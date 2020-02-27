Farfetch : Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Presentation

This presentation, and the accompanying oral presentation, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance including guidance for the fourth quarter 2020 and the financial year ending December 31, 2020, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: purchasers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to be profitable or to generate positive cash flow on a sustained basis; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry; our reliance on a limited number of retailers and brands for the supply of products on our Marketplace; our reliance on retailers and brands to anticipate, identify and respond quickly to new and changing fashion trends, consumer preferences and other factors; our reliance on retailers and brands to make products available to our consumers on our Marketplace and to set their own prices for such products; our reliance on information technologies and our ability to adapt to technological developments; our ability to acquire or retain consumers and to promote and sustain the Farfetch brand; our ability or the ability of third parties to protect our sites, networks and systems against security breaches, or otherwise to protect our confidential information; our ability to successfully launch and monetize new and innovative technology; our acquisition and integration of other companies or technologies, for example, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group, could divert management's attention and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; we may be unsuccessful in integrating any acquired businesses or realizing any anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our dependence on highly skilled personnel, including our senior management, data scientists and technology professionals, and our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; impact of general economic factors, natural disasters or other unexpected events, for example the outbreak of COVID-19; Mr. Neves has considerable influence over important corporate matters due to his ownership of us, and our dual-class voting structure will limit your ability to influence corporate matters, including a change of control; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 to be filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
This presentation, and the accompanying oral presentation, includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Order Contribution, Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to loss after tax, revenue, gross profit or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the Appendix as applicable.
Certain figures in this presentation may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. This is because percentages and/or figures contained herein are calculated based on actual numbers and not the rounded numbers presented.
GMV & Revenue Build - Q4'19
GMV
Digital Platform
Fulfilment GMV
$740
$44
100% drop through
Digital Platform
RevenueFulfilment Revenue
$382$44
Digital Platform GMV1
$629
1P
3P
FPS GMV5
GMV2,3
GMV3,4
100%
3P take rate
drop through
1P Digital
3P Digital
Platform Revenue
Platform Revenue
Digital Platform Services Revenue $226
Brand
Platform
In-Store
GMV6
GMV7
$102
$10
100%
100%
drop through
drop through
Brand
In-Store
Platform
Revenue
Revenue6
$102$10
Adjusted Revenue8
$338
Note: GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations.
1 Where we use the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics, such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform". No changes have been made to the calculation of the Digital Platform metrics. 2 GMV from first-party sales, which is equal to Revenue from first-party sales, means revenue derived from sales of inventory purchased by us.
3 Includes Farfetch Marketplace and e-commerce sales by Browns, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group brands.
GMV fromthird-party sales refers to GMV generated from third-party supply sourced from brands and boutiques.
Refers to Farfetch Platform Solutions GMV.
Includes revenue relating to the New Guards Group operations less revenue from New Guards Group's ownede-commerce websites, direct to consumer channel via Farfetch marketplaces and directly operated stores.
Includes GMV from sales in directly operated stores for Browns, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group brands.
8 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.
3
All figures in USDm
GMV & Revenue Build - FY 2019
GMV
Digital Platform
Fulfilment GMV
$2,140
$128
100%
drop through
Digital Platform
Revenue
Fulfilment
Revenue
$1,021$128
Digital Platform GMV1
$1,948
1P
3P
FPS GMV5
GMV2,3
GMV3,4
100%
3P take rate
drop through
1P Digital
3P Digital
Platform Revenue
Platform Revenue
Digital Platform Services Revenue $701
Brand
In-Store
Platform
GMV6
GMV7
$164
$28
100%
100%
drop through
drop through
Brand
In-Store
Platform
Revenue
Revenue6
$164
$28
Adjusted Revenue8
$893
Note: GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations.
1 Where we use the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics, such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform". No changes have been made to the calculation of the Digital Platform metrics. 2 GMV from first-party sales, which is equal to Revenue from first-party sales, means revenue derived from sales of inventory purchased by us.
