Farfetch : Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fourth Quarter 2019 Results 27 February 2020 IMPORTANT NOTICE This presentation, and the accompanying oral presentation, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance including guidance for the fourth quarter 2020 and the financial year ending December 31, 2020, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: purchasers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to be profitable or to generate positive cash flow on a sustained basis; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry; our reliance on a limited number of retailers and brands for the supply of products on our Marketplace; our reliance on retailers and brands to anticipate, identify and respond quickly to new and changing fashion trends, consumer preferences and other factors; our reliance on retailers and brands to make products available to our consumers on our Marketplace and to set their own prices for such products; our reliance on information technologies and our ability to adapt to technological developments; our ability to acquire or retain consumers and to promote and sustain the Farfetch brand; our ability or the ability of third parties to protect our sites, networks and systems against security breaches, or otherwise to protect our confidential information; our ability to successfully launch and monetize new and innovative technology; our acquisition and integration of other companies or technologies, for example, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group, could divert management's attention and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; we may be unsuccessful in integrating any acquired businesses or realizing any anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our dependence on highly skilled personnel, including our senior management, data scientists and technology professionals, and our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; impact of general economic factors, natural disasters or other unexpected events, for example the outbreak of COVID-19; Mr. Neves has considerable influence over important corporate matters due to his ownership of us, and our dual-class voting structure will limit your ability to influence corporate matters, including a change of control; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 to be filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning our industry, competitive position and the markets in which we operate is based on information from independent industry and research organizations, other third-party sources and management estimates. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information released by independent industry analysts and other third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research, and are based on assumptions made by us upon reviewing such data, and our experience in, and knowledge of, such industry and markets, which we believe to be reasonable. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which we operate and our future performance are necessarily subject to uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by us. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Farfetch, New Guards, their respective boards of directors or any person acting on behalf of any of them are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. This presentation, and the accompanying oral presentation, includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Order Contribution, Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to loss after tax, revenue, gross profit or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the Appendix as applicable. Certain figures in this presentation may not recalculate exactly due to rounding. This is because percentages and/or figures contained herein are calculated based on actual numbers and not the rounded numbers presented. 2 All figures in USDm GMV & Revenue Build - Q4'19 GMV Digital Platform Fulfilment GMV $740 $44 100% drop through Digital Platform RevenueFulfilment Revenue $382$44 Digital Platform GMV1 $629 1P 3P FPS GMV5 GMV2,3 GMV3,4 100% 3P take rate drop through 1P Digital 3P Digital Platform Revenue Platform Revenue Digital Platform Services Revenue $226 Brand Platform In-Store GMV6 GMV7 $102 $10 100% 100% drop through drop through Brand In-Store Platform Revenue Revenue6 $102$10 Adjusted Revenue8 $338 Note: GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. 1 Where we use the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics, such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform". No changes have been made to the calculation of the Digital Platform metrics. 