEO, Email, referral High cost channels: PPC, affiliates, display EXISTING CUSTOMER COHORT MARKETPLACE RATIO OF LIFETIME VALUE OF A CUSTOMER TO ORDER CONTRIBUTION CONSUMER ACQUISITION COST1 2015 2016 2017 2018 Cohort Cohort Cohort Cohort >1.0x ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 6 months 55% LTV / CAC >2.25x   ✔ 12 months LTV / CAC >3.0x  ✔ Q2 2015 Cohort Order 24 months Contribution in Q2 2019 LTV / CAC Source: Company information. 1CAC is the demand generation expense attributable only to new consumer acquisition during a specific time period, divided by the number of new consumers acquired during the same period. LTV is the cumulative Digital Platform Order Contribution, calculated as gross profit less demand generation expense, excluding demand generation expense attributable to any new consumer of time, attributable to a particular consumer cohort since the acquisition of those consumers, divided by the number of consumers acquired during the cohort period. Farfetch Mission Farfetch exists for the Love of Fashion. Farfetch believes in empowering individuality. Farfetch's mission is to be the global technology platform for luxury fashion, connecting creators, curators, and consumers. APPENDIX Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures USDm Q3'18 Q3'19 YTD Q3'18 YTD Q3'19 Loss after tax $ (77) $ (80) $ (146) $ (279) Net finance (income)/ expense (1) 6 (5) 22 Income tax expense 1 (0) 2 1 Depreciation and amortization 6 35 16 64 Share based payments 1 38 32 51 116 2 - (27) - (26) Other items(1) Share of results of associates 0 (0) (0) (0) Adjusted EBITDA $ (32) $ (36) $ (81) $ (103) USDm Q3'18 Q3'19 YTD Q3'18 YTD Q3'19 Revenue $ 135 $ 255 $ 407 $ 639 Less: Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue (22) (27) (72) (83) Adjusted Revenue 113 228 335 555 Less:Brand Platform Revenue - (63) - (63) Less: In-Store Revenue (4) (9) (11) (18) Digital Platform Services Revenue $ 109 $ 156 $ 323 $ 475 The introduction of the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics is intended to distinguish between activities that occurred through our owned and operated e-commerce platforms (e.g. Farfetch.com, BrownsFashion.com, off---white.com) and the Brand Platform operations of New Guards Group, where GMV and Revenue are derived from the Company's transactions with independent third party retailers or wholesalers. Such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform." No changes have been made to how we calculate the Digital Platform metrics from how we calculated Platform metrics. DEFINITIONS Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Services Revenue, Digital Platform Gross Profit, Digital Platform Order Contribution, and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin, Total Technology Investment are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. These metrics are not measurements of our financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to loss after tax, revenue or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as loss after taxes before net finance costs, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share based compensation expense, other items (representing items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities) and share of results of associates. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue. We define Adjusted Revenue as revenue less Platform Fulfilment Revenue. We define Digital Platform Services Revenue as Adjusted Revenue less Brand Platform Revenue and In-Store Revenue.

In-Store Revenue. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Services Revenue and or Total technology investment may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue and Digital Platform Services Revenue or Total technology investment in the same manner. Represents share based payment expense. Represents other items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items, including transaction related legal and advisory expenses of $2.5m, $2.2m and $5.1m in first, second and third quarter 2019 respectively. There was also a release of $4.0m of provisions related to taxes in second quarter 2019. There was also a net gain in third quarter 2019 of $32.3 million recognized on the revaluation of liabilities held at fair value and impacted by movements in our share price, comprised of the fair value revaluation gain of $53.8 million in respect of our partnership with Chalhoub Group, partially offset by a charge in respect of the fair value remeasurement ($21.5 million) of shares issued following the acquisition of New Guards Group. Other items in third quarter 2019 also included a $5 million loss on impairment of investments carried at fair value. There were no such items in 2018. Other items is included within selling, general and administrative expenses. Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures (continued) USDm Gross profit Less:Brand Platform Gross Profit Less: In-Store Gross Profit 1 Digital Platform Gross Profit Less: Demand generation expense Digital Platform Order Contribution Q3'18 Q3'19 YTD Q3'18 YTD Q3'19 DEFINITIONS $ 67 $ 115 $ 204 $ 284 • Digital Platform Order Contribution is defined as Digital Platform Gross 0 (27) 0 (27) Profit less demand generation expense. Digital Platform Gross Profit and Digital Platform Order Contribution are not measurements of our financial (2) (4) (5) (8) performance under IFRS and do not purport to be alternatives to gross 65 83 199 248 profit or loss after tax derived in accordance with IFRS. (22) (34) (63) (100) • We believe that Digital Platform Gross Profit and Digital Platform Order Contribution are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance $ 43 $ 49 $ 136 $ 148 because they take into account demand generation expense and are used by management to analyze the operating performance of our digital USDm (per share amounts) Technology expense E rnings per share Payments for intangible assets 2 ShareTotal Technologybased paymentsinvestment Q3'18 Q3'19 YTD Q3'18 YTD Q3'19 Q3'18 19 Q3'19 22 YTD Q3'18 YTD Q3'19 $ $ $ 50 $ 62 $ (0.30) $ (0.26) $ (0.57) $ (0.91) $ 12 $$ 24 $ 31 $$ 58 0.1531 0.1146 $ 0.1981 .39 120 platform for the periods presented. We also believe that Digital Platform Gross Profit and Digital Platform Order Contribution are useful measures in evaluating our operating performance within our industry because they permit the evaluation of our platform productivity, efficiency and performance. $ per share acquired intangible assets Other items3 Earnings per share $ - $ 0.06 $ - $ 0.08 • Total Technology Investment consists of technology expense plus Q3'18 Q3'19 YTD Q3'18 YTD Q3'19 $ - $ (0. 8) $ - $ 08) capitalized cash payments for intangible assets. (0.30) (0.28) (0.57) (0.93) 2 of results of associates Sharebased payments TaxAmortizationeffect of adjustmentsof acquired intangible assets 3 AdjustedOther itemsEPS Share of results of associates Adjusted EPS $ $ $ 0.15- $ 0.11- $ - - $ 0.06- $ (0.15) - $ (0.07) (0.17) $ 0.00 (0.00) (0.15) (0.18) 0.19- $ - - $ (0.38) - $ (0.00) (0.38) 0.39- • Adjusted EPS is defined as earnings per share further adjusted for share 0.08- based payments, amortization of acquired intangible assets, other items (0.07) (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities) and share of results of associates. Adjusted EPS provides a basis for comparison of our business (0.52) (0.00) operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items (0.53) that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies. In-Store Gross Profit is In-Store Revenue less the direct cost of goods sold relating to In-Store Revenue. Represents share based payment expense. Represents other items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items, including transaction related legal and advisory expenses of $2.5m, $2.2m and $5.1m in first, second and third quarter 2019 respectively. There was also a release of $4.0m of provisions related to taxes in second quarter 2019. There was also a net gain in third quarter 2019 of $32.3 million recognized on the revaluation of liabilities held at fair value and impacted by movements in our share price, comprised of the fair value revaluation gain of $53.8 million in respect of our partnership with Chalhoub Group, partially offset by a charge in respect of the fair value remeasurement ($21.5 million) of shares issued following the acquisition of New Guards Group. Other items in third quarter 2019 also included a $5 million loss on impairment of investments carried at fair value. There were no such items in 2018. Other items is included within selling, general and administrative expenses. Attachments Original document