3 Includes Farfetch Marketplace and e-commerce sales by Browns, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group brands.
GMV fromthird-party sales refers to GMV generated from third-party supply sourced from brands and boutiques.
Refers to Farfetch Platform Solutions GMV.
Includes revenue relating to the New Guards Group operations less revenue from New Guards Group's ownede-commerce websites, direct to consumer channel via Farfetch marketplaces and directly operated stores.
Includes GMV from sales in directly operated stores for Browns, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group brands.
8 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.
4
Results of Operations - Q4'19
All figures in USDm
GMV1
Revenue
(Cost of revenue)
Gross profit
(Demand generation expense)
(General and administrative)3
(Technology expense)
Adjusted EBITDA4
Loss after tax
($18)
($110)
Total
Growth
$740
$629
$102
$10
YoY
Growth
+59%
$2262
$44
$102
$10
YoY
$382
+95%
($
147)5
($54)
($5)
($206)
Gross
$176
$124
$48
$5
Profit
Margin
46%
($51)
($120)
($23)
($18)
($110)
(120)
0
120
240
360
480
600
720
840
Digital Platform
Digital Platform Fulfilment
Brand Platform
In-Store
Group
GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations.
Refers to Digital Platform Services Revenue.
Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities ornon-cash items).
4 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.
5
5 Refers to Digital Platform Services cost of revenue plus Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue.
Results of Operations - FY 2019
All figures in USDm
Total
GMV1
Revenue
(Cost of revenue)
Gross profit
(Demand generation expense)
(General and administrative)3
(Technology expense)
Adjusted EBITDA4
Loss after tax
Growth
$1,948
$164
$28 YoY
+52%
Growth
$7012
$128
$164
$28
YoY
+69%
$460
($457)5
($89)
($15)
Gross
$372
$
75
$
13
Profit Margin
45%
$308
($121)
($374)
$2,140
$1,021
($561)
$460
($151)
($346)
($84)
($121)
($374)
(400)
0
400
800
1,200
1,600
2,000
2,400
Digital Platform
Digital Platform Fulfilment
Brand Platform
In-Store
Group
GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations.
Refers to Digital Platform Services Revenue.
Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities ornon-cash items).
Non-IFRSfinancial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.
Refers to Digital Platform Services cost of revenue plus Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue.
6
Digital Platform Demonstrating Strong Growth - Q4'19
Digital Platform Demonstrating Strong Growth - FY 2019
DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV (USDm)
DIGITAL PLATFORM SERVICES REVENUE (USDm)
DIGITAL PLATFORM GROSS PROFIT (USDm)
% YoY
% YoY
% YoY
40%
43%
27%
Growth
Growth
Growth
$372
$701
$1,948
$292
$489
$1,392
FY'18
FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
8
Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin - Q4'19
DEMAND GENERATION(AS A % OF DIGITAL PLATFORM SERVICES REVENUE)
DIGITAL PLATFORM ORDER CONTRIBUTION MARGIN1,
1P DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV(AS A % OF DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV)
YoY
+213 bps
Reflects investments in growing
customer base and promoting
increase
32%
App downloads
35%
Reflects increase in lower margin 1P
GMV mix and increased demand
generation as a percentage of Digital
Platform Services Revenue
23%
20%
11% 8%
Q4'18
Q4'19
Q4'18
Q4'19
Digital Platform Order
1P Digital Platform GMV2as a %
Contribution Margin1
of Digital Platform GMV
1
Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.
9
2
Does not include 1PO sales of own brand products.
DIGITAL PLATFORM ORDER CONTRIBUTION MARGIN1,
1P DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV(AS A % OF DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV)
Reflects increase in lower margin 1P
GMV mix and increased demand
generation as a percentage of Digital
Platform Services Revenue
40%
31%
Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin - FY 2019
DEMAND GENERATION(AS A % OF DIGITAL PLATFORM SERVICES REVENUE)
YoY
+169 bps
increase
Reflects investments in growing customer base and promoting App downloads
22%
20%
11%
8%3
FY'18
FY'19
FY'18
FY'19
Digital Platform Order
1P Digital Platform GMV 2as a %
1
Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.