2 GMV from first-party sales, which is equal to Revenue from first-party sales, means revenue derived from sales of inventory purchased by us. 3 Includes Farfetch Marketplace and e-commerce sales by Browns, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group brands. GMV from third-party sales refers to GMV generated from third-party supply sourced from brands and boutiques. Refers to Farfetch Platform Solutions GMV. Includes revenue relating to the New Guards Group operations less revenue from New Guards Group's owned e-commerce websites, direct to consumer channel via Farfetch marketplaces and directly operated stores. Includes GMV from sales in directly operated stores for Browns, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group brands. 8 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. 3 All figures in USDm GMV & Revenue Build - FY 2019 GMV Digital Platform Fulfilment GMV $2,140 $128 100% drop through Digital Platform Revenue Fulfilment Revenue $1,021$128 Digital Platform GMV1 $1,948 1P 3P FPS GMV5 GMV2,3 GMV3,4 100% 3P take rate drop through 1P Digital 3P Digital Platform Revenue Platform Revenue Digital Platform Services Revenue $701 Brand In-Store Platform GMV6 GMV7 $164 $28 100% 100% drop through drop through Brand In-Store Platform Revenue Revenue6 $164 $28 Adjusted Revenue8 $893 Note: GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. 1 Where we use the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics, such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform". No changes have been made to the calculation of the Digital Platform metrics. 2 GMV from first-party sales, which is equal to Revenue from first-party sales, means revenue derived from sales of inventory purchased by us. 3 Includes Farfetch Marketplace and e-commerce sales by Browns, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group brands. GMV from third-party sales refers to GMV generated from third-party supply sourced from brands and boutiques. Refers to Farfetch Platform Solutions GMV. Includes revenue relating to the New Guards Group operations less revenue from New Guards Group's owned e-commerce websites, direct to consumer channel via Farfetch marketplaces and directly operated stores. Includes GMV from sales in directly operated stores for Browns, Stadium Goods and New Guards Group brands. 8 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. 4 Results of Operations - Q4'19 All figures in USDm GMV1 Revenue (Cost of revenue) Gross profit (Demand generation expense) (General and administrative)3 (Technology expense) Adjusted EBITDA4 Loss after tax ($18) ($110) Total Growth $740 $629 $102 $10 YoY Growth +59% $2262 $44 $102 $10 YoY $382 +95% ($ 147)5 ($54) ($5) ($206) Gross $176 $124 $48 $5 Profit Margin 46% ($51) ($120) ($23) ($18) ($110) (120) 0 120 240 360 480 600 720 840 Digital Platform Digital Platform Fulfilment Brand Platform In-Store Group GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. Refers to Digital Platform Services Revenue. Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items). 4 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. 5 5 Refers to Digital Platform Services cost of revenue plus Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue. Results of Operations - FY 2019 All figures in USDm Total GMV1 Revenue (Cost of revenue) Gross profit (Demand generation expense) (General and administrative)3 (Technology expense) Adjusted EBITDA4 Loss after tax Growth $1,948 $164 $28 YoY +52% Growth $7012 $128 $164 $28 YoY +69% $460 ($457)5 ($89) ($15) Gross $372 $ 75 $ 13 Profit Margin 45% $308 ($121) ($374) $2,140 $1,021 ($561) $460 ($151) ($346) ($84) ($121) ($374) (400) 0 400 800 1,200 1,600 2,000 2,400 Digital Platform Digital Platform Fulfilment Brand Platform In-Store Group GMV is inclusive of product value, shipping and duties and net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. Refers to Digital Platform Services Revenue. Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items). Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. Refers to Digital Platform Services cost of revenue plus Digital Platform Fulfilment cost of revenue. 6 Digital Platform Demonstrating Strong Growth - Q4'19 DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV (USDm) DIGITAL PLATFORM SERVICES REVENUE (USDm) DIGITAL PLATFORM GROSS PROFIT (USDm) % YoY % YoY 37% % YoY 33% 36% Growth Growth Growth $629 $226 $124 $462 $166 $93 Q4'18 Q4'19 Q4'18 Q4'19 Q4'18 Q4'19 DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV 7 Digital Platform Demonstrating Strong Growth - FY 2019 DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV (USDm) DIGITAL PLATFORM SERVICES REVENUE (USDm) DIGITAL PLATFORM GROSS PROFIT (USDm) % YoY % YoY % YoY 40% 43% 27% Growth Growth Growth $372 $701 $1,948 $292 $489 $1,392 FY'18 FY'19 FY'18 FY'19 FY'18 FY'19 8 Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin - Q4'19 DEMAND GENERATION(AS A % OF DIGITAL PLATFORM SERVICES REVENUE) DIGITAL PLATFORM ORDER CONTRIBUTION MARGIN1, 1P DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV(AS A % OF DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV) YoY +213 bps Reflects investments in growing customer base and promoting increase 32% App downloads 35% Reflects increase in lower margin 1P GMV mix and increased demand generation as a percentage of Digital Platform Services Revenue 23% 20% 11% 8% Q4'18 Q4'19 Q4'18 Q4'19 Digital Platform Order 1P Digital Platform GMV2as a % Contribution Margin1 of Digital Platform GMV 1 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. 