Contribution Margin 1
of Digital Platform GMV
2
Does not include 1PO sales of own brand products.
10
3
We have revised previously reported revenues and cost of revenues for each of the first three quarters of 2018 to reflect certain sales originally reported on a third-party basis (i.e., net revenue presentation), as being on a first-party basis
(i.e. gross revenue presentation).
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE1
+228
Includes non like-for-like
YoY increase
costs associated with
bps
brand platform and
employee compensation
33%36%
Q4'19 Cost Base
TECHNOLOGY SPEND2
YoY decrease
-996
bps
22%
12%
12%
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN3
Q4'18Q4'19
(5%)
11%
6%
7%
YoY increase
+326
(9%)
bps
Q4'18Q4'19
as a % of Adjusted Revenue3
Q4'18Q4'19
Capitalized development costs as a % of Adjusted Revenue3
P&L Technology Spend as a % of Adjusted Revenue3
as a % of Adjusted Revenue3
Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities ornon-cash items).
Technology spend consists of technology expense plus capitalized development costs.
Non-IFRSfinancial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.
11
FY 2019 Cost Base
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE1
YoY -666
decrease bps
TECHNOLOGY SPEND2
YoY decrease
-565
bps
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN3
FY'18FY'19
45%
39%
24%
10%
18%
14%
9%
9%
(14%)YoY increase
FY'18FY'19
as a % of Adjusted Revenue3
FY'18FY'19
Capitalized development costs as a % of Adjusted Revenue3
P&L Technology Spend as a % of Adjusted Revenue3
(19%)
+543
bps
as a % of Adjusted Revenue3
Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities ornon-cash items).
Technology spend consists of technology expense plus capitalized development costs, excluding technology assets recognized from acquisitions.
Non-IFRSfinancial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix.
12
Outlook
GMV
GMV Growth, YoY %
Digital Platform GMV
Digital Platform GMV Growth, YoY %
Brand Platform GMV
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
Q1'19A
Q2'19A
Q3'19A
Q4'19A
2019A
Q1'20E
2020E
$419m
$488m
$492m
$740m
$2.1bn
$605 - 635m
$3.0 - 3.1bn
43%
44%
59%
59%
52%
c. 44 - 51%
c. 40 - 45%
$415m
$484m
$420m
$629m
$1.9bn
$498 - 506m
$2.50 - 2.56bn
44%
44%
37%
36%
40%
c. 20 - 22%
c. 30%
-
-
$63m
$102m
$164m
$100
- 120m
$470
- 510m
($30m)
($38m)
($36m)
($18m)
($121m)
($30
- 35m)
($70
- 80m)
Non-IFRSfinancial measure.
Includes the impact from the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases on January 1, 2019, from which time costs related toright-of-use assets, previously included in general and administrative expense, are recognized in depreciation and amortization expense.
13
APPENDIX
Q4'19 Technology Spend Breakdown
TECHNOLOGY SPEND1(USDm)
22%
11%
12%
7%
$38
$42
$20
$19
$23
$18
Q4'18
Q4'19
Technology P&L expense
P&L Spend as a % of Adjusted
Capitalized development costs
Technology spend1as a % of
Revenue2
Adjusted Revenue2
1 Technology spend consists of technology expense plus capitalized development costs.
15
FY 2019 Technology Spend Breakdown
TECHNOLOGY SPEND1(USDm)
24%
18%
14%
9%
$161
$119
$76
$51
$84
$68
FY'18
FY'19
Technology P&L expense
P&L Spend as a % of Adjusted
Capitalized development costs
Revenue2
1 Technology spend consists of technology expense plus capitalized development costs, excluding technology assets recognized from acquisitions.