9 2 Does not include 1PO sales of own brand products. DIGITAL PLATFORM ORDER CONTRIBUTION MARGIN 1 , 1P DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV (AS A % OF DIGITAL PLATFORM GMV) Reflects increase in lower margin 1P GMV mix and increased demand generation as a percentage of Digital Platform Services Revenue 40% 31% Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin - FY 2019 DEMAND GENERATION(AS A % OF DIGITAL PLATFORM SERVICES REVENUE) YoY +169 bps increase Reflects investments in growing customer base and promoting App downloads 22% 20% 11% 8%3 FY'18 FY'19 FY'18 FY'19 Digital Platform Order 1P Digital Platform GMV 2as a % 1 Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. Contribution Margin 1 of Digital Platform GMV 2 Does not include 1PO sales of own brand products. 10 3 We have revised previously reported revenues and cost of revenues for each of the first three quarters of 2018 to reflect certain sales originally reported on a third-party basis (i.e., net revenue presentation), as being on a first-party basis (i.e. gross revenue presentation). GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE1 +228 Includes non like-for-like YoY increase costs associated with bps brand platform and employee compensation 33%36% Q4'19 Cost Base TECHNOLOGY SPEND2 YoY decrease -996 bps 22% 12% 12% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN3 Q4'18Q4'19 (5%) 11% 6% 7% YoY increase +326 (9%) bps Q4'18Q4'19 as a % of Adjusted Revenue3 Q4'18Q4'19 Capitalized development costs as a % of Adjusted Revenue3 P&L Technology Spend as a % of Adjusted Revenue3 as a % of Adjusted Revenue3 Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items). Technology spend consists of technology expense plus capitalized development costs. Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. 11 FY 2019 Cost Base GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE1 YoY -666 decrease bps TECHNOLOGY SPEND2 YoY decrease -565 bps ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN3 FY'18FY'19 45% 39% 24% 10% 18% 14% 9% 9% (14%)YoY increase FY'18FY'19 as a % of Adjusted Revenue3 FY'18FY'19 Capitalized development costs as a % of Adjusted Revenue3 P&L Technology Spend as a % of Adjusted Revenue3 (19%) +543 bps as a % of Adjusted Revenue3 Excludes other items (outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items). Technology spend consists of technology expense plus capitalized development costs, excluding technology assets recognized from acquisitions. Non-IFRS financial measures, please refer to reconciliations to IFRS measures in the Appendix. 12 Outlook GMV GMV Growth, YoY % Digital Platform GMV Digital Platform GMV Growth, YoY % Brand Platform GMV Adjusted EBITDA1,2 Q1'19A Q2'19A Q3'19A Q4'19A 2019A Q1'20E 2020E $419m $488m $492m $740m $2.1bn $605 - 635m $3.0 - 3.1bn 43% 44% 59% 59% 52% c. 44 - 51% c. 40 - 45% $415m $484m $420m $629m $1.9bn $498 - 506m $2.50 - 2.56bn 44% 44% 37% 36% 40% c. 20 - 22% c. 30% - - $63m $102m $164m $100 - 120m $470 - 510m ($30m) ($38m) ($36m) ($18m) ($121m) ($30 - 35m) ($70 - 80m) Non-IFRS financial measure. Includes the impact from the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases on January 1, 2019, from which time costs related to right-of-use assets, previously included in general and administrative expense, are recognized in depreciation and amortization expense. 13 APPENDIX Q4'19 Technology Spend Breakdown TECHNOLOGY SPEND1(USDm) 22% 11% 12% 7% $38 $42 $20 $19 $23 $18 Q4'18 Q4'19 Technology P&L expense P&L Spend as a % of Adjusted Capitalized development costs Technology spend1as a % of Revenue2 Adjusted Revenue2 1 Technology spend consists of technology expense plus capitalized development costs. 15 FY 2019 Technology Spend Breakdown TECHNOLOGY SPEND1(USDm) 24% 18% 14% 9% $161 $119 $76 $51 $84 $68 FY'18 FY'19 Technology P&L expense P&L Spend as a % of Adjusted Capitalized development costs Revenue2 1 Technology spend consists of technology expense plus capitalized development costs, excluding technology assets recognized from acquisitions. Technology spend1as a % of Adjusted Revenue2 16 Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures USDm Q4'18 Q4'19 FY'18 FY'19 DEFINITIONS Loss after tax $ (10) $ (110) $ (156) $ (374) Net finance (income)/expense (15) (16) (20) (15) Income tax expense/(benefit) 0 (0) 2 1 Depreciation and amortization 7 50 24 114 Share based payments 1 3 42 54 158 (Gains) / losses on items held at fair value 2 - 11 - (22) Other items 3 - 6 - 16 Share of results of associates (0) 0 (0) (0) Adjusted EBITDA $ (15) $ (18) $ (96) $ (121) USDm Q4'18 Q4'19 FY'18 FY'19 Revenue $ 196 $ 382 $ 602 $ 1,021 Less: Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue (25) (44) (98) (128) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. These metrics are not measurements of our financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to loss after tax, revenue or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as loss after taxes before net finance costs, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for share based compensation expense, items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities (including other items, within selling, general and administrative expenses, and (losses)/gains on items held at fair value through profit and loss) and share of results of associates. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of Adjusted Revenue. We define Adjusted Revenue as revenue less Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue. Adjusted Revenue $ 170 $ 338 $ 505 $ 893 • We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of The introduction of the term "Digital Platform", with reference to GMV, Revenue and other metrics is intended to distinguish between activities that occurred through our owned and operated e-commerce platforms (e.g. Farfetch.com, BrownsFashion.com, off---white.com) and the Brand Platform operations of New Guards Group, where GMV and Revenue are derived from the Company's transactions with independent third party retailers or wholesalers. Such metrics were previously referred to as "Platform." No changes have been made to how we calculate the Digital Platform metrics from how we calculated Platform metrics. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Digital Platform Order Contribution and Digital Platform Order Contribution Margin in the same manner. 1 Represents share based payment expense. 2 Represents the gains and losses on remeasuring the fair value of consideration in relation to Chalhoub and Curiosity China, and the fair value remeasurement charge for shares issued in the acquisition of New Guards. 17 3 Represents Other Items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items. Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures (continued) USDm Digital Platform Gross Profit Less: Demand generation expense Digital Platform Order Contribution USDm Earnings per share Share based payments 1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (Gains) / losses on items held at fair value 2 Other items 3 Share of results of associates Adjusted EPS Q4'18 Q4'19 FY'18 FY'19 $ 93 $ 124 $ 292 $ 372 (34) (51) (97) (151) $ 59 $ 72 $ 194 $ 221 Q4'18 Q4'19 FY'18 FY'19 (0.03) (0.34) (0.59) (1.21) 0.01 0.12 0.20 0.50 - 0.09 0.01 0.17 - 0.03 - (0.07) - 0.02 - 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.02) (0.08) (0.38) (0.56) DEFINITIONS Digital Platform Order Contribution is defined as Digital Platform Gross Profit less demand generation expense. Digital Platform Order Contribution is not a measurement of our financial performance under IFRS and does not purport to be an alternative to gross profit or loss after tax derived in accordance with IFRS.

We believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution is a useful measure in evaluating our operating performance because it takes into account demand generation expense and is used by management to analyze the operating performance of our digital platform for the periods presented. We also believe that Digital Platform Order Contribution is a useful measure in evaluating our operating performance within our industry because it permits the evaluation of our platform productivity, efficiency and performance.

Adjusted EPS is defined as earnings per share further adjusted for share based payments, amortization of acquired intangible assets, items outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities (including other items, within selling, general and administrative expenses, and (losses)/gains on items held at fair value through profit and loss) and share of results of associates. Adjusted EPS provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies. 1 Represents share based payment expense on a per share basis. 18 2 Represents the gains and losses on remeasuring the fair value of consideration in relation to Chalhoub and CuriosityChina, and the fair value remeasurement charge for shares issued in the acquisition of New Guards. 3 Represents Other Items, which are outside the normal scope of our ordinary activities or non-cash items. Attachments Original document