Technology spend1as a % of
Adjusted Revenue2
16
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures
USDm
Q4'18
Q4'19
FY'18
FY'19
DEFINITIONS
Loss after tax
$ (10)
$ (110)
$ (156)
$ (374)
Net finance (income)/expense
(15)
(16)
(20)
(15)
Income tax expense/(benefit)
0
(0)
2
1
Depreciation and amortization
7
50
24
114
Share based payments
1
3
42
54
158
(Gains) / losses on items held at fair value
2
-
11
-
(22)
Other items
3
-
6
-
16
Share of results of associates
(0)
0
(0)
(0)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(15)
$
(18)
$
(96)
$
(121)
USDm
Q4'18
Q4'19
FY'18
FY'19
Revenue
$
196
$
382
$
602
$
1,021
Less: Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue
(25)
(44)
(98)
(128)
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. These metrics are not measurements of our financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to loss after tax, revenue or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as loss after taxes before net finance costs, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share based compensation expense, items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities (including other items, within selling, general and administrative expenses, and (losses)/gains on items held at fair value through profit and loss) and share of results of associates. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue. We define Adjusted Revenue as revenue less Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue.
Adjusted Revenue
$
170
$
338
$
505
$
893
• We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of
The introduction of the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics is intended to distinguish between activities that occurred through our owned and operated e-commerce platforms (e.g. Farfetch.com, BrownsFashion.com, off---white.com) and the Brand Platform operations of New Guards Group, where GMV and Revenue are derived from the Company's transactions with independent third party retailers or wholesalers. Such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform." No changes have been made to how we calculate the Digital Platform metrics from how we calculated Platform metrics.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin in the same manner.
1
Represents share based payment expense.
2
Represents the gains and losses on remeasuring the fair value of consideration in relation to Chalhoub and Curiosity China, and the fair value remeasurement charge for shares issued in the acquisition of New Guards.
17
3
Represents Other Items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items.
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures (continued)
USDm
Digital Platform Gross Profit
Less: Demand generation expense
Digital Platform Order Contribution
USDm
Earnings per share
Share based payments
1
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(Gains) / losses on items held at fair value
2
Other items
3
Share of results of associates
Adjusted EPS
Q4'18
Q4'19
FY'18
FY'19
$
93
$
124
$
292
$
372
(34)
(51)
(97)
(151)
$
59
$
72
$
194
$
221
Q4'18
Q4'19
FY'18
FY'19
(0.03)
(0.34)
(0.59)
(1.21)
0.01
0.12
0.20
0.50
-
0.09
0.01
0.17
-
0.03
-
(0.07)
-
0.02
-
0.05
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
(0.02)
(0.08)
(0.38)
(0.56)
DEFINITIONS
Digital Platform Order Contribution is defined as Digital Platform Gross Profit less demand generation expense. Digital Platform Order Contribution is not a measurement of our financial performance under IFRS and does not purport to be an alternative to gross profit or loss after tax derived in accordance with IFRS.
We believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution is a useful measure in evaluating our operating performance because it takes into account demand generation expense and is used by management to analyze the operating performance of our digital platform for the periods presented. We also believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution is a useful measure in evaluating our operating performance within our industry because it permits the evaluation of our platform productivity, efficiency and performance.
Adjusted EPS is defined as earnings per share further adjusted for share based payments, amortization of acquired intangible assets, items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities (including other items, within selling, general and administrative expenses, and (losses)/gains on items held at fair value through profit and loss) and share of results of associates. Adjusted EPS provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.
1
Represents share based payment expense on a per share basis.
18
2
Represents the gains and losses on remeasuring the fair value of consideration in relation to Chalhoub and CuriosityChina, and the fair value remeasurement charge for shares issued in the acquisition of New Guards.
3
Represents Other Items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items.